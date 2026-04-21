TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 80 days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Catalina Foothills home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, authorities still have no suspect in custody and no confirmed trace of the mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the FBI continue to describe the case as an active kidnapping investigation. Drops of blood believed to belong to Guthrie were found on her front porch, and surveillance footage captured a masked individual on her property that night. Her pacemaker disconnected from her phone around 2:30 a.m., suggesting she was taken from her bed and removed from the area quickly.

Guthrie, who lived alone, was reported missing after she failed to join a virtual church service with a friend. Family members arrived at her residence and discovered signs of an abduction, including the blood evidence. Investigators believe she did not leave voluntarily, citing her limited mobility at age 84.

The case has drawn national attention because of its connection to Savannah Guthrie, who has made emotional public appeals for information while returning to her role on "Today." The family has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe recovery. The FBI has posted separate rewards totaling more than $200,000 for details that help locate her or lead to arrests and convictions.

Early in the investigation, authorities released doorbell camera images showing a masked man, described as approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 with an average build, wearing gloves and carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail backpack. One image appeared to show him scouting the home on a prior date. Gloves recovered about two miles away were tested for DNA, though results have not been publicly linked to a suspect.

As of mid-April 2026, the FBI is conducting advanced DNA analysis on additional samples recovered from inside Guthrie's home, according to sources familiar with the probe. Sheriff Nanos has repeatedly denied rumors of new persons of interest or detentions, most recently shutting down viral claims of a fresh lead with a direct "Nope."

Ransom notes reportedly sent to media outlets demanded millions of dollars, with one figure cited around $6 million. Former FBI agents and profilers have speculated the motive was likely financial — a straightforward kidnapping for ransom — though some experts, including psychiatric researcher Dr. Ann Burgess, have suggested possible retribution or that Nancy Guthrie may not have been the intended target. Sheriff Nanos has said investigators believe they know the motive but have withheld details to protect the case.

No proof of life has been provided, and cadaver dogs were used early in the search before being scaled back. The investigation has generated tens of thousands of tips, with surges following the release of surveillance images. Aerial searches, neighborhood canvasses and analysis of security footage from nearby homes have yielded limited breakthroughs. Additional images reviewed from the weeks prior showed nothing overtly suspicious.

The Guthrie family, including Savannah and her siblings, was quickly cleared as suspects. Sheriff Nanos called any suggestions otherwise "cruel and wrong," noting the family's full cooperation. Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly about the agony of not knowing her mother's fate, questioning in one interview whether the abduction could somehow relate to her own public profile — a possibility she described as "too much to bear."

Forensic experts note that as the case stretches beyond two months, the challenge intensifies. Traditional search efforts shift toward digital evidence, financial tracking and long-term DNA or genealogical analysis. One former detective observed that the lack of disarray inside the home does not rule out a swift abduction, possibly by someone familiar with the residence or who had scouted it in advance.

On Jan. 11 — weeks before the disappearance — authorities believe something related to the case may have occurred, based on FBI analysis of digital evidence and equipment. Neighbors reported occasional suspicious activity in the upscale suburb, though nothing definitive tied those observations to the abduction until after the fact.

The investigation involves multiple agencies, with the FBI providing significant resources alongside the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Tips continue to pour in via the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, and anonymity is offered. Savannah Guthrie has urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing "it is never too late to do the right thing."

Public fascination with the case has also brought challenges, including conspiracy theories and misinformation that the family and authorities have pushed back against. Some amateur sleuths online have speculated wildly, but law enforcement stresses that only verified tips advance the probe.

Nancy Guthrie's husband, Charles, died in 1988. She raised three children, including Savannah, in a close-knit family. Friends describe her as a kind, faith-driven woman active in her church community. Her sudden disappearance from a quiet neighborhood has unsettled residents, prompting increased security awareness in the Catalina Foothills area.

As the search enters its third month, optimism for a safe return has dimmed among some observers, though officials and the family maintain hope. Profilers note that stranger abductions of elderly victims are rare, often pointing toward either a targeted crime or opportunistic act. The presence of blood suggests possible injury during the abduction, raising concerns about her health and medical needs.

Recent activity has included police returning to the neighborhood for follow-up canvassing. No major new physical evidence has been publicly announced since the initial weeks, but the ongoing DNA work represents a potential breakthrough avenue with advancing forensic technology.

Savannah Guthrie has balanced her professional responsibilities with private grief. In March interviews, she shared the family's heartache and gratitude for public support while pleading directly to anyone involved. The family's $1 million reward applies specifically to information leading to Nancy's recovery, consistent with FBI guidelines.

Analysts say the case highlights vulnerabilities for elderly individuals living alone, even in affluent areas. It has also spotlighted the emotional toll on high-profile families when private tragedy collides with public scrutiny.

Pima County Sheriff Nanos has warned that the perpetrator could strike again, urging vigilance. The department continues to treat the matter as a priority, with daily reviews of tips and coordination with federal partners.

For now, Nancy Guthrie remains missing. Her whereabouts and condition are unknown. The investigation shows no signs of slowing, but concrete answers remain elusive more than 11 weeks after she was taken "in the dark of night from her bed," as Savannah Guthrie described it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI or Pima County Sheriff's Department immediately. The family continues to hope for a resolution that brings Nancy Guthrie home.

The broader Tucson community and national audience watch closely as authorities pursue every lead — from digital forensics to potential witness recollections — in one of the most high-profile missing persons cases of 2026.