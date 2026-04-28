NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 — Game No. 1,052 — challenged players with clever word groupings that blended everyday actions, polite requests and clever wordplay, delivering a satisfying solve for many while stumping others until the final attempts.

The 16 words presented were: APPEAL, BID, CALL, REQUEST, DRY, FOLD, SORT, WASH, CHECK, COUPON, MATCH, STAMP, DIAL, FLOWER, SCREEN, TAN. Players needed to sort them into four thematic groups of four, with difficulty increasing from yellow (easiest) to purple (hardest).

Yellow Category (Easiest): Entreaty APPEAL, BID, CALL, REQUEST This straightforward group captured synonyms for making a polite or formal plea. Many solvers identified it quickly as words associated with asking or soliciting something.

Green Category: Laundry Day Verbs DRY, FOLD, SORT, WASH A highly relatable household theme, these verbs describe the typical steps in doing laundry. This category proved accessible for players familiar with domestic routines, often solved early in the game.

Blue Category: Things That Come in "Books" CHECK, COUPON, MATCH, STAMP This trickier group referred to items commonly found in bound collections: checkbooks, coupon books, matchbooks and stamp books. The quotation marks around "books" provided the crucial hint that helped distinguish it from other possibilities.

Purple Category (Hardest): Sun___ DIAL, FLOWER, SCREEN, TAN The most challenging set completed common phrases or compound words beginning with "sun": sundial, sunflower, sunscreen and suntan. This category rewarded lateral thinking and familiarity with compound nouns.

Many players reported solving the puzzle in three to five attempts, praising the balance between obvious connections and more obscure ones. Social media lit up with victory grids showing perfect scores or near-misses, with users celebrating the laundry theme as particularly intuitive.

Connections, created by Josh Wardle (the same mind behind Wordle) and acquired by The New York Times, has become a staple of daily digital puzzles since its debut. The game presents 16 words in a 4x4 grid, and solvers must identify the shared themes without explicit clues. Players have four mistakes before the game ends, encouraging careful deduction rather than random guessing.

Tuesday's puzzle continued April's trend of mixing practical, everyday language with clever misdirection. The laundry verbs provided an easy entry point, while the "books" and "sun" categories tested players' ability to think beyond literal meanings. Early hints shared on forums suggested focusing first on action words and then on compound phrases.

For strategy enthusiasts, starting with obvious clusters like household chores often unlocks momentum. On April 28, identifying WASH, DRY, FOLD and SORT accelerated progress for thousands. Those who struggled with the purple category frequently mistook SUN-related words for tech or nature themes before the compound pattern emerged.

The New York Times has expanded its puzzle offerings significantly, with Connections sitting alongside Wordle, Spelling Bee, Strands and the traditional crossword. On April 28, players juggling multiple games found the Connections solution complemented the day's other challenges, creating a complete morning mental workout.

Community engagement remains strong. Reddit's r/NYTConnections subreddit featured hundreds of posts discussing Tuesday's puzzle, with users sharing solve streaks and debating category difficulty. Many noted the puzzle felt slightly easier than Monday's but still offered satisfying "aha" moments.

Beyond entertainment, Connections serves as a cognitive exercise. Linguists and educators highlight its benefits for pattern recognition, vocabulary expansion and flexible thinking. The game's shareable results format fosters friendly competition among friends, families and online communities without spoiling the solution for others.

Looking ahead, April 2026 has delivered a varied slate of Connections puzzles, keeping solvers engaged with themes ranging from pop culture to household tasks. Tuesday's edition stood out for its clean, thematic separation once the connections clicked. For those who missed it, the archive allows replaying past games, though daily freshness remains part of the appeal.

The New York Times continues refining the game based on player feedback while preserving its core charm: no ads, simple interface and universal accessibility. Whether solved perfectly or with a few mistakes, April 28's puzzle reinforced why millions return daily — the joy of discovery through language.

As the week progresses, expect more inventive groupings. For now, Tuesday's solution — entreaty pleas, laundry chores, book collections and sun compounds — provided another successful chapter in the Connections phenomenon. Players can look forward to Wednesday's fresh challenge, continuing the streak of brain-teasing fun that has made the game a modern classic.