TUCSON, Ariz. — Three months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home in a suspected nighttime abduction, the investigation remains active but unresolved, with authorities and the FBI pursuing leads while advanced DNA testing from the crime scene continues to offer the best chance for a breakthrough.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing Feb. 1 after failing to appear for church services. Investigators believe she was taken from her bedroom in the early morning hours, around 2:30 a.m., when her pacemaker signal lost connection. Evidence at the scene included blood on the front porch, a back door left propped open and doorbell camera footage showing a masked individual tampering with the device moments before the disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has consistently described the case as a targeted abduction. As of early May 2026, no suspects have been named and no clear motive has emerged despite thousands of tips and extensive searches.

Investigation Remains Active

On May 1, exactly three months after the disappearance, the Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a fresh statement reaffirming its commitment. "The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remains active and ongoing," a spokesperson said, urging anyone with information to come forward.

The FBI continues to assist, with agents analyzing hair and other potential DNA samples collected from the home. A private lab in Florida processed initial materials before forwarding them to federal experts for advanced testing. Results could take weeks or months but represent a critical avenue in the probe.

Retired FBI profilers and local experts have analyzed blood patterns on the porch, suggesting a single abductor. The masked figure captured on video wore gloves, complicating identification efforts. Gloves found nearby yielded unknown male DNA now under review.

Family's Pain and Million-Dollar Reward

Savannah Guthrie stepped away from her "Today" duties for weeks after the abduction before returning in early April. The family offered a $1 million reward in late February for information leading to Nancy's safe return. The FBI added its own $100,000 incentive, bringing the total potential payout to over $1.1 million.

In public statements, Savannah has expressed both hope and the harsh reality that her mother might not be found alive. She has addressed speculation linking the case to her own fame, suggesting it possibly drew unwanted attention to the family. Authorities have cleared all immediate family members as suspects.

Multiple ransom-style notes sent to media outlets, including TMZ, have added complexity. Some claimed Nancy was seen alive in Mexico and demanded Bitcoin payments. Investigators view many as potential hoaxes or opportunism, though they continue examining every communication.

Chilling Timeline and Evidence

Nancy, an active churchgoer who lived independently in an upscale neighborhood, was last seen the evening of Jan. 31. She had been in an Uber earlier that day. Neighbors reported no unusual activity beforehand.

The intruder disabled the doorbell camera after a brief appearance. Blood drops and signs of struggle pointed to force. Nancy's pacemaker data helped establish the narrow window of the abduction. Extensive ground searches, aerial support and coordination with federal agencies have yielded no body or confirmed sightings.

False leads, including suspicious vehicles and unverified sightings, have frustrated investigators. A recent incident involving a masked thief stealing plants nearby prompted renewed calls for neighbors to check security footage.

Expert Theories and Challenges

Criminologists describe the case as puzzling due to its apparent randomness yet targeted execution in a low-crime area. Some suggest a ransom attempt that escalated, while others note the absence of clear proof of life as concerning. Online speculation, including unfounded family involvement theories, has drawn sharp rebukes from authorities and Savannah herself.

The case highlights vulnerabilities for elderly residents and challenges in high-profile missing persons investigations, where celebrity connections generate tips but also hoaxes. As summer approaches in the Arizona desert, concerns about evidence preservation grow.

Community and National Attention

The disappearance has captivated national audiences, with regular media updates and true-crime discussions. Savannah's return to "Today" brought emotional moments as colleagues supported her. A planned television special examining the mystery is expected soon.

Local residents express ongoing concern, with some forming neighborhood watches and sharing security tips. The Pima County Sheriff's Department continues fielding calls while balancing this case with other duties.

What Comes Next

Investigators urge the public to report any information, no matter how small. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the sheriff's department or FBI. As the search enters its fourth month, officials stress that every lead counts in bringing Nancy home.

For the Guthrie family, the wait continues amid private grief and public scrutiny. Nancy Ellen Long Guthrie, born in 1942, remains a beloved matriarch whose absence has left a profound void.

The case serves as a reminder of unresolved mysteries even in seemingly safe communities. With DNA analysis progressing and rewards in place, authorities and loved ones hold out hope for resolution. One credible tip or forensic match could finally answer the questions surrounding Nancy Guthrie's fate.