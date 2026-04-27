TUCSON, Ariz. — Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, remained missing Monday as the high-profile abduction case entered its 86th day, with investigators pursuing fresh DNA evidence, vetting multiple ransom communications and urging the public for any overlooked tips in what authorities continue to treat as a suspected kidnapping.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the FBI have not identified a suspect or located Guthrie despite thousands of tips, extensive searches and analysis of surveillance footage showing a masked individual near her Catalina Foothills home on the night of Jan. 31. Blood evidence found at the scene and her required medications left behind have heightened concerns for her health, though no proof of life or death has emerged.

Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show in early April after more than two months away, describing the ordeal as unimaginable while expressing continued hope. In a March 26 interview, she stated that at least two ransom notes received by the family were likely genuine, prompting responses from investigators. The family offered a $1 million reward in late February for information leading to her safe recovery.

Latest Developments in the Investigation

Recent weeks have brought incremental updates but no breakthrough. The FBI is analyzing DNA evidence recovered from the scene and nearby locations, including gloves found about two miles from the home. Earlier testing on one pair linked to an unrelated individual, but new samples are under review. Authorities have also examined a damaged utility box near the residence and additional surveillance images.

Multiple ransom notes have surfaced, some sent to media outlets demanding Bitcoin payments. While the family viewed early communications as potentially legitimate, law enforcement has stressed caution. Hoax attempts have complicated efforts, including charges against Derrick Callella of California for allegedly sending a fake ransom text. His trial date has been set as the case proceeds.

Sheriff Nanos has repeatedly denied rumors of new detentions or persons of interest, emphasizing that the investigation remains active with no prime suspects. Door-to-door canvassing, drone searches and coordination with Mexican authorities continue, as some tips pointed south of the border.

Family's Ongoing Anguish and Public Appeals

The Guthrie family has maintained public pleas while cooperating fully with investigators. In March statements, Savannah and her siblings Annie and Camron expressed gratitude to the Tucson community and renewed calls for information. "We cannot be in peace until she is home," the family said during a local news special.

Savannah has balanced her high-profile role with the personal crisis, returning to the anchor desk while navigating intense media scrutiny. Profilers and former FBI agents have speculated on motives ranging from ransom to possible retribution, noting Nancy's age and health needs may have complicated any abduction.

Community and National Attention

The case has gripped the nation, drawing parallels to other high-profile disappearances. Tucson residents have participated in vigils and searches, with local media providing regular updates. The story's visibility has generated tips but also complicated the probe with unverified claims and social media speculation.

Experts highlight challenges in elderly abductions, including rapid health deterioration without medication and difficulties confirming proof of life. Former agents note that prolonged cases often shift focus to recovery or closure, though authorities continue operating under the assumption she may be alive.

Timeline of Key Events

Nancy was last seen Jan. 31 after family dropped her off following dinner. She missed a church activity the next morning, prompting a welfare check. Signs of disturbance, blood on the entrance and disabled cameras led to the abduction determination. Early ransom demands followed, with deadlines passing without resolution.

As spring advances, officials stress that tips — even seemingly minor details about vehicles, individuals or unusual activity in the Catalina Foothills area — remain valuable. The $1 million reward underscores the family's desperation for answers.

The investigation reflects coordinated efforts between local, state and federal agencies, with resources dedicated from homicide units. No motive has been publicly confirmed, and the absence of a clear suspect keeps the case open and evolving.

For the Guthrie family and the broader community, each passing day without resolution deepens the ache. Savannah has spoken of holding onto hope while preparing for difficult possibilities. As Day 86 concludes, the collective call remains the same: anyone with information should contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office or the FBI immediately.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie continues to highlight vulnerabilities for elderly residents and the profound impact of uncertainty on loved ones in the public eye. Investigators urge vigilance and promise thorough pursuit of every lead until answers emerge.