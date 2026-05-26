LOS ANGELES — Kevin Costner's ambitious Western epic "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1" became available to stream on Prime Video starting Monday, nearly two years after its theatrical release that struggled at the global box office.

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The 2024 film, which Costner directed and co-wrote with Jon Baird, marks the first installment in a planned multi-chapter franchise exploring the American West during the Civil War era. Costner stars as Hayes Ellison, a lone-wolf cowboy navigating danger and discovery in a story that spans four years from 1861 to 1865.

"In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures' iconic Westerns, Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat, and tears of many," reads the official synopsis. "Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival before hitting theaters in June 2024. It received mixed reviews, holding a 51% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, one of Costner's lower scores in the Western genre despite his long history with the style. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Abbey Lee, Will Patton, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson and others.

Costner, an Oscar winner for "Dances with Wolves," has deep roots in Westerns. He previously starred in classics like 1985's "Silverado," 1990's "Dances with Wolves," 1994's "Wyatt Earp" and 2003's "Open Range." With "Horizon," he aimed to create a sweeping, multi-film saga that delves into the human stories behind westward expansion, personal ambitions and national conflict.

Despite high expectations and Costner's star power, "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1" underperformed commercially. The film faced challenges from a crowded summer marketplace and questions about audience appetite for long-form Western storytelling in theaters. Its modest box office returns raised concerns about the future of subsequent chapters, though Costner has remained committed to the project's vision.

The Prime Video release offers new life for the film, potentially reaching a broader audience comfortable with at-home viewing of epic-length productions. At approximately three hours, the movie benefits from the streaming format, allowing viewers to pause and absorb its detailed world-building, sweeping landscapes and complex character arcs without theatrical time constraints.

Industry observers see the streaming debut as a strategic move. Warner Bros. and Prime Video's partnership allows the studio to recoup some investment while introducing the saga to subscribers who may have skipped theaters. Early streaming metrics will be closely watched as indicators for whether future chapters can proceed with studio backing or shift toward streaming-first models.

Costner's passion project reflects his enduring fascination with American history and frontier life. He has described the films as a love letter to the West, blending action, drama and social commentary. The narrative follows multiple intersecting storylines involving settlers, Native American communities, soldiers and opportunists during a transformative period in U.S. history.

Critics praised the film's cinematography and production design, which captured the vastness and harsh beauty of the American landscape. However, some noted pacing issues and an overload of characters that sometimes diluted emotional impact. Supporters argue the movie rewards patience, setting up rich foundations for later installments.

The supporting cast delivered strong performances that elevated key sequences. Sienna Miller's portrayal of a resilient frontier woman drew particular notice, while Sam Worthington and Giovanni Ribisi added layers to morally complex figures caught in the era's turmoil. The ensemble approach mirrors classic Westerns while incorporating modern character depth.

Production values remained high throughout, with authentic period details, large-scale battle scenes and intimate character moments. Filming across varied locations helped create an immersive experience that streaming viewers can now appreciate in high definition.

Costner's dual role as director and star brought personal investment visible on screen. His experience helming "Dances with Wolves" informed his approach to "Horizon," emphasizing authenticity and respect for historical complexities. The project reportedly took years to develop, with Costner personally funding portions to maintain creative control.

The film's arrival on Prime Video coincides with renewed interest in Western storytelling across media. Recent series and films have explored similar themes of expansion, conflict and identity, suggesting audiences retain appetite for the genre when presented effectively.

For Costner, the streaming release represents another chapter in a career marked by bold swings. After the success of his television series "Yellowstone," which revived his popularity with mass audiences, "Horizon" allowed him to return to big-screen roots while testing new narrative ambitions.

Future installments remain in discussion. Costner has expressed hope that strong streaming performance could greenlight additional films, potentially shifting the saga toward a hybrid theatrical and streaming model common in contemporary entertainment.

As viewers tune in on Memorial Day, many will discover or revisit the film's ambitious scope. Its themes of national division, resilience and the search for identity carry particular resonance in today's polarized climate, offering historical perspective on enduring American struggles.

Technical aspects shine in the home viewing format. Enhanced audio mixes and 4K visuals allow appreciation of details that may have been overwhelming in theaters. The original score and sound design further immerse audiences in the period atmosphere.

Reception among streaming audiences will ultimately determine the project's legacy. Early social media reactions suggest appreciation for Costner's commitment, even among those who found the theatrical cut demanding. Many praise the film's willingness to prioritize story and character over conventional pacing.

The movie joins a growing library of Western content on Prime Video, competing with both classic titles and newer productions. Its placement highlights the platform's strategy of mixing prestige films with broad-appeal entertainment.

As "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1" finds new viewers, it underscores evolving distribution models in Hollywood. Theatrical disappointments no longer necessarily end a project's life when streaming windows open.

Costner continues balancing multiple projects, including potential "Yellowstone" extensions and other film ideas. His dedication to "Horizon" stands as testament to creative persistence in an industry often driven by immediate returns.

For Western genre fans, the streaming debut offers an accessible entry point into Costner's expansive vision. Whether it sparks renewed theatrical interest for future chapters or settles as a streaming staple remains to be seen.

The film's journey from Cannes premiere to Prime Video availability illustrates both the challenges and opportunities in modern filmmaking. Ambitious projects like "Horizon" test traditional models while potentially building dedicated followings over time.

As more audiences press play this week, "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1" gets another chance to connect with viewers seeking grand-scale storytelling rooted in American history and human drama. Costner's latest Western chapter now awaits discovery in living rooms across the country.