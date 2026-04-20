TUCSON, Arizona — Investigators probing the February abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, have sent a key DNA sample recovered from her Tucson-area home to the FBI for advanced analysis using new forensic technology, marking the most significant development in the case in recent weeks as the search stretched into its third month on April 20, 2026.

Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 when family members dropped her off at her residence in the Catalina Foothills suburb north of Tucson. She was reported missing the next morning after failing to answer calls or texts. Evidence at the scene, including signs of a struggle, led Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to state publicly that authorities believe she was taken against her will early on Feb. 1. A doorbell camera captured images of a masked, armed individual approaching her doorstep that night, though no clear suspect has been identified.

The FBI joined the investigation shortly after, providing additional resources to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. As of mid-April, the case remains active with no arrests made and no confirmed sightings of Guthrie, who uses a walker and requires medication for her health conditions. Her family has offered a substantial reward — reported up to $1 million — for information leading to her safe return or the arrest of those responsible.

Recent updates center on forensic evidence. Sources told ABC News and other outlets that DNA recovered from inside Guthrie's home was initially analyzed at a private laboratory in Florida before being forwarded to the FBI laboratory for more sophisticated testing, including potential SNP (single nucleotide polymorphism) analysis or genealogical methods that have helped crack other cold cases. This step aims to generate leads where standard CODIS database matches have not yielded results.

Pima County officials addressed circulating rumors and fake updates earlier in April, warning the public against misinformation on social media regarding DNA results or supposed breakthroughs. On April 17, authorities noted that reposts claiming major DNA developments were inaccurate, urging reliance on official channels.

Experts have offered varying theories on motive. Criminal profiler Dr. Ann Burgess, who has worked with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, suggested in interviews that the abduction could involve retribution against the Guthrie family, possibly linked to Savannah Guthrie's high public profile rather than Nancy herself being the primary target. Other former agents have described the case as a potential "targeted abduction" or even a ransom attempt gone wrong, citing two purported ransom notes sent to media outlets demanding Bitcoin in exchange for information about Guthrie's whereabouts or fate.

One note reportedly claimed Guthrie was deceased and sought payment to reveal the location of her body and the perpetrator's identity. A second note followed, with the writer claiming to have seen her alive with the kidnappers. Authorities have not confirmed the authenticity or details of these communications publicly, and no ransom was paid, consistent with standard FBI policy against negotiating without proof of life.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly about the ordeal in emotional interviews, describing the agony of uncertainty and questioning whether her own visibility played a role in her mother's disappearance. She stepped away from "Today" briefly after the abduction but has returned intermittently while expressing gratitude for public support and tips. Family members, including Guthrie's other children and their spouses, have been cleared as suspects, according to sheriff's statements.

The investigation has faced challenges typical of prolonged missing persons cases involving possible abduction. With more than 70 days elapsed by mid-April, experts note that the passage of time makes locating a victim or generating fresh leads increasingly difficult. Surveillance footage from the neighborhood and surrounding areas has been reviewed extensively, with some images released publicly showing the masked figure but yielding limited breakthroughs.

Neighbors have reported increased patrols in the area following complaints of harassment by amateur investigators and YouTubers drawn to the high-profile case. Community meetings with law enforcement have addressed safety concerns amid the ongoing probe. Some residents speculated about multiple perpetrators based on observations of the property's security gate and the physical demands of removing an elderly woman who required assistance to move.

Search efforts have included ground searches, aerial support and coordination with agencies on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, though no confirmed cross-border leads have emerged. Tips to the FBI tip line initially surged but have since tapered, prompting renewed calls for information from the public.

The case has drawn intense national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence on NBC's "Today" and the unusual circumstances surrounding an elderly victim with no obvious high-risk lifestyle factors. Media coverage has highlighted the emotional toll on the family and the broader issue of missing persons cases, with thousands of similar reports filed annually across the United States.

Forensic experts emphasize that advanced DNA techniques now available could prove pivotal. Methods that analyze genetic markers beyond traditional STR profiling offer potential to identify distant relatives or build family trees leading to a suspect. However, results from such testing can take weeks or longer to process and interpret.

Pima County Sheriff's Department officials have stressed patience while cautioning against speculation. Sheriff Nanos has faced some criticism over early statements and investigative transparency, including a brief retraction regarding the abduction classification, though the department maintains the case is being handled thoroughly with federal assistance.

As the search continues without resolution, Guthrie's family has asked for privacy amid the public scrutiny while urging anyone with information — no matter how small — to come forward. Tips can be directed to the FBI or local authorities through established hotlines.

The absence of concrete answers has fueled online discussions, theories and, at times, misinformation. True crime enthusiasts and amateur sleuths have analyzed released footage and public statements, but law enforcement has warned that unverified claims can hinder the investigation.

Nancy Guthrie, described by family as vibrant and family-oriented despite her age and mobility challenges, remains the focus. Her disappearance has spotlighted vulnerabilities faced by elderly individuals living independently and the unique pressures on families with public figures when tragedy strikes.

Investigators continue combing through timelines, examining potential connections in the days leading up to Jan. 31, and analyzing physical evidence beyond DNA, including items found near the home such as gloves that may match those seen in surveillance images.

While no leading suspect or confirmed motive has been publicly disclosed, authorities say all possibilities remain on the table, from ransom-driven kidnapping to targeted retribution or other scenarios. The involvement of the FBI's behavioral analysts suggests profiling efforts are underway to narrow potential perpetrator characteristics.

As April 20 dawned with no new public announcements, the case stood as a somber reminder of unresolved abductions and the enduring hope families cling to amid uncertainty. Savannah Guthrie and her relatives have expressed continued faith in law enforcement while coping with the daily emotional weight of not knowing her mother's fate.

The latest DNA submission to the FBI represents a concrete step forward in a case that has largely lacked major breakthroughs since the initial weeks. Whether this forensic avenue yields a name or lead could determine the next chapter in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

For now, the investigation presses on with quiet determination, supported by federal resources and a family's public appeals. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities promptly, as even minor details could help bring resolution to a mystery that has captivated and concerned the nation since the first days of February.