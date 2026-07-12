Sen. Lindsey Graham, the longtime South Carolina Republican who became one of President Donald Trump's most trusted allies in Congress and one of the Senate's most prominent voices on foreign policy, died Saturday evening after what his office described as a brief and sudden illness. He was 71.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," Graham's office said in a statement posted on social media. "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period." His office did not disclose further details about the nature of his illness.

Emergency responders were dispatched to a Capitol Hill address associated with Graham on Saturday night for a report involving cardiac arrest, according to police scanner audio reviewed by multiple news outlets. Photographs from the scene showed paramedics carrying a person on a stretcher from the home to a waiting ambulance, with police cars and fire trucks also present. A top Graham staffer told NBC News there had been no indication the senator was feeling unwell prior to his death. He had been scheduled to appear on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Graham had just returned from a trip to Ukraine, one of ten visits he made to the country since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said he had met with Graham twice over the past week, said he was "deeply saddened" by the news. "He visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion and was here with our people when it was most needed," Zelensky wrote on X, adding that Graham "was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer."

First elected to the Senate in 2002 after serving in the House of Representatives, Graham was in the middle of a campaign for a fifth Senate term ahead of this fall's midterm elections. He had turned 71 the week before his death. Under South Carolina law, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster will appoint an interim replacement to serve until January 3, 2027, with voters set to elect Graham's permanent successor in the November 3 midterms.

President Trump led tributes to Graham in a post on Truth Social early Sunday. "Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!" Trump wrote.

Graham's relationship with Trump was not always close. During the 2016 Republican presidential primary, when Graham briefly sought the party's nomination himself, he was one of Trump's most vocal critics, warning on social media in May 2016, "If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it." That dynamic shifted following a March 2017 meeting with the newly inaugurated president, after which Graham became a vocal ally and, by Trump's second term, one of his most trusted voices in the Senate, frequently advising him on foreign policy matters including Iran and Russia. He had announced an agreement Friday with the Trump administration to advance a package of Russia sanctions.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune paid tribute to Graham's decades of service. "My heart is heavy this morning to learn the passing of my friend and colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham," Thune said, adding in a separate statement that "his influence on the federal judiciary, our national defense, and his beloved South Carolina will be felt for generations."

Graham served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, a role that put him at the center of Republican efforts to pass major legislation through reconciliation, the procedural mechanism that allowed the party's slim Senate majority to advance significant policy, including last year's tax law, without facing a Democratic filibuster. He had previously chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee, presiding over the 2020 confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and was positioned to reclaim that gavel had Republicans retained Senate control after this year's midterms.

On foreign policy, Graham built a reputation as one of the chamber's most consistent interventionists, with Israel, Iran, Iraq and Ukraine forming the core of that legacy. He was among Israel's most outspoken defenders in Congress, championing billions of dollars in security assistance and making repeated trips to the region following the October 7 attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned Graham's death directly. "Sara and I grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham," Netanyahu said in a statement, adding, "Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world." Israeli President Isaac Herzog separately said he was "shocked and heartbroken" by the news.

Graham was also among the Senate's most consistent voices on Iran, opposing the 2015 nuclear deal and calling for preemptive strikes against the country's nuclear program as early as 2010. He backed the U.S.-Israel bombing campaign at the outset of the February 2026 war with Iran. He supported the 2003 invasion of Iraq and became one of that war's most vocal defenders in the Senate, pushing for the 2007 troop surge and serving brief reserve stints in Iraq. He later applied a similar view to Afghanistan, opposing a full U.S. troop withdrawal and warning it risked "paving the way for another 9/11."

Before entering politics, Graham served six and a half years on active duty in the U.S. Air Force as a military lawyer, including a call-up during the first Gulf War, when he served as a staff judge advocate preparing service members for deployment. He began his political career as a city and county attorney in South Carolina before winning election to the House in 1994 and then to the Senate seat once held by Strom Thurmond in 2002, going on to win reelection in 2008, 2014 and 2020.

Graham's death comes as fellow Senate Republican Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized following a similar emergency call last month involving cardiac arrest; a McConnell spokesperson has said the former majority leader continues to recover, though further details of his condition have not been released. This is a developing story.