SYDNEY — As Australian Idol 2026 reaches its nail-biting conclusion Tuesday night, 21-year-old Kesha Oayda stands on the cusp of stardom with a genuine shot at claiming the season's crown in the two-night grand finale.

The Jindabyne skier-turned-singer, one of three remaining finalists, performed her heart out Monday alongside Kalani Artis and Harlan Goode. With public votes now locked in and the winner set to be revealed live on Channel 7 and 7plus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the question on everyone's lips is whether Oayda's raw vocal power, emotional depth and hometown momentum can carry her across the finish line.

Oayda has been a breakout star since her Feb. 15 audition, where she delivered a show-stopping rendition of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With A Smile." Judges Kyle Sandilands, Marcia Hines and Amy Shark were impressed by her natural stage presence and powerhouse voice, fast-tracking her through the Top 30 and into the live shows. Her journey has been anything but smooth. She landed in the bottom two during Top 12 Movie Week after singing Madonna's "Like a Prayer," only to save herself with a stirring "Lay Me Down" by Sam Smith on results night. In Aussie Week's Top 10, her take on Olivia Newton-John's "Hopelessly Devoted To You" earned her a judges' save after another close call.

Yet each setback seemed to fuel her. By Top 6 Heroes and Tributes Week, Oayda hit an emotional peak, performing Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" with her father Nolen on guitar — a full-circle moment that moved the audience and judges alike. She sailed safely into the Top 3 after a strong "Dancing Queen" save performance. Her consistency, combined with undeniable star quality, has made her a fan favorite and a legitimate threat heading into the finale.

The grand finale kicked off Monday with high-stakes solo and duet performances. Oayda took the stage solo with Adele's "When We Were Young" and joined Vanessa Amorosi for a show-stopping duet of "Shine." Guest stars including Pete Murray, Anthony Callea, Morgan Evans and judge Amy Shark added star power to the night, but all eyes remained on the Top 3 as they fought for Australia's votes.

Oayda's background sets her apart in a competition full of polished vocalists. Born and raised in the Snowy Mountains town of Jindabyne, she grew up on skis, following in the footsteps of her father Nolen, a professional skier, and her mother, also an avid slope enthusiast. Music, however, was always her true calling. Her father gifted her a guitar the day she was born, and by age 8 she was competing in the local Jindy Idol. The tight-knit farming and skiing community has rallied behind her, flooding social media with support and turning her run into a regional pride story.

In an exclusive interview ahead of the finale, Oayda credited her "secret weapon" — simply enjoying every moment on stage. She discovered the approach after landing in the bottom two earlier in the season. "I just went out and enjoyed it, and I think that was a really big turning point in the competition," she told New Idea. "As much as it is a competition, it's doing something you love." That mindset has kept her grounded amid the pressure, she said, allowing her to focus on connecting with the audience rather than obsessing over votes.

Her father remains her biggest inspiration. Sharing the stage with him during "The Climb" was "indescribable" and "absolutely incredible," Oayda said. "That's just my way of beginning to thank him for everything he's done for me musically and just my life on a regular day-to-day basis." The duet not only showcased her vocal range but highlighted the personal stakes driving her performance.

Oayda enters Tuesday's results show as one of the strongest vocalists left. Her performances have consistently drawn praise for emotional authenticity and technical skill — from Hozier's "Take Me To Church" in the Top 21 to Madonna's "Like a Prayer," Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" and ABBA's "Dancing Queen." Fans and analysts note her ability to deliver "chills" with powerhouse ballads and upbeat numbers alike. Spotify streams of her Idol tracks, including "The Climb" and "Die With A Smile," have surged, signaling broad appeal.

The other finalists bring their own strengths. Kalani Artis, 23, a former landscaper from the NSW Central Coast, has impressed with soulful, heartfelt delivery and quiet determination. Harlan Goode, 19, the Brisbane musical theatre standout, wows with big-ballad power and stage-ready charisma inspired by artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Sam Smith. All three delivered standout moments Monday, but the outcome now rests entirely with public votes cast over the past weeks and during the live shows.

Prize incentives are massive for the winner: $100,000 cash, a recording package with Hive Sound Studios, a songwriting camp with Sony Music Publishing, marketing support and VIP access to the ARIA Awards and TV WEEK Logie Awards. For Oayda, the real prize is the platform to launch her original music. "I'm ready to go on tour, I'm ready to start getting songs out," she said. "I've got these songs that I'm writing every day."

Season 11, which premiered Feb. 2 on the Seven Network, has been a ratings success under hosts Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie. Judges Sandilands, Hines and Shark — joined by guests including Jessica Mauboy and Anastacia — have guided contestants through themed weeks that tested versatility, from Movie Week to Super Twist Week. Oayda's resilience through multiple bottom placements proved her growth and made her progression to the Top 3 feel earned.

Local support in Jindabyne has been overwhelming. Community posts on social media urge votes via the official Australian Idol app, SMS and online portals. "The Final Climb! Let's get Kesha to the grand final," one regional outlet declared after her Top 6 advancement. Her Instagram handle @keshaneve.music has become a hub for fans sharing clips of her performances, including "Hopelessly Devoted To You" and "Take Me To Church," which racked up tens of thousands of views.

Analysts and fan forums give Oayda solid odds. Some power rankings place her as a dark horse with strong public backing, citing her consistent "wow" factor and underdog narrative. While no official betting odds are released, online buzz suggests the race between the three is tight, with Oayda's emotional storytelling resonating deeply. One fan site noted her "high probability" of a deep run based on viewer engagement trends.

Regardless of Tuesday's outcome, Oayda has already won over hearts. Her story — trading skis for a microphone while honoring her roots — embodies the Idol spirit. Whether she takes the title or not, the exposure positions her for a post-show career in music, potentially including tours and original releases.

As the clock ticks toward the 7:30 p.m. announcement, tension is high across Australia. Viewers tuning in will witness history: the culmination of months of auditions, live battles and public votes. For Oayda, it's the final step in a journey that began with a guitar gift and backyard dreams in the Snowy Mountains.

Will her secret weapon of pure enjoyment and vocal fireworks be enough? Australia decides tonight. One thing is certain: Kesha Oayda has proven she belongs among the best, and her chances remain very much alive as the votes are revealed in what promises to be an unforgettable grand finale.