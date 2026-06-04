NEW YORK — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly enlisted celebrated Indian luxury event designer Rishi Patel to plan their highly anticipated wedding, according to multiple entertainment sources familiar with the couple's preparations.

The pop superstar and NFL tight end, who have been dating since 2024, are said to be aiming for an extravagant yet intimate celebration blending their high-profile lifestyles with global cultural influences. Patel, known for orchestrating lavish events for Bollywood elites and international celebrities, brings a distinctive aesthetic that combines traditional Indian opulence with contemporary design sensibilities.

Sources indicate the couple first connected with Patel through mutual industry contacts earlier this year. His portfolio includes high-profile destination weddings and corporate events that emphasize personalized storytelling, sustainable luxury, and immersive experiences. The choice reflects Swift and Kelce's desire for a celebration that feels both grand and deeply personal.

The couple went Instagram official in April 2026, sharing a video of them together during a trip to Japan. Since then, they have been frequently photographed at public events, including Coachella and various NFL games, generating intense media interest and fan speculation about their future plans.

Rishi Patel has built a reputation as one of India's most sought-after event designers. His work often features intricate floral installations, custom lighting, and cultural fusion elements that resonate with global clients. Industry insiders suggest Patel's involvement could introduce unique touches such as traditional Indian ceremonies alongside Western traditions, creating a multicultural celebration.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed wedding plans, rumors have intensified in recent months. Sources close to the couple describe them as deeply committed, with discussions about timing and locations reportedly underway. Potential venues mentioned in entertainment circles include private estates in the United States, Europe, or even a destination in India to honor Patel's heritage.

The couple's relationship has captivated the public since they were first linked in early 2024. Swift's support at Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games and Kelce's appearances at her Eras Tour shows created a modern celebrity power couple narrative that transcends sports and music. Their combined influence has boosted everything from NFL viewership to Swift's music streaming numbers.

Patel's selection aligns with the couple's pattern of embracing diverse cultural experiences. Swift has previously incorporated global influences in her music and tours, while Kelce has shown openness to new traditions through his public persona. Industry observers note that hiring an Indian designer could signal a wedding that celebrates inclusivity and cross-cultural appreciation.

Financial details of the event remain speculative, but celebrity weddings involving top-tier planners often exceed several million dollars. Patel's reputation for bespoke experiences suggests a production that could rival some of the most memorable celebrity nuptials in recent years.

Fan reaction on social media has been overwhelmingly positive. Many Swifties and NFL enthusiasts expressed excitement about the cultural fusion aspect, with some speculating about potential performances, guest lists, and thematic elements. The news has trended globally, highlighting the couple's enduring public fascination.

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Swift, one of the world's best-selling recording artists, has maintained a relatively private stance on her personal life in recent years while continuing to dominate charts with her music. Kelce, a future Hall of Famer, has expanded his brand through endorsements, media appearances, and podcast work. Their relationship is often cited as an example of two high-achieving individuals supporting each other's careers.

The involvement of Rishi Patel adds an international dimension to the already high-profile romance. His design philosophy emphasizes emotional storytelling and sensory experiences, qualities that could translate well to a wedding uniting two global icons. Sources suggest the couple values authenticity and creativity in their personal milestones.

As speculation mounts, representatives for both Swift and Kelce have declined to comment on the reports. The couple has previously emphasized keeping certain aspects of their relationship private while sharing joyful moments with fans through social media.

Entertainment experts predict that if the wedding proceeds as rumored, it could become one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the decade. Patel's track record suggests meticulous attention to detail, from custom décor and culinary experiences to meaningful cultural integrations.

The couple's decision to hire an Indian designer may also reflect broader trends in celebrity weddings toward global collaboration and cultural appreciation. In recent years, high-profile couples have increasingly incorporated diverse traditions, creating more inclusive and memorable celebrations.

For now, fans continue to speculate about timelines, locations, and potential surprises. Whether the wedding happens this year or next, the involvement of Rishi Patel ensures it will be executed with sophistication and creativity.

Swift and Kelce's relationship has been notable for its balance of public moments and private connection. Their ability to navigate intense media scrutiny while supporting each other's professional ambitions has earned admiration from fans and peers alike.

As preparations potentially unfold, the couple's choice of Patel signals a desire for an event that reflects their individual personalities and shared values. The designer's expertise in creating magical, personalized experiences positions him well to meet their vision.

The entertainment world will be watching closely for any official announcements. Until then, the reported hiring of Rishi Patel adds another layer of intrigue to one of modern celebrity's most compelling romances.