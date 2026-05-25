NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for May 25, 2026, numbered 1079, featured four categories with the following groupings according to official solutions published by the newspaper and multiple review sites.

The yellow category, rated easiest, was "summer fruits." The words were apple, peach, mango and berry.

The green category was "NBA teams." The words were Lakers, Celtics, Knicks and Spurs.

The blue category was "types of clouds." The words were cumulus, stratus, cirrus and nimbus.

The purple category was "words that can follow 'black'." The words were hole, jack, widow and sheep.

The 16 words presented in the grid were: apple, peach, mango, berry, Lakers, Celtics, Knicks, Spurs, cumulus, stratus, cirrus, nimbus, hole, jack, widow and sheep.

Game Mechanics

Connections presents players with 16 words that must be sorted into four groups of four based on shared themes. Players select four words at a time and submit their guess. The game provides color-coded feedback: yellow for the easiest category, green for the next, blue for the third and purple for the most difficult.

Mistakes are limited to four before the puzzle ends. The May 25 puzzle allowed solvers to connect seasonal produce, professional basketball franchises, meteorological formations and common compound words or phrases associated with "black."

Many solvers identified the NBA teams category early due to its cultural prominence. The summer fruits group was accessible for players familiar with seasonal vocabulary. The clouds and "black" words required more lateral thinking for some.

Previous Day Comparison

The May 24, 2026, puzzle No. 1078 had categories for types of bags, famous duos, things that spin and words that can follow "black."

Read more NYT Connections Answers May 24 2026 Revealed for Puzzle No. 1078 NYT Connections Answers May 24 2026 Revealed for Puzzle No. 1078

Popularity and Community

Connections has grown steadily as part of The New York Times Games portfolio. Millions of players engage daily, sharing results on social media using emoji grids that preserve the color sequence without spoiling specific words. The game resets at midnight in each time zone.

The May 25 edition fell on a Monday. Community discussions noted the puzzle offered a good balance of accessibility and challenge, with the purple category proving most difficult for many due to the abstract nature of "black" phrases.

Strategies Reported by Solvers

Common approaches included scanning for obvious clusters such as proper nouns or repeated themes. In the May 25 puzzle, the NBA teams and summer fruits provided clear starting points for many. Players often start with words that have multiple potential meanings before tackling harder categories.

Companion Resources

The New York Times publishes a Connections Companion article with hints and discussion for each daily puzzle. Third-party sites provided additional pre-solve hints and post-solve confirmations.

Broader NYT Games Ecosystem

Connections runs parallel to Wordle, which on May 25, 2026, had its own daily solution. Other daily games include Spelling Bee, Strands and the Mini Crossword. Basic daily play is free, with subscriptions providing archives and ad-free experience.

In 2026, The New York Times has maintained steady updates to its games without major rule changes to Connections. The puzzle format encourages vocabulary building and lateral thinking. Monday puzzles often feature a mix of everyday items and cultural references.

Community Engagement

Solvers discussed the puzzle on forums and social platforms. The NBA category resonated with basketball fans during the ongoing playoffs, while the clouds group required basic science knowledge. Performance statistics shared by users include streak lengths and perfect solve rates.

Historical Context

Connections was integrated into The New York Times offerings in recent years. Puzzle numbering reached the 1070s by mid-2026, reflecting consistent daily releases. Each edition contributes to an expanding archive of thematic word groups.

The May 25 solution highlighted diverse knowledge areas — seasonal items, sports leagues, science and language nuances — typical of the game's appeal. Official answers are confirmed directly from The New York Times after the daily reset.

Tips for Players

Effective strategies include grouping obvious themes first and eliminating confirmed categories. Knowledge of common phrases, cultural references and everyday objects aids solving. New players can use practice modes on helper sites.

The game encourages engagement with language and culture while building pattern recognition skills. Difficulty varies, with purple categories often requiring deeper insight.