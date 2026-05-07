OKLAHOMA CITY — Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic continues his recovery from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain suffered more than a month ago, with the latest updates indicating he remains on a cautious, week-to-week timeline and is not expected to return for the early games of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Doncic has not played since April 2, when he suffered the injury in a blowout loss to the very Thunder team the Lakers now face in the playoffs. As of May 6-7, 2026, he is progressing with on-court work but has not advanced to full-speed running or full-contact sessions, according to multiple reports.

Lakers coach JJ Redick has provided no firm update on a return date, while ESPN's Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst describe the recovery as a "slow path." Charania reported Sunday that Doncic "will be out to start this series" and is still not doing full-fledged running or contact work.

Timeline and Recovery Details

A typical Grade 2 hamstring strain recovery spans four to eight weeks. Doncic is now past the five-week mark since the initial injury. Doctors initially projected up to eight weeks, a timeline the Slovenian star referenced in recent comments: "The doctor said eight weeks at the beginning of the first MRI. So I'm just going day by day and I feel better every day."

He has traveled to Spain for specialized treatment, including injections aimed at accelerating healing. Recent footage shows him putting up shots and doing controlled movement drills, but he has not yet begun the critical ramp-up phase of live 5-on-5 work or scrimmages required before playoff return.

Sources indicate he is expected to miss at least the first two games of the Thunder series. Game 3 in Los Angeles on Saturday would fall around the five-to-six-week mark, while Game 4 lands near six weeks. Even optimistic projections place a realistic return no earlier than Game 4, and many insiders believe the odds of him appearing in this series remain low unless it extends deep.

Impact on Lakers' Playoff Run

The Lakers advanced past the Houston Rockets without Doncic, relying on LeBron James, Austin Reaves and strong team defense. However, facing the top-seeded, defending champion Thunder presents a far steeper challenge. Oklahoma City dominated the regular-season matchup against a shorthanded Lakers squad.

Without their leading scorer and playmaker, the Lakers enter as significant underdogs. James has shouldered extra minutes and creation duties, but the absence of Doncic's gravity, passing and scoring punch is evident. Coach Redick has emphasized load management and collective effort, yet the team's ceiling clearly rises with their All-NBA talent available.

Doncic himself has expressed frustration with the slow progress but remains optimistic. "I'm just doing everything I can. Every day I'm doing things I'm supposed to do," he told reporters. His positive daily improvements offer hope, but medical caution prevails to avoid re-injury that could sideline him longer.

Medical and Expert Perspectives

Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky in basketball due to the sport's explosive movements. Re-aggravation risks are high if players return too soon. Experts note that while some athletes accelerate recovery through advanced treatments, the Lakers appear committed to a conservative approach with their franchise cornerstone.

Brian Windhorst stressed that Doncic "is not close" and has not started the full contact ramp-up. One doctor speculated Game 4 as the absolute earliest realistic window, assuming no setbacks. If the series reaches Game 7 around May 18, that would align closer to the six-to-seven-week mark.

What's Next for Doncic and the Lakers

The Lakers will provide daily updates as the series progresses. Doncic's availability will be evaluated on a game-by-game basis once he clears additional rehab milestones, such as full-speed sprinting, change-of-direction drills and live contact.

A return during the series, even limited minutes, could dramatically shift dynamics against the Thunder's elite defense. However, rushing him back risks not only his health but also long-term implications for the Lakers' future. With a new contract in place, preserving Doncic for future postseasons remains a priority.

For fans eager for his return, the message is patience. While the star is making daily strides and "feels better every day," the combination of playoff intensity and hamstring caution suggests he is still weeks away from full availability. If the Lakers can steal games without him, a healthy Doncic later could spark a deeper run.

As the Western Conference semifinals unfold, all eyes remain on Doncic's recovery. The 27-year-old MVP candidate has defied expectations before, but this injury demands respect. Lakers supporters will watch closely for any positive signs in the coming days, hoping their superstar can rejoin the fight sooner rather than later.