Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out for First Time as Newlyweds at JuJu Smith-Schuster's Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance as a married couple over the weekend, attending the wedding of former NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and fitness coach Laura Kruk at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California, just over a week after their own star-studded ceremony in New York City.

The pair were photographed at the Friday, July 10, celebration, with Swift wearing a pink floral gown and appearing to sport her wedding ring, according to multiple outlets covering the appearance. Kelce wore a black suit for the occasion. Photos showed the couple walking hand in hand into the venue before mingling with the bride and groom throughout the evening, marking the newlyweds' first public outing together since news of their own wedding, held July 3 at Madison Square Garden, first broke.

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Swift, 36, and Kelce, also 36, were also seen spending time at the reception with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, with Swift seated next to Brittany Mahomes during the event. Smith-Schuster, 29, who signed with the New York Giants in early June to bolster the team's receiving corps, had previously attended Swift and Kelce's own wedding earlier in the month as one of roughly 1,000 guests present. The two men were teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons, a stretch that included a Super Bowl LVII victory together in February 2023, a shared history that made the reciprocal wedding attendance between the two families unsurprising to those close to the group.

Smith-Schuster and Kruk became engaged in September 2024 aboard a boat off the coast of Nantucket Island. At Swift and Kelce's wedding earlier this month, Kruk had worn a Sau Lee gown featuring a corseted bodice and a draped maroon skirt, a look that notably resembled an outfit separately worn by Swift's longtime friend Abigail Anderson Berard, an overlap widely described in coverage of the event as a lighthearted coincidence given the scale of the guest list.

Swift and Kelce's own ceremony at Madison Square Garden drew roughly 1,000 guests and was officiated by comedian and longtime family friend Adam Sandler. The couple departed from several wedding traditions, forgoing a conventional wedding party of bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her "man of honor," while Kelce's brother, retired NFL center Jason Kelce, served as his best man, according to a representative for the couple.

Several attendees from the July 3 ceremony have since shared reflections on the celebration. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who attended the wedding, spoke publicly about the marriage advice Sandler offered the couple during an event in Salt Lake City on July 5. "He told them, 'Keep kissing,'" Reid said, according to the Deseret News. "So, in its simplest form, that's a good thing. It's hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss."

Former NFL quarterback and broadcaster Ryan Fitzpatrick, who attended the wedding with his wife, Liza, described Sandler's appearance as officiant as one of the evening's standout moments. "When Adam Sandler walked out — it had everybody floored, that was really cool," Fitzpatrick told People. "The ceremony was beautiful." Fitzpatrick also described the extensive dancing at the reception. "There was a LOT of dancing, hours and hours, we're still kind of recovering from being out on that dance floor for six-plus hours," he said, adding, "My favorite moment was just I got to spend the night with my wife just on the dance floor, being around and being in it, so that was pretty magical for us."

Broadcaster Rich Eisen separately confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the flower girls at the ceremony were the four daughters of Jason Kelce: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley, whom Eisen said were "sprinkling flower petals all over the place" throughout the event.

Ahead of traveling to California for Smith-Schuster's wedding, Swift and Kelce reportedly spent time in Montana with Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, with reports indicating the newlyweds visited the members-only Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, following their own wedding before heading west for Friday's celebration.

The couple's public appearance at Smith-Schuster's wedding came amid separate news regarding the costs associated with their own Madison Square Garden ceremony. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed earlier this month that Swift had paid more than $160,000 to cover the permit and police security costs tied to closing streets around Madison Square Garden for the wedding, addressing public criticism that had emerged over the use of city resources for the event. "Taylor Swift will be paying, has paid already, the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event, and for the response to that event," Mamdani told reporters. "And that was a permit that was finalized, I think, in just the days before the event itself."

Friday's gathering offered fans a rare glimpse into Swift and Kelce's post-wedding activities amid an otherwise ongoing NFL offseason, with Smith-Schuster continuing preparations for his first season with the Giants after signing with the team in June. The high-profile appearance underscored the close personal ties between Smith-Schuster and the newly married couple, a friendship rooted in his shared history with Kelce as Kansas City Chiefs teammates and reinforced by their mutual attendance at each other's weddings within the span of a single week.

Representatives for Swift and Kelce had not issued additional public comment specifically addressing the appearance at Smith-Schuster's wedding as of Monday, though the couple's continued high-profile presence at events tied to their close circle of friends and former teammates has kept both figures firmly in the spotlight in the days following their own widely covered ceremony.