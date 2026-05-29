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LOS ANGELES — Netflix's lean 90-minute survival thriller Apex, starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, has surged to 105 million views in its first 24 days on the platform, emerging as one of the streamer's most-watched recent releases and positioning it to challenge entries in the all-time Top 10.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur from a script by Jeremy Robbins, the film is set in the unforgiving Australian outback and follows two strangers pushed to their limits by betrayal and harsh desert conditions. The brisk runtime and high-stakes tension have resonated with audiences seeking concise, gripping storytelling amid busy schedules. With a 66 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, Apex has drawn praise for its muscular first half and sharp performances, though some critics noted a more repetitive second act.

The strong debut validates Netflix's strategy of backing focused, high-concept thrillers that deliver immediate impact without franchise baggage. Early momentum suggests Apex could climb further, though it needs to reach 138 million views to overtake Damsel and enter the platform's all-time Top 10 list.

Star Power and Story Drive Success

Theron and Egerton's pairing has proven a significant draw. Theron, known for intense physical roles in films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde, brings gravitas and vulnerability to her character. Egerton, whose recent work includes the Black Bird series and Carry-On, complements her with raw intensity and emotional depth. Their chemistry anchors the intimate, high-stakes narrative as the characters navigate betrayal and survival in an isolated environment.

Director Baltasar Kormákur, whose previous credits include Everest and 2 Guns, employs clean lines and sharp cuts to build tension efficiently. The Australian desert setting serves as both backdrop and antagonist, amplifying the characters' isolation and desperation. The film's economical storytelling — no filler, clear stakes, and a satisfying close — aligns with how many viewers prefer to consume content in a single sitting.

Netflix has promoted Apex heavily across its homepage and social channels, capitalizing on the stars' global appeal and the film's timely themes of resilience and human limits. The surge in views reflects strong word-of-mouth and algorithmic recommendation, with many subscribers completing the film shortly after starting.

Critical Reception and Audience Appeal

Critics have offered a mixed but generally positive assessment. The 66 percent Rotten Tomatoes score highlights appreciation for the film's pacing and performances, particularly in its opening act. Reviewers praised the efficient world-building and Theron and Egerton's commitment to the physical demands of the roles. Some noted that the back half becomes more formulaic, with repetitive survival sequences that slightly diminish the initial tension.

Audience reception has been warmer, with many praising the film's accessibility and lack of unnecessary subplots. Social media discussions highlight the movie's rewatch value and its ability to deliver thrills without requiring multiple sittings. The desert cinematography and practical effects have also drawn favorable comments, distinguishing Apex from more CGI-heavy streaming fare.

The film's success fits Netflix's pattern of elevating mid-budget genre pictures with strong star power. Similar titles like The Gray Man and The Old Guard demonstrated that concise action-thrillers can achieve massive viewership when marketed effectively and supported by compelling leads.

Netflix's Streaming Strategy in Focus

Apex arrives at a pivotal time for Netflix, which continues refining its content slate to balance spectacle, originality, and cost efficiency. The platform has increasingly favored shorter runtimes and focused narratives that perform well in algorithmic recommendations and completion rates. Apex's 90-minute length makes it ideal for evening viewing, contributing to its rapid accumulation of views.

The film's performance also underscores the enduring appeal of survival thrillers in the streaming era. Stories set in harsh natural environments tap into universal themes of human endurance, offering escapism while delivering emotional payoff. Netflix's investment in such projects, alongside big-budget franchises, demonstrates a diversified approach to content acquisition and production.

Comparisons to other recent releases are inevitable. The Rip, another high-profile thriller, has been cited as a rival in viewership potential, but Apex's pace-first design and star-driven marketing give it distinct advantages in the crowded thriller category.

Broader Implications for Film Industry

The rapid success of Apex highlights shifting viewer preferences toward efficient storytelling. In an era of shortened attention spans and abundant choices, films that respect audiences' time while delivering strong performances and clear narratives stand out. This trend could influence future greenlighting decisions across streaming platforms.

For Theron and Egerton, the film represents another successful collaboration in the action-thriller space. Theron's continued commitment to physically demanding roles reinforces her status as one of Hollywood's most versatile leading ladies. Egerton's growing range, from musical performances in Rocketman to intense dramatic work, further cements his appeal to both critics and audiences.

The Australian setting also adds cultural and visual interest, showcasing the country's dramatic landscapes and contributing to the film's immersive quality. International appeal has likely boosted global viewership numbers, demonstrating Netflix's strength in cross-border content distribution.

What's Next for Apex and Netflix

With momentum building, Apex is well-positioned to climb higher on Netflix's charts. Sustained viewership in the coming weeks will determine whether it cracks the all-time Top 10. The film's lean production and strong star power provide a model for cost-effective hits that deliver significant returns through engagement rather than massive budgets.

Netflix has not yet confirmed sequel plans, but the film's performance and open-ended elements could support future installments. For now, the focus remains on capitalizing on current interest and using Apex as a springboard for similar genre offerings.

As streaming competition intensifies, titles like Apex that combine accessibility, star power, and efficient storytelling will likely play an increasingly important role in platform strategies. The film's early success reinforces Netflix's ability to identify and amplify content that resonates with global audiences seeking compelling, no-frills entertainment.

For viewers yet to watch, Apex offers a tight, engaging thriller that delivers on its premise without demanding excessive time commitment. Its blend of survival tension, strong performances, and striking visuals makes it a standout in Netflix's current lineup and a promising indicator of the platform's direction in the months ahead.