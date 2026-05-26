Read more (PHOTO) Meghan Markle Shares Rare Unseen Wedding Photos with Prince Harry on 8th Anniversary (PHOTO) Meghan Markle Shares Rare Unseen Wedding Photos with Prince Harry on 8th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES — Paula Abdul expressed heartfelt gratitude after Meghan Markle featured her 1989 hit "Forever Your Girl" in an Instagram Story tribute marking the eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.

The former "American Idol" judge and pop star, speaking at the 2026 American Music Awards on May 25, said she was surprised and deeply moved by the gesture. Markle posted never-before-seen photos from their 2019 wedding on May 19, accompanied by Abdul's classic track to celebrate the milestone.

"I was in shock and I was so touched," Abdul told E! News. "I never take anything for granted with my career, I never have. And so, I'm always humbled to have little gems like that appear in my life. It's very touching."

The 63-year-old performer quickly reposted the Story to her own Instagram and sent a personal message to Markle. "I just texted her back," Abdul shared. "What beautiful pictures and thank you so much for using my song."

The anniversary post showed intimate images from the couple's wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Markle simply captioned the photos, "Eight years ago today." The couple shares two children: son Archie, 7, and daughter Lilibet, 4.

Abdul's positive reaction highlights the enduring appeal of her late-1980s and early-1990s catalog. "Forever Your Girl," the title track from her multi-platinum debut album, remains a staple at weddings and celebrations more than three decades after its release. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped establish Abdul as a major pop and dance artist.

The moment also reflects the ongoing public fascination with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life in California since they stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020. The couple has maintained a relatively private profile while pursuing media projects, philanthropic work and raising their family in Montecito.

Industry observers noted the cross-generational and cross-cultural connection between Abdul's music and the royal-turned-Hollywood couple. Markle, a former actress on the television series "Suits," has often shown appreciation for pop culture moments, and her choice of Abdul's upbeat love song added a personal touch to the anniversary tribute.

Abdul's career has seen renewed interest in recent years through reality television appearances, choreography projects and streaming catalog revivals. Her reaction to Markle's post demonstrates how even established artists remain appreciative of unexpected placements of their work in high-profile contexts.

The American Music Awards appearance provided Abdul a platform to reflect on her journey. Having sold more than 30 million records worldwide, she continues performing and mentoring emerging talent. Her humility in response to the anniversary tribute resonated with fans who praised her graciousness on social media.

For Markle and Harry, the anniversary came amid continued public interest in their initiatives through the Archewell Foundation. The couple has focused on mental health advocacy, media production and community work since relocating to the United States.

The use of "Forever Your Girl" added a lighthearted and romantic element to what has often been a scrutinized relationship in the public eye. Abdul's enthusiastic response helped turn the moment into a feel-good story across entertainment and royal news outlets.

Music industry executives noted that such organic placements can provide fresh exposure for catalog songs. Streaming numbers for Abdul's track saw a noticeable increase following the anniversary post, demonstrating the power of celebrity endorsements in today's digital landscape.

Abdul first rose to fame as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers before becoming a choreographer for artists including Janet Jackson. Her transition to recording artist produced a string of hits that defined the late 1980s dance-pop era. Songs like "Straight Up," "Opposites Attract" and "Forever Your Girl" remain instantly recognizable.

Her interaction with Markle also underscores the blurred lines between royal, celebrity and entertainment cultures in the social media age. What once might have been a private moment became a public celebration that connected generations of fans.

As Abdul continues balancing various projects, including potential new music and television opportunities, moments like this serve as reminders of her lasting cultural impact. Her genuine excitement about the anniversary tribute reflects an artist who still finds joy in her work's reach.

The 2026 American Music Awards themselves celebrated a wide range of artists across genres, providing a fitting backdrop for Abdul's comments. The event highlighted both current chart-toppers and veteran performers who have shaped the industry.

For royal watchers, the anniversary tribute offered a rare glimpse into the couple's personal life. Markle's choice of music and photos suggested a desire to share joy while maintaining boundaries around their privacy.

The story has generated positive engagement across platforms, with fans praising both Abdul's humility and the couple's milestone. In an era where celebrity news often focuses on conflict, this moment stood out for its warmth and sincerity.

Abdul's career continues evolving. She has spoken in the past about the challenges and rewards of longevity in entertainment, emphasizing resilience and gratitude. Her response to Markle's post perfectly encapsulated that philosophy.

As summer approaches, Abdul is expected to remain active with various commitments. Whether through live performances, new collaborations or continued television work, she maintains a strong connection with audiences who grew up with her music.

The anniversary tribute and Abdul's reaction provide a charming footnote in both the singer's legacy and the ongoing narrative of Harry and Meghan's post-royal chapter. It serves as a reminder of music's ability to bridge different worlds and create shared moments of celebration.

In the broader context of celebrity culture, such interactions humanize public figures and foster goodwill. Abdul's gracious handling of the situation has only enhanced her reputation as a class act in the entertainment industry.

As more details potentially emerge from either party, the story continues to resonate with fans who appreciate authentic connections across seemingly different spheres. For now, it stands as a feel-good highlight in a busy entertainment news cycle.