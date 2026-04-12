DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow chokepoint through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies normally flow, remained effectively restricted Sunday as a fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran failed to restore full commercial shipping traffic despite official claims that the waterway is open.

Ship-tracking data showed only a handful of vessels — mostly Iran-linked tankers and bulk carriers — transiting the strategic passage in the past 24 hours, far below the pre-conflict average of about 140 ships daily. While Iran has declared the strait open with coordination required from its military forces, insurance concerns, lingering sea mines and demands for permissions or high tolls have kept most commercial operators away.

The disruption stems from a wider conflict that erupted in late February 2026 when U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted Iranian facilities. Iran responded by effectively choking off the strait, laying naval mines and warning that unauthorized vessels would be targeted. The waterway, separating Iran from Oman and linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, handles roughly 20% of the world's seaborne crude oil and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas.

A ceasefire announced around April 8 was conditioned in part on Iran ensuring safe passage through the strait. President Donald Trump hailed the deal as a step toward reopening the route, even claiming U.S. forces were beginning mine-clearing operations. On April 11, U.S. Central Command announced that two Navy guided-missile destroyers — the USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy — had transited the strait as part of efforts to establish a safe channel and clear mines allegedly deployed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran quickly denied the U.S. account, with officials asserting that the vessels retreated after warnings and that no foreign forces were freely operating in the area. Tehran has maintained that passage is allowed only under its military oversight, with ships required to coordinate movements and, in some reports, pay substantial transit fees exceeding $1 million per vessel.

MarineTraffic and other tracking platforms confirmed minimal activity. On Thursday following the ceasefire, just seven ships passed through compared with normal volumes. Early signs of movement emerged over the weekend, including a few supertankers — some Chinese-flagged — exiting the Gulf loaded with crude. Yet overall traffic remained below 10-15% of typical levels, with hundreds of tankers still idling in the region.

Shipping executives and analysts described a "wait-and-see" atmosphere. Major carriers including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd warned that normal operations could take weeks or even months to resume, citing unresolved risks from uncharted mines, potential renewed hostilities and skyrocketing war-risk insurance premiums. Some vessels have reportedly made U-turns at the last moment when talks in Islamabad appeared to falter.

The economic fallout has been severe. Global oil prices, which plunged on initial ceasefire news, have climbed back toward $100 per barrel as supply disruptions persist. The closure has stranded more than 1,000 vessels inside the Persian Gulf at times, cutting off exports from major producers including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. A fifth of global oil supply has been disrupted at peak, according to market estimates.

UAE officials have been vocal about the impasse. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber stated bluntly that "the Strait of Hormuz is not open," emphasizing that access remains restricted and conditioned despite diplomatic pronouncements. Regional leaders have urged unconditional reopening to stabilize energy markets and global trade.

Iran's position has been consistent: the strait is open but under its control. Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said vessels, including American ones, could pass provided there is no "hostile behavior" and coordination occurs with Iranian forces to avoid mines and other wartime measures. Iranian media reported instructions for ships to stay closer to its territorial waters and islands.

Peace talks in Islamabad between U.S. and Iranian delegations, described as the first direct high-level discussions since 1979, have centered heavily on the strait. Progress appears stalled, with disagreements over mine clearance responsibilities, future security guarantees and Iran's demands related to sanctions relief and regional issues, including tensions involving Israel and Lebanon. Reports indicated talks broke down Sunday without a breakthrough, raising fears that the two-week truce could collapse.

U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have pressed for immediate and unconditional reopening. Trump posted that America was "clearing out" the strait as a service to the world, criticizing allies for not contributing more. Pentagon sources told reporters that Iran may have lost track of some mines it deployed haphazardly during the conflict, complicating safe navigation even if Tehran wanted to accelerate reopening.

The situation has broader implications for global supply chains. Fertilizer and ammonia shipments, critical for agriculture, have also been affected. Asian importers such as China, Japan and South Korea — heavily reliant on Gulf oil — face higher energy costs and potential shortages if the bottleneck persists. Some nations have begun exploring costlier alternative routes around Africa or increased reliance on overland pipelines where available.

Maritime experts warn that even limited transits carry risks. Shadow fleet vessels with opaque ownership have accounted for a disproportionate share of recent movements, often linked to sanctioned Iranian or Russian trades. Legitimate commercial operators remain wary, awaiting clearer de-mining confirmation and standardized international protocols.

Environmental and safety concerns add another layer. Unexploded mines drifting with currents could endanger fishing grounds and coastal ecosystems in Oman and the UAE. Humanitarian groups have raised alarms about potential spills from damaged tankers in a high-traffic chokepoint.

As of Sunday evening local time, live trackers showed sparse activity with a handful of bulk carriers and a few tankers moving, predominantly outbound from Iranian ports. No major uptick in non-Iranian commercial traffic was evident, suggesting caution still dominates despite diplomatic assurances.

The 2026 Strait of Hormuz crisis has underscored the vulnerability of global energy security to geopolitical flashpoints. For decades, the international community treated the passage as a vital, largely uncontested waterway. The recent conflict has rewritten those assumptions, with Iran demonstrating its ability to weaponize geography even amid military setbacks.

Looking ahead, full restoration of traffic will likely require a more durable agreement addressing mine clearance — possibly involving multinational efforts — insurance frameworks, and confidence-building measures. Until then, the world's most critical energy artery remains a high-stakes bargaining chip rather than a reliable trade route.

Oil markets, shipping firms and governments continue to monitor developments hour by hour. With the two-week ceasefire window narrowing and talks faltering, the coming days could determine whether the strait returns to something approaching normalcy or slides back into deeper disruption.

For now, on this Sunday in April 2026, the Strait of Hormuz is technically "open" under Iranian terms but remains far from freely navigable, leaving global energy flows constrained and prices elevated.