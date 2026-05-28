LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé led a star-studded 2026 American Music Awards with multiple victories, while Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber also claimed major honors during the fan-voted ceremony held Wednesday night in Las Vegas, celebrating the year's most popular artists across genres.

The American Music Awards, which rely on fan voting across various platforms, recognized commercial success and audience engagement rather than critical acclaim. Beyoncé took home the night's top prize, Artist of the Year, along with several genre-specific awards, extending her record as one of the most decorated artists in AMAs history.

Major Category Winners

Artist of the Year: Beyoncé The global icon edged out strong competition from Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and BTS for the night's highest honor. Her latest album and world tour dominated streaming and ticket sales throughout 2025-2026.

Album of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend Carpenter's breakout project beat out strong contenders including Bruno Mars' The Romantic, BTS' latest release and Bieber's Swag.

New Artist of the Year: Teddy Swims The soulful singer-songwriter earned recognition for his rapid rise and crossover appeal across pop, R&B and country charts.

Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars Mars continued his dominance with smooth performances and consistent radio presence.

Favorite Female Artist: Taylor Swift Swift added to her extensive AMA collection with another win in the category she has frequently dominated.

Favorite Group: BTS The K-pop phenomenon maintained its stronghold in the group category despite members' military service commitments.

Favorite Album – Pop: Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend

Favorite Album – R&B: Justin Bieber – Swag

Favorite Album – Country: Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem

Favorite Album – Hip-Hop: Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Favorite Album – Latin: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Favorite Album – Rock: Linkin Park – From Zero

Favorite Artist – Pop: Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite Artist – R&B: SZA

Favorite Artist – Country: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Artist – Hip-Hop: Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Artist – Latin: Bad Bunny

Favorite Artist – Rock: Linkin Park

Favorite Artist – EDM: The Chainsmokers

Favorite Artist – Gospel: Kirk Franklin

Favorite Collaboration: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

Favorite Music Video: Taylor Swift – Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)

Favorite Touring Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Soundtrack: Wicked

Justin Bieber's Record-Extending Win

Justin Bieber made history by winning Favorite Male Pop Artist for the fifth time, extending his record in the category. The Canadian star previously won in 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2020. The victory brought his total AMA wins to 19, tying him with Kenny Rogers for second-most by a male artist. Michael Jackson holds the all-time record with 24.

Bieber entered the night with four nominations and performed a stripped-back version of a track from his chart-topping album Swag. His recent Coachella performances and return to the top of Spotify listening charts helped fuel fan support.

Standout Performances and Moments

The ceremony featured memorable performances across genres. Sabrina Carpenter delivered a high-energy medley from Man's Best Friend, while BTS performed a powerful group number despite logistical challenges. Linkin Park's emotional return performance honored late vocalist Chester Bennington and showcased their new lineup.

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Taylor Swift received a special tribute segment highlighting her record-breaking Eras Tour impact. Beyoncé closed the show with a medley celebrating her latest visual album and cultural influence.

Host Keke Palmer kept the energy high with sharp humor and smooth transitions between categories. The event also included tributes to music industry figures who passed away in the past year.

Global and Genre Diversity

The 2026 AMAs highlighted the increasing globalization of music. International acts including Bad Bunny, BTS and Latin rising stars claimed major awards, reflecting diverse audience preferences tracked through streaming and social engagement.

K-pop continued its strong showing with BTS winning Favorite Group. Latin music maintained momentum with Bad Bunny and several rising stars earning nominations and wins.

Industry Impact and Viewership

Early ratings suggested strong viewership numbers, boosted by fan interest in major categories and live performances. The AMAs continue serving as a key platform for artists to connect directly with fans through voting and memorable moments.

The awards also generated significant social media conversation, with trending topics around Bieber's record win, Beyoncé's dominance and Carpenter's breakthrough year. Clips from performances quickly amassed millions of views across platforms.

Looking Ahead in Music

The 2026 ceremony underscored several trends shaping the industry: the power of streaming data in determining commercial success, the continued influence of legacy artists like Beyoncé and Swift, and the rapid rise of new talents like Carpenter and Teddy Swims.

As the music business navigates evolving consumption patterns, the AMAs provide a yearly snapshot of what resonates most with audiences. Fan-voted nature makes the awards particularly reflective of popular taste rather than industry gatekeepers.

For many artists, an AMA win translates into increased streaming numbers, touring demand and brand partnerships in the following months. Several winners are expected to leverage their victories for new project announcements in coming weeks.

The full list of winners reflects a year of remarkable musical output across genres. From Beyoncé's cultural impact to emerging stars breaking through, the 2026 American Music Awards celebrated the breadth and vitality of contemporary music.

Complete category winners and full coverage remain available on the official American Music Awards website. The event will air in delayed broadcast on major networks for audiences who missed the live Las Vegas ceremony.

As the awards season continues with other major ceremonies on the horizon, the 2026 AMAs set an energetic tone with its blend of established icons and fresh voices. The night reinforced music's power to unite audiences worldwide through shared appreciation of artistic achievement.