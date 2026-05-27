Nick Ireland: Forget The Grandkids, Gen X And Baby Boomers Are Splurging On Diamonds Like Never Before

Australia's Gen X and baby boomers are rewriting the rules of luxury spending, with a surge in high-value diamond purchases as older Australians prioritise enjoyment, legacy and personal reward over saving.

Leading jeweller Nick Ireland, founder of Nick Ireland Jewellery, a world leading premium custom jewellery maker with a presence in Australia and the UK said the shift is unmistakable and is reshaping how diamonds are bought and valued across the country.

"We are seeing a very clear and consistent increase in demand from Gen X and baby boomers who are now choosing to invest in high-quality, rare diamonds, particularly Argyle pinks and large white stones, as a way to enjoy their success while also securing something tangible and lasting for the future," Ireland said.

A generational shift in spending

Ireland said today's premium jewellery buyers are far more confident in spending on luxury items than previous generations, driven by decades of asset growth and changing attitudes towards wealth.

"These generations have worked incredibly hard over many years to build their financial position and, rather than holding onto everything, they are now making conscious decisions to enjoy it through meaningful purchases that bring both personal satisfaction and long-term value," he said.

He said diamonds are increasingly being viewed as both wearable luxury and a store of value.

"They are selecting pieces that they can wear and enjoy in the present, while also knowing they hold intrinsic value and can be passed down to future generations, which adds another layer of meaning to the purchase," he said.

"Ultimately they are a good investment as the pieces not only showcase style they also grow in value and this is something that sophisticated buyers are looking for."

The rise of 'self-gifting'

One of the most notable shifts is the rise in self-purchasing among older Australians, particularly women.

"We are seeing more clients in their 50s and 60s, especially professional women, who are financially independent and confident in their decisions, choosing to purchase significant diamond pieces for themselves as a reflection of their achievements and personal milestones," Ireland said.

"This is no longer about waiting for someone else to buy you something special, it is about recognising your own success and choosing to celebrate it in a way that feels authentic and rewarding."

Rare diamonds driving demand

Ireland said demand is particularly strong for rare and investment-grade stones, especially following the closure of the Argyle diamond mine.

"With the Argyle mine now closed, the supply of pink diamonds is permanently limited, which is creating a strong sense of urgency and long-term value among buyers who understand that these stones are not only beautiful but increasingly scarce," he said.

"Our collection has been built over many years through careful sourcing and strong global relationships, and we are seeing significant interest from clients who are specifically looking for something rare and enduring."

A move away from fast fashion luxury

Ireland said Gen X and boomers are deliberately moving away from mass-produced jewellery in favour of craftsmanship and quality.

"There is a very clear preference for pieces that are made properly, with attention to detail and a focus on longevity, rather than something that is produced quickly and lacks individuality or substance," he said.

"At our studio, every piece is crafted in-house, which allows clients to be involved in the design process and ensures the final product reflects both quality and personal meaning. It also ensures exclusivity enabling clients to participate in the design process and create a piece that is stunningly unique."

Family, legacy and the next generation

Ireland said many purchases are driven by a desire to create something that lasts beyond the individual.

"These are not just purchases for today, they are often made with the intention of becoming heirloom pieces that can be passed down, carrying both financial and emotional value for the next generation," he said.

Working alongside his son Zac, who now designs many of the studio's pieces, Ireland said the business itself reflects that generational mindset.

"It is incredibly meaningful to be building something alongside my son and creating pieces that will outlast us both, which is exactly what many of our clients are looking to achieve through their own purchases," he said.

A powerful market force

While younger buyers continue to dominate engagement ring sales, Ireland said Gen X and boomers are now one of the most influential segments in the luxury jewellery market.

"They have the financial capacity, the confidence to spend and a very clear understanding of value, which makes them a powerful force in shaping demand, particularly in the high-end and investment-grade space," he said.

"As more Australians enter retirement with significant assets, we expect this trend to continue to strengthen rather than slow down."

A new era for diamonds

Ireland said the evolving behaviour of Gen X and boomers is fundamentally changing how diamonds are perceived.

"Diamonds are no longer seen purely as symbols of engagement or romance, they are increasingly being recognised as markers of success, personal achievement and long-term legacy, which broadens their relevance significantly," he said.

"If you have spent decades working hard to build a life and create wealth, it makes complete sense to enjoy that success through something that is both beautiful and enduring."

About Nick Ireland Jewellery

Nick Ireland is a master jeweller with more than 40 years' experience in the global jewellery trade. Originally trained in the UK, he established his business in Australia in the early 1990s and now operates a boutique, appointment-only studio in Brisbane, with offices in Sydney and Melbourne.

Known for bespoke, high-quality craftsmanship and strong global relationships with diamond and gemstone suppliers, the business specialises in engagement rings, rare diamonds and one-off luxury pieces.

The studio holds an extensive collection of Argyle pink diamonds and offers access to thousands of internationally sourced stones, positioning it as a leading destination for premium and investment-grade jewellery in Australia.