NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for Tuesday, April 21, 2026, challenged word enthusiasts with a clever mix of leisurely walks, nonsense synonyms, handbag styles and iconic James Bond film title starters, delivering Connections #1045 as a moderately tough brain-teaser that rewarded pop culture knowledge and synonym recognition.

The official solution featured four distinct categories that tested players' ability to spot subtle connections among 16 seemingly unrelated words. Many solvers breezed through the easier groups but stumbled on the trickier purple category, which required recalling one-word James Bond movie titles.

Here are the complete answers for NYT Connections on April 21, 2026:

**Yellow (easiest):** Amble (in) — BREEZE, MOSEY, STROLL, WALTZ

These words all describe relaxed, unhurried ways of walking or moving casually. "Breeze" can mean to move effortlessly, while "mosey," "stroll" and "waltz" evoke leisurely paces. This category proved the most straightforward for most players, often solved first as the synonyms jumped out quickly.

**Green:** Balderdash — BALONEY, BILGE, BULL, BUNK

All are informal terms for nonsense or foolish talk. "Baloney" and "bunk" are classic slang for rubbish, "bull" refers to "bullshit," and "bilge" draws from nautical slang for worthless chatter. The category tested players' knowledge of colorful English idioms for deception or silliness.

**Blue:** Kinds of bags — CROSSBODY, HOBO, MESSENGER, SADDLE

These refer to popular handbag or purse styles. A crossbody bag straps across the torso, a hobo bag has a soft slouchy shape, a messenger bag features a flap and long strap, and a saddle bag mimics equestrian designs with structured sides. Fashion-conscious players often spotted this group early.

**Purple (hardest):** Starts of one-word James Bond movie titles — GOLD, MOON, OCTOPUS, THUNDER

This category connected directly to the 007 franchise: Goldfinger, Moonraker, Octopussy and Thunderball. The purple difficulty rating reflected how it demanded specific cinematic knowledge rather than pure word logic. Many players celebrated when the Bond connection finally clicked, especially after eliminating other possibilities.

The 16 words presented in the grid included: BREEZE, MOSEY, STROLL, WALTZ, BALONEY, BILGE, BULL, BUNK, CROSSBODY, HOBO, MESSENGER, SADDLE, GOLD, MOON, OCTOPUS, THUNDER. Decoy words created clever traps — for instance, "bull" could tempt players toward animal themes, while "moon" or "gold" might suggest colors or valuables before the Bond link emerged.

Connections, created by Josh Wardle (the same mind behind Wordle), tasks players with grouping 16 words into four categories of four words each. Categories range from straightforward (yellow) to obscure (purple), with color coding revealed only after correct guesses. Mistakes cost lives, and four errors end the game. The puzzle resets daily at midnight, encouraging a fresh challenge each morning.

On April 21, 2026, social media platforms lit up with shared grids and reactions. Reddit's r/NYTConnections subreddit filled with posts showing varied success rates. Some players achieved perfect games with sequences like yellow first, followed by green, blue and purple. Others needed all four mistakes before cracking the Bond category, admitting they rarely watch spy films.

One Reddit user posted their grid: yellow on the first try, then struggling with overlaps between bag styles and walking terms before nailing the purple group on the final attempt. Comments praised the puzzle's balance while noting the purple category's reliance on niche knowledge. "Octopussy was the giveaway once I saw the pattern," one commenter wrote.

Strategy discussions highlighted effective approaches for Connections. Many recommend scanning for obvious synonym groups first, then looking for proper nouns or branded terms that might signal pop culture ties. On this Tuesday, starting with casual movement verbs proved fruitful for thousands. Fashion and slang categories followed logically, leaving the film references as the satisfying final reveal.

The New York Times publishes an official Connections Companion each day, offering hints and post-puzzle discussion. For #1045, the companion noted how the categories blended everyday language with entertainment history, creating an engaging mix that appealed to both casual word fans and movie buffs.

Connections has surged in popularity since its launch, becoming a daily ritual for millions alongside Wordle and the Mini Crossword. Its appeal lies in the "aha" moments when disparate words suddenly align. Unlike crosswords, it requires lateral thinking and category recognition rather than strict definitions.

For those who missed solving Connections on April 21, the answers are now safe to view. Players who nailed all four categories in order earned bragging rights, while others used the experience to sharpen skills for future puzzles. The game tracks statistics, including current streak and win percentage, motivating consistent daily play.

Analysts of the game note that purple categories often draw from movies, music, literature or history, testing cultural literacy. The James Bond franchise, with its long list of memorable titles, provided fertile ground for such a group. Earlier puzzles have featured everything from Star Wars characters to classic rock bands, keeping the game fresh.

Teachers and parents appreciate Connections for building vocabulary, pattern recognition and collaborative problem-solving. Families often tackle the puzzle together at breakfast, debating possible links before submitting guesses. On this spring Tuesday, households across time zones shared screenshots of their colored grids, turning individual solves into social moments.

The April 21 puzzle arrived amid continued strong engagement with NYT Games. Wordle earlier that day featured its own solution, creating a full morning routine for dedicated players. Many alternate between Connections and other titles like Strands or Spelling Bee for variety.

Looking ahead, Connections shows no signs of losing momentum. The New York Times curates puzzles to maintain balance — some days favor synonyms and antonyms, others lean on trivia or wordplay. Future editions are expected to continue mixing accessible and challenging categories to suit a broad audience.

If you solved today's puzzle quickly, congratulations. If the purple James Bond category tripped you up, you're in good company — many admitted needing external hints or multiple attempts before connecting GOLD, MOON, OCTOPUS and THUNDER. The satisfaction of finally seeing the full board turn green makes the struggle worthwhile.

For players seeking more practice, unlimited archive puzzles and companion articles are available on the NYT site. Hints pages and community forums also provide gentle guidance without spoiling the fun. Remember, each new day brings a clean slate and fresh 16 words to untangle.

As Tuesday, April 21, 2026, unfolded, Connections once again proved its power to unite strangers through shared mental exercise. Whether solved in minutes or after a few misses, the game delivered its signature blend of frustration and triumph. With the answers now public — Amble (in), Balderdash, Kinds of bags, and Starts of one-word James Bond movie titles — players can review their performance and prepare for Wednesday's edition.

The enduring charm of Connections lies in its simplicity and depth. Four categories, sixteen words, endless possibilities. On this particular Tuesday, the mix of leisurely ambles, colorful nonsense, practical bags and cinematic espionage created a memorable puzzle that will likely spark conversations in offices, classrooms and group chats worldwide.