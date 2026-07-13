Sam Neill, the New Zealand actor best known for playing paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in the "Jurassic Park" film franchise, has died at age 78, his family announced Monday, just months after the actor revealed he had beaten a rare form of blood cancer.

"It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia," his family said in a statement posted to the actor's Instagram page, using the Māori word for extended family or community. "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free," the statement continued. "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life." The family did not specify a cause of death and thanked staff at St. Vincent's Private Hospital for their care, asking for privacy as they navigate what they called "this immeasurable loss."

Neill's death comes just months after he shared what appeared to be triumphant health news. In 2023, he had revealed he was being treated for stage-three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of non-Hodgkin blood cancer, requiring ongoing chemotherapy. When that treatment eventually stopped working, Neill underwent CAR T-cell therapy as part of an Australian clinical trial, and in April 2026 he announced the treatment had been successful. "I've just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that's an extraordinary thing," Neill said at the time.

Neill's five-decade career spanned dozens of films and television series across both independent cinema and Hollywood blockbusters. He achieved international recognition in 1993 for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park," a role he went on to reprise in multiple sequels, most recently 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion." That same year, Neill also starred alongside Holly Hunter in Jane Campion's Oscar-winning "The Piano." His broader filmography included "The Hunt for Red October," "Event Horizon," "Omen III: The Final Conflict," "Dead Calm" and the television series "Peaky Blinders," reflecting a career versatile enough to move fluidly between prestige drama and popcorn spectacle.

Read more Buffy and Ted Lasso Star Anthony Head Dies at 72 After Pneumonia Complications Buffy and Ted Lasso Star Anthony Head Dies at 72 After Pneumonia Complications

Born Nigel John Dermot Neill in Northern Ireland in 1947, Neill moved with his family to New Zealand's South Island as a child, settling in Dunedin before being sent to boarding school in Christchurch. He adopted the nickname "Sam" early in life. "I encouraged the nickname because I thought I'd be slightly less likely to be victimised," he told New Zealand's Otago Daily Times. He launched his acting career with 1977's "Sleeping Dogs," the first feature film made in New Zealand in more than a decade, and went on to become one of a generation of Australian and New Zealand performers, including Mel Gibson, Geoffrey Rush and Russell Crowe, who rose to international prominence following a wave of Australian cinema beginning in the late 1970s.

Neill received numerous honors throughout his career, including being named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1991 and accepting a knighthood in New Zealand's royal honours system in 2022, after initially declining the title years earlier as "just far too grand, by far." At the 2025 New Zealand Screen Awards, where he received the Screen Legend Award, Neill accepted the honor with characteristic self-deprecation. "If you stick around long enough, you probably, you know, qualify, and I've been just sort of sticking around," he said.

Tributes poured in from fellow actors and political leaders following news of his death. Fellow New Zealand actor Karl Urban called Neill "an inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps. A beautiful man, a national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and to the world." Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute on social media, writing, "Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance. He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace." New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon similarly hailed Neill as "one of the greats," noting that he began his career "when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of."

Beyond acting, Neill maintained a rich life centered on his sprawling farm in New Zealand's Central Otago region, where he founded the organic winery Two Paddocks in 1993 with the modest ambition of producing a good pinot noir for friends and family. "Frankly, my friends will pretty much drink anything, so this didn't seem too hard," Neill said, according to the winery's website. He was known for naming his farm animals after Hollywood friends and colleagues, frequently sharing their antics, and misadventures, on social media. "I love to name as many of my animals as possible after my friends," he told Vulture in 2019. "It doesn't always end well. Meryl Streep was killed by a ferret recently. I found her as a pile of feathers one day."

Neill was also a committed environmental activist, releasing a short documentary earlier this year opposing a proposed fast-track industrial gold mine near Cromwell in New Zealand's Central Otago region, a stance that drew public criticism from New Zealand's resources minister in 2025.

Neill described his personal life as "somewhat haphazard" given the demands of an international acting career. He is survived by four children: Tim, his son with ex-wife Lisa Harrow; Elena, his daughter with ex-wife Noriko Watanabe; Maiko, Watanabe's daughter from a previous marriage whom Neill adopted; and Andrew, who was adopted by other parents but later reunited with Neill; along with several grandchildren.

Reflecting on his cancer diagnosis in a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Neill said he hoped to live "another decade or two" but insisted he was "not afraid to die." He described how confronting the illness had ultimately deepened his appreciation for daily life. "I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments," he said at the time. "But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive."