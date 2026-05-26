BTS Wins Artist of the Year at 2026 AMAs as Taylor Swift Goes Winless Despite 8 Nominations

LAS VEGAS — BTS claimed Artist of the Year at the 2026 American Music Awards on Monday night, one of seven acts that tied for the most wins with three awards each, while Taylor Swift was shut out despite leading the nominations with eight nods.

The K-pop supergroup took home the top honor for the second time, having first won in 2021. Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, V and Suga accepted the award onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The win adds to BTS's growing legacy as one of the most decorated acts in the fan-voted awards show's history.

The group also won Song of the Summer for "Swim" and Best Male K-Pop Artist, bringing their career total to 14 American Music Awards. Among groups or duos, they now rank second only to Alabama, which has 23 wins.

There was no single dominant artist on the night. Bruno Mars, Cardi B, KATSEYE, Sabrina Carpenter, HUNTR/X and Sombr also earned three awards each. The distributed wins reflected a competitive year across genres and a strong showing from both established stars and emerging talent.

Swift's winless night stood out given her nomination haul. The pop superstar, who holds the record for the most AMA wins with 40 career trophies, went home empty-handed. Her shutout comes despite consistent commercial success and critical acclaim in recent years.

KATSEYE won New Artist of the Year, continuing a streak of female acts dominating the category. The global girl group also took Best Music Video and Breakthrough Pop Artist. HUNTR/X scored Song of the Year for "Golden," along with Best Vocal Performance and Best Pop Song.

Sombr earned three awards in the rock/alternative categories: Best Rock/Alternative Song for "Back to Friends," Best Rock/Alternative Album for "I Barely Know Her," and Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist. His album win was notable as it reached only No. 10 on the Billboard 200, while several other nominees peaked higher.

Bruno Mars won Best Male R&B Artist, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Album. Cardi B secured Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Hip-Hop Song and Best Hip-Hop Album. Sabrina Carpenter took Album of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist and Best Pop Album.

The 52nd American Music Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah and broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, honored achievements based on fan voting and key metrics including streaming, sales, airplay and touring data from March 21, 2025, through March 26, 2026.

BTS's Artist of the Year victory underscores the group's continued global influence even during periods of individual members fulfilling military service obligations. Their ability to maintain momentum while members pursue solo projects and national duties highlights their unique position in the industry.

The win for "Swim" as Song of the Summer reflects strong seasonal performance and fan engagement during the warmer months. The track's success adds to BTS's impressive catalog of award-winning releases.

Read more Blackpink vs Twice 2026: Global Popularity Showdown as BLACKPINK's Comeback Edges Out TWICE's Touring Power Blackpink vs Twice 2026: Global Popularity Showdown as BLACKPINK's Comeback Edges Out TWICE's Touring Power

Jimin, who accepted part of the award on behalf of the group, expressed gratitude for the ongoing support. The band's message emphasized unity and appreciation for their dedicated fanbase, known as ARMY.

KATSEYE's breakthrough success represents the growing impact of global girl groups. The multinational act's wins signal shifting dynamics in the pop landscape, where international talent increasingly competes at the highest levels.

HUNTR/X's sweep in song-related categories demonstrates the power of a viral hit with broad appeal. "Golden" has been a major commercial and critical success, previously winning at the Grammys and Oscars.

Sombr's triple win in the rock/alternative field highlights a resurgence of interest in the genre. His ability to win despite lower chart peaks for his album suggests strong fan passion and voting turnout.

The American Music Awards continue to serve as a major platform for fan-driven recognition. Created by Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the show remains one of the largest fan-voted awards programs in the world.

This year's ceremony featured memorable performances and emotional moments as artists celebrated milestones and new breakthroughs. The diverse list of winners reflected the fragmented yet vibrant state of the current music industry.

Taylor Swift's lack of wins despite heavy nominations marks a rare off night for the artist, who has historically dominated award seasons. Her 40 career AMAs still place her far ahead of any competitor.

The shutout for several other heavily nominated artists, including Olivia Dean and Lady Gaga, added to the unpredictable nature of the evening's results.

Take-Two Interactive's strong fiscal performance and upcoming releases like "GTA 6" were not directly related but underscored the broader entertainment industry momentum heading into the summer and fall seasons.

For BTS, the night reinforced their status as global superstars capable of winning major awards even as individual members focus on solo endeavors and service commitments. Their 14 total AMAs place them among the most successful groups in the show's history.

The awards also highlighted emerging talent. Acts like KATSEYE and Sombr represent the next wave of artists making significant impacts across genres and international markets.

As the music industry continues evolving with streaming dominance and global connectivity, the 2026 AMAs showcased both veteran dominance and fresh breakthroughs. The tied wins created an unusually balanced evening without a single runaway victor.

The ceremony's results will likely fuel discussions in the coming weeks about voting patterns, genre strength and the shifting tastes of music fans. With summer tours and major releases on the horizon, momentum from the AMAs could translate into commercial success for several winners.

BTS's Artist of the Year victory stands as the clearest headline from the night, capping an evening that celebrated music's diversity and the passionate support of fans worldwide.