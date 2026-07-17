Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a rare unofficial public appearance last week at the Royal Charity Polo Cup, marking her return to the sidelines of Prince William's charity match after a three-year absence, and drawing attention for wearing the same designer dress another prominent British figure had worn just two days earlier.

Kate attended the event Friday at the Guards Polo Club in Egham, near Windsor, to watch William compete in the charity match, an activity he has taken part in for years, historically alongside his brother, Prince Harry. The 2026 edition of the tournament was set to raise funds for several causes chosen by the Prince and Princess of Wales, including the Wales Air Ambulance, the Royal College of Paramedics, and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

For the occasion, Kate wore a black-and-white gingham dress by Temperley London, known as the "Stirling" style. Crafted from a gingham jacquard fabric, the sleeveless dress featured a square neckline with wide straps, a fitted, cinched bodice and a full, flowing midi-length skirt, a silhouette well suited to the summer heatwave gripping the U.K. at the time. According to royal fashion trackers, the piece appears to date back to one of Temperley London's past-season collections from around 2019 or 2020, suggesting Kate had owned the dress for several years before debuting it publicly at the polo match.

The appearance marked a notable style coincidence. Sophie Hunter, the actress and wife of actor Benedict Cumberbatch, had worn the identical Temperley London dress two days earlier while attending day nine of the Wimbledon Championships. Hunter, 48, styled the dress with a matching fabric belt cinched at the waist, along with metallic-trimmed sunglasses and white stiletto heels for her appearance in the Royal Box. Kate, by contrast, opted to forgo a belt and instead paired the dress with tan Camilla Elphick "Lucia" slingback pumps, featuring a contrasting patent pointed toe and the brand's signature pearl buckle detail, along with gold and brown-toned jewelry. The tan slingbacks were themselves a repeat item in Kate's wardrobe, having previously appeared at the same polo fixture in 2023 and again at the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Final in 2024.

Kate's appearance at the polo match carried its own sentimental resonance beyond the shared dress. It marked her first appearance at the event since 2023, when she was photographed giving William a kiss to congratulate him after his team's win. The Princess of Wales, who has previously spoken about having an allergy to horses, has typically attended the charity match as a spectator from the sidelines rather than participating directly.

Read more Princess Kate's Supportive Style Praised as Model for Meghan Markle Amid Royal Comparisons Princess Kate's Supportive Style Praised as Model for Meghan Markle Amid Royal Comparisons

Royal commentators also drew a connection between Kate's gingham choice and the pattern's long-running association with the royal family. Princess Diana famously helped popularize gingham as a countryside-inspired staple during the 1980s, including a memorable appearance in pink gingham trousers at the same Guards Polo Club decades earlier. The print's broader fashion pedigree stretches back further still, with Brigitte Bardot credited with popularizing gingham through her wedding dress, while Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn helped cement the pattern's appeal in the 1960s through gingham capri pants paired with ballet flats. Royal watchers noted that Kate's choice of the print, four decades after Diana's own gingham moment at the same venue, offered a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law's fashion legacy.

The dress's designer also became a subject of attention in the days surrounding Kate's appearance. Two days before the polo match, Alice Temperley announced she was stepping away from Temperley London, the label she founded in 2000 after studying at the Royal College of Art and Central Saint Martins. Temperley shared the news on Instagram, writing plainly about the decision to leave the brand she built. "I HAVE LEFT TEMPERLEY LONDON. Today, it has been announced. I have left. I am enormously proud of everything I have built there," she wrote. She went on to describe the label as having been the creative home of her life for more than two decades, explaining that she felt the time was right to pursue a new direction that would allow her to follow long-held passions alongside people she loves, while promising to share more details about her next venture in the future.

Temperley's departure adds a layer of significance to Kate's choice to wear the brand so soon after the announcement, with some royal style observers speculating whether the timing reflected a quiet gesture of support for the designer, though no such connection has been confirmed by Kensington Palace. Temperley herself holds a personal connection to the royal family, having been awarded an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, in 2011 by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate's polo outfit also fit into a broader pattern in her recent wardrobe choices, which royal watchers noted had leaned heavily on black-and-white ensembles in the days surrounding the event. Earlier the same week, during a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital, Kate had worn a black-and-white silk shirtdress by Suzannah London, continuing what stylists described as a monochrome theme running through her public appearances that week.

The Princess of Wales has a long history of dressing for the Royal Charity Polo Cup in relaxed, seasonally appropriate pieces from British designers, having previously worn outfits from labels including Beulah London, Emilia Wickstead and Camilla Elphick for past appearances at the event. Because the polo match is not considered an official royal engagement, Kate has more flexibility in her styling choices than she typically has at formal public events, often opting for softer, more personal pieces reflective of her everyday wardrobe rather than the more tailored looks associated with official royal duties.

With the gingham dress now unlikely to be available for purchase given its status as a past-season Temperley piece, royal fashion followers have suggested it may only be found secondhand through designer resale platforms, adding to the appeal of a look that has already drawn comparisons between two prominent figures in British public life who happened to choose the same striking summer dress within days of one another.