SYDNEY — As Australian Idol 2026 reaches its dramatic climax, the battle between powerhouse teenager Harlan Goode and soulful landscaper Kalani Artis has captivated the nation, with millions of votes expected to decide the winner in Tuesday night's results show.

The top three finalists — Harlan Goode, 19, from Brisbane; Kalani Artis, 23, from the NSW Central Coast; and Kesha Oayda, 21, from Jindabyne — delivered high-stakes performances on Monday's live show, setting up what judges and fans are calling one of the closest finals in recent seasons. Voting opened during Monday's broadcast and closes shortly before Tuesday's results episode airs at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Harlan Goode, the youngest finalist at 19, has emerged as a strong contender with his commanding vocal range and emotional delivery of powerhouse ballads. The Brisbane teen auditioned while still finishing Year 12 exams and draws inspiration from artists like Ariana Grande and former Idol alum Adam Lambert. His journey has been marked by standout moments, including a moving Elton John tribute and advice from international star Josh Groban. Supporters praise his youthful energy and technical precision, with many predicting he could become the youngest winner in the show's revived era.

Kalani Artis, a 23-year-old former landscaper from the Central Coast, has won hearts with his raw emotional depth and soulful interpretations that make audiences "feel" every lyric. Inspired heavily by his nan Sue, Kalani has spoken openly about mental health and personal growth throughout the competition. His performances often blend vulnerability with vocal strength, creating intimate connections that resonate strongly with voters. Fans on social media frequently highlight his authenticity and stage presence as key strengths heading into the finale.

The third finalist, Kesha Oayda, the 21-year-old competitive skier from regional New South Wales, brings a unique blend of vocal power and storytelling. Growing up in a musical family with her father often accompanying her, Kesha has impressed with heartfelt renditions such as Miley Cyrus' "The Climb." Her journey from the slopes to the Idol stage has inspired many, and she remains a dark horse with dedicated regional support.

Monday night's performance show featured solo numbers from each contestant, possible duets or group pieces, and appearances by guest artists including Vanessa Amorosi, Pete Murray, Anthony Callea, Morgan Evans and judge Amy Shark. The Sydney Coliseum Theatre in Rooty Hill hosted the star-studded event, complete with a live band and elaborate production.

Judges Amy Shark, Kyle Sandilands and Marcia Hines have offered praise across the season but stopped short of declaring a frontrunner, emphasizing that public votes will ultimately decide. Hosts Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie guided the emotional two-night finale, building tension as the contestants reflected on their journeys.

Fan sentiment appears split. Social media polls and comments show Harlan Goode with strong youth appeal and vocal fireworks, while Kalani Artis draws support for his relatability and emotional connection. Kesha Oayda garners backing from regional viewers and those drawn to her resilient backstory. Some early online buzz suggests Kalani may have a slight edge in voter engagement due to his consistent ability to move audiences, though Harlan's polished performances could sway undecided viewers.

The winner receives a $100,000 cash prize, recording opportunities, industry exposure including potential ARIA Awards appearances, and support from Sony Music Publishing and other partners. Past winners have launched successful careers in music, making the stakes exceptionally high for the three remaining hopefuls.

This season of Australian Idol has delivered consistent drama and standout talent since premiering on February 2. The return to free-to-air television on the Seven Network has boosted viewership, with local-themed episodes achieving strong ratings. The format remains true to the show's roots — raw talent discovery through auditions, live shows and public voting — while incorporating modern production values.

Voting mechanics are straightforward but limited to ensure fairness. Viewers can cast votes through the official 7plus app or website during designated windows. Terms and conditions outline vote limits per viewer or household. The results show on Tuesday will feature farewell performances, emotional moments and the crowning of the 2026 Australian Idol.

Industry observers note that while vocal ability is crucial, factors such as likeability, backstory and consistent audience connection often prove decisive in reality singing competitions. Harlan's youthful charisma and Kalani's heartfelt storytelling represent two distinct but compelling paths to victory.

Behind the scenes, the production team has emphasized live elements and audience energy at the Coliseum. Pre-finale public appearances, including a performance by the top three at Westfield Hurstville, built excitement and allowed fans to interact directly with the contestants.

For those unable to watch live, 7plus offers streaming and catch-up options. Replays will air on 7flix and other Seven channels in coming days. Social media channels for Australian Idol will provide real-time updates, clips and fan reactions throughout the finale.

The grand finale caps a competitive season that tested contestants through rigorous auditions and weekly live eliminations. Each of the top three has overcome personal challenges — Harlan balancing studies, Kalani drawing strength from family, and Kesha transitioning from sport to music — making any outcome feel earned.

As Australia tunes in Tuesday night, the focus remains on public votes rather than expert predictions. No official betting odds or leaks have surfaced to indicate a clear favorite, leaving the result genuinely in the hands of viewers.

Regardless of who claims the crown — whether it is Harlan Goode's vocal fireworks, Kalani Artis' emotional depth, or Kesha Oayda's heartfelt resilience — all three finalists are expected to gain significant industry exposure. The exposure from reaching the grand finale often opens doors to recording contracts, live tours and media opportunities even for non-winners.

The two-night structure allows maximum tension: Monday's performances give contestants one final chance to impress voters, while Tuesday delivers the verdict, celebrations and reflections on a memorable season.

As the clock ticks toward the results show, fans continue flooding social media with support for their chosen contestant. Hashtags such as #AustralianIdol, #HarlanForIdol, #KalaniArtis and #KeshaForTheWin trend heavily, reflecting passionate but respectful fan bases.

Australian Idol has a proud history of launching careers, from early winners like Guy Sebastian and Shannon Noll to more recent successes. The 2026 champion will join that legacy, stepping into a music industry that values both talent and authentic storytelling.

For Harlan Goode and Kalani Artis specifically, the head-to-head dynamic has fueled much of the pre-finale conversation. Harlan represents the polished, high-range vocalist many associate with modern pop success, while Kalani embodies the relatable everyman whose voice conveys genuine emotion. Their contrasting styles have made the final stretch particularly engaging for audiences.

Whatever the outcome on Tuesday night, the 2026 season has already succeeded in showcasing fresh Australian talent and reminding viewers why the Idol format remains enduringly popular more than two decades after its debut.

Tune in to Channel 7 or stream on 7plus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the emotional conclusion. One young Australian's life is about to change forever as the nation decides between Harlan Goode, Kalani Artis and Kesha Oayda in what promises to be a memorable Australian Idol grand finale.