TUCSON, Ariz. — Three months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home in a suspected nighttime abduction, the high-profile investigation remains active but unresolved, with authorities confirming DNA analysis is still underway and no arrests or named suspects as the search stretches into its fourth month.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing Feb. 1 after failing to attend church services. Investigators believe she was taken from her bedroom around 2:30 a.m., when her pacemaker lost connection. Evidence at the scene included blood on the front porch, a propped-open back door and doorbell camera footage showing a masked individual tampering with the device.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has described the case as a targeted abduction. As of early May 2026, the investigation continues with FBI assistance, but officials say no clear motive has been identified and no suspects have been publicly named despite thousands of tips.

Ongoing DNA Efforts

The FBI is analyzing hair and other potential DNA samples collected from the home. Sources indicate advanced laboratory techniques are being used in hopes of generating a usable profile. While some early testing occurred in a private lab, materials were forwarded to federal experts, with results still pending.

Sheriff's officials have stressed that the investigation is "active and ongoing," urging continued public tips. A spokesperson confirmed cooperation with the FBI has improved, though some local criticism of the department's handling persists.

Family's Anguish and $1 Million Reward

Savannah Guthrie stepped away from "Today" duties for several weeks before returning in early April. The family offered a $1 million reward in late February for information leading to Nancy's safe recovery. Savannah has spoken publicly about the emotional toll and expressed regret that her public profile may have drawn attention to her mother.

Multiple ransom-style notes sent to media outlets, including TMZ, have complicated the case. Savannah indicated in interviews that she believes at least some early communications may have been legitimate, though authorities continue evaluating them as potential hoaxes or opportunism.

Chilling Details and Theories

The masked figure captured on video wore gloves, and blood evidence suggests a struggle. Nancy lived independently in an upscale neighborhood and was active in her church community. Neighbors reported no unusual activity beforehand, adding to the mystery.

Experts, including former FBI profilers, have speculated on motives ranging from a ransom attempt gone wrong to possible personal connections. Online speculation about family involvement has circulated but was firmly rejected by authorities, who have cleared close relatives.

Some analysts have raised questions about whether the perpetrator acted alone or had assistance, citing the logistics of removing an elderly woman without immediate detection. Recent commentary has even included unverified theories about the suspect possibly being silenced by a "boss," though law enforcement has not endorsed such claims.

Search Efforts and Challenges

The probe has involved extensive ground searches, aerial support and coordination with federal agencies. False leads have emerged, including vehicle checks and unverified sightings. As the Arizona desert heats up, concerns grow about evidence preservation in outdoor areas.

The case has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence, generating both helpful tips and hoaxes. A planned television special is expected to examine the timeline and evidence in detail.

Sheriff Under Scrutiny

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced criticism over the investigation's pace and past personal matters, including questions about his early career. Some local officials have called for greater transparency, though Nanos has defended his department's efforts and emphasized ongoing work.

What Comes Next

Investigators continue sifting through tips and awaiting lab results. The FBI offers its own reward of up to $100,000. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.

For the Guthrie family, each passing day brings renewed pain. Savannah has balanced professional duties with private grief, occasionally sharing updates that underscore the human cost. Nancy Ellen Long Guthrie remains a beloved figure whose absence has left a profound void.

The case serves as a stark reminder of vulnerabilities even in seemingly safe neighborhoods. With DNA analysis progressing and a massive reward in place, authorities and loved ones hold cautious hope for resolution. One credible tip or forensic breakthrough could finally bring answers in a mystery that has gripped the nation for more than three months.