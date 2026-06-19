Brent crude was rising slightly Friday after U.S. Vice President JD Vance suspended plans to meet with Iranian representatives, even as more oil tankers passed safely through the critical Strait of Hormuz — a split picture that underscores just how fragile the recently signed U.S.-Iran peace agreement remains.

Brent crude futures, the international standard, were up 0.1% at $79.95 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures were rising 0.3% to $76.11 a barrel. The modest gains came even as some analysts argued the underlying trend toward de-escalation in the Middle East remained largely intact.

A Reminder That the Peace Deal Remains Fragile

The latest diplomatic wrinkle serves as a reminder that there are still plenty of obstacles to turning the preliminary U.S.-Iran peace deal into a lasting agreement. Brent crude oil prices rose Thursday after Vice President JD Vance warned Israel against further attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, raising doubts about the durability of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement.

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"The vice president's statements about Israel may have put things back on edge," said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital. "I think the slightest sort of disturbance is going to register in the market."

Brent crude futures settled Thursday at $79.85 a barrel, up 30 cents, or 0.38%.

Tankers Crossing the Strait Offer a Counterbalance

Despite the diplomatic uncertainty, tangible evidence on the water has continued to support the case that the broader de-escalation trend remains on track. Any concerns in the oil market might be relieved by tangible signs the vital Strait of Hormuz — which normally carries around 20% of the world's daily oil traffic — is reopening to traffic. Three Saudi-flagged supertankers carrying more than six million barrels of crude crossed the strait on Thursday, according to Kpler ship-tracking data.

That kind of concrete shipping activity has provided a meaningful counterweight to the verbal sparring between U.S. officials and their counterparts in the region, offering markets at least some reassurance that the physical flow of oil through the world's most important energy chokepoint continues largely uninterrupted.

A Long, Volatile Road to This Point

Friday's modest price movements come at the tail end of months of extraordinary volatility in global oil markets, driven by a conflict that disrupted the Strait of Hormuz earlier this year before a series of fragile ceasefires and diplomatic breakthroughs gradually brought prices back down from crisis-era highs.

At the conflict's peak, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at about $111 per barrel, as fighting in the region effectively halted traffic through the strategic waterway. Oil prices were up roughly 40% since the conflict began at that point, as Tehran forced the effective closure of the narrow waterway through which about a fifth of global energy flows.

A series of conditional ceasefires gradually pulled prices back down from those highs. Oil prices plunged in April after the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire that included the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway, following a last-minute diplomatic intervention by Pakistan. The price of benchmark Brent crude dropped below $100 at that time, falling by about 15.9% to $92.30 a barrel, while U.S.-traded oil fell almost 16.5% to $93.80.

Vance's Repeated Role in Iran Diplomacy

Vice President Vance has played a recurring and central role in the administration's efforts to manage the Iran conflict and its economic fallout throughout the year, making his latest cautionary statement on Israel particularly significant for markets parsing the durability of the broader peace framework. Vance led the U.S. negotiating team for peace talks with Iran held in Islamabad, marking the highest-level meeting between the U.S. and Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Vance has also been directly engaged with the domestic economic consequences of the conflict, meeting repeatedly with industry stakeholders as gasoline prices fluctuated alongside crude oil. Vance and Energy Secretary Chris Wright met with the American Petroleum Institute, the nation's largest oil trade group, as the Trump administration looked to ease rising gas prices, which had risen 92 cents on average nationwide compared to the prior month at the time, according to travel analyst AAA. Vance acknowledged at the time that there was a "rough road ahead of us for the next few weeks, but it's temporary."

A Pattern of Diplomatic Setbacks Followed by Recoveries

The current uncertainty surrounding Vance's suspended meeting plans fits a broader pattern that has characterized U.S.-Iran relations throughout the conflict's resolution process, with repeated cycles of diplomatic progress followed by setbacks and renewed tension. Earlier this month, Iranian state media claimed Tehran had suspended talks over Israel's attacks in Lebanon, even as President Trump insisted negotiations were continuing. "Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump said on Truth Social at the time.

Trump also addressed tensions tied to Israeli actions in southern Lebanon directly, saying, "There was a little glitch today, but I turned that one around very quickly, as you probably noticed earlier." He said he had separately deterred Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from conducting what Trump described as "a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon."

China's Shifting Demand Adds Another Variable

Beyond the geopolitical risk tied to the ceasefire's durability, broader structural shifts in global oil demand have also begun factoring into market pricing. China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, is forecast to consume 753 million metric tons in 2026, down 4.9% from 2025 amid a pivot to new energy sources and elevated oil prices, according to a report published by PetroChina's research unit.

That projected decline in Chinese demand, if it materializes, could provide an additional offsetting factor against any near-term price spikes tied to renewed Middle East tensions, tempering the upside pressure that might otherwise result from disruptions to the ceasefire.

With Brent and WTI both holding relatively steady just below the $80 and $76 marks respectively, markets appear to be treating Vance's suspended meeting as a notable but not yet decisive setback to the broader peace process. Traders will be watching closely for any further statements from U.S., Israeli, or Iranian officials in the coming days, along with continued tanker-tracking data through the Strait of Hormuz, as the clearest available signals of whether the fragile ceasefire holds or unravels further in the weeks ahead.