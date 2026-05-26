GTA 6 Marketing Campaign Set to Launch This Summer as Take-Two Sticks to November 19 Release

NEW YORK — Rockstar Games will begin marketing "Grand Theft Auto 6" this summer, parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed Thursday, even as the highly anticipated title's price remains undisclosed ahead of its scheduled Nov. 19 release.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the timing during an interview, pushing back against immediate expectations. "So the next few weeks I don't think it'll be summertime yet, but when it's summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing 'GTA 6,'" he said.

The confirmation comes as speculation swirls around one of the most eagerly awaited video game releases in history. "GTA 6" is widely expected to be a massive commercial success, potentially breaking industry sales records upon launch.

Zelnick firmly reiterated the Nov. 19 launch date during Thursday's earnings discussion. "I think reiterating November 19 as is a launch day today is probably a positive," he noted, addressing recent rumors of possible delays or pre-order openings.

When asked whether a price announcement would accompany Take-Two's quarterly earnings release, Zelnick gave a direct response. "No," he said. "We never make marketing announcements in our analyst calls. Never ever ever."

The absence of a price tag has not prevented Take-Two from issuing strong financial guidance for the fiscal year ahead. The company projected net revenue between $8 billion and $8.2 billion for the period running April 2026 through March 2027, representing approximately 20% growth over the previous year.

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Zelnick explained how such projections are possible without a finalized price point. "So, whenever we put together our guidance, obviously based on our expectations regarding our pipeline, release schedule and pricing, and sometimes our expectations cannot be realized in the fullness of time," he said. "That could be because the title is delayed, or pricing changes, or unit sales expectations change. But yes, of course, when we build our model, which is used to create guidance, it does have full assumptions in it. Even if we made assumptions, that doesn't mean that they are set in stone."

The upcoming marketing campaign is expected to be one of the largest in gaming history. Industry analysts anticipate a multi-month blitz featuring trailers, gameplay reveals, influencer partnerships and extensive social media engagement as Rockstar builds excitement for the title.

"GTA 6" marks the first mainline entry in the Grand Theft Auto series since 2013's "GTA 5," which has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide and generated billions in revenue across platforms. The new game is set in a reimagined Vice City inspired by modern-day Miami and is expected to push technical boundaries with its scale, storytelling and online features.

Take-Two reported solid fiscal fourth-quarter results alongside the forward-looking commentary. For the January-March period, the company posted GAAP net revenue of $1.68 billion and a net loss per share of 32 cents. Full-year net bookings reached $6.72 billion, up 19% from the previous year.

The company also highlighted the upcoming September release of "NBA 2K27" as another key title in its pipeline. However, all eyes remain firmly on "GTA 6" as the clear flagship for Take-Two's growth ambitions.

Investors reacted positively to the earnings and commentary, with shares rising in after-hours trading. The confirmation of summer marketing provides a concrete timeline for what has been one of the most tightly guarded projects in entertainment.

The gaming community has been rife with rumors in recent weeks, including speculation about pre-order availability, potential price points above $70, and even minor delays. Take-Two's statements appear designed to quell some of that speculation while maintaining strategic ambiguity around pricing and specific campaign details.

Rockstar Games has cultivated a reputation for meticulous development and surprise reveals. The studio's marketing approach for previous titles has involved carefully timed trailers that generate massive online engagement and media coverage. A similar strategy is widely expected for "GTA 6."

Analysts estimate the game could generate more than $2 billion in first-year sales, potentially making it one of the highest-grossing entertainment launches ever. Its success will be critical for Take-Two as it navigates a competitive landscape that includes major releases from competitors like Ubisoft, Electronic Arts and Microsoft's Activision Blizzard.

The summer marketing push will likely begin in earnest during July or August, potentially coinciding with major gaming events or standalone digital showcases. Fans can expect the first official trailer or deep-dive gameplay footage to drop during this period.

Pricing remains a key unknown. While most major releases now carry a $70 suggested retail price, "GTA 6" could command a premium given its scope and the franchise's cultural significance. Some analysts have speculated on a $70-$80 range for standard editions, with higher tiers for special or collector's versions.

Take-Two's ability to provide full-year guidance without revealing the price demonstrates the company's confidence in its internal modeling and long-term pipeline. The fiscal 2027 outlook suggests management expects "GTA 6" to be a significant driver of growth.

Beyond the single-player campaign, "GTA Online" successor features are expected to play a major role in long-term monetization. The online component of "GTA 5" has proven extraordinarily durable, generating ongoing revenue years after launch.

As summer approaches, anticipation continues to build. The confirmation of a marketing start provides a focal point for fans and industry observers tracking every hint and leak about the game.

Take-Two's disciplined approach to communication has served it well in the past, allowing Rockstar to maintain creative control and maximize impact when campaigns finally begin. This summer's rollout will likely follow that proven playbook.

For now, gamers must wait a few more weeks for official summer to arrive and the marketing machine to kick into gear. When it does, "GTA 6" is expected to dominate entertainment conversations for months leading up to its November debut.

The Nov. 19 release date positions the game perfectly for holiday season sales, traditionally the strongest period for video game revenue. Strong pre-order numbers and launch-weekend performance could set new benchmarks for the industry.

As one of the most culturally significant entertainment franchises, "GTA 6" carries expectations that extend far beyond financial performance. Its storytelling, satire and open-world design have influenced generations of players and developers alike.

Take-Two's latest update provides welcome clarity amid swirling rumors while preserving the mystery that has kept fans engaged for years. With marketing on the horizon and the release date locked in, the countdown to one of gaming's biggest moments has officially begun.