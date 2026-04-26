NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for Sunday, April 26, 2026 (No. 1050) challenged players with clever word groupings that tested vocabulary, cultural knowledge and lateral thinking. The solution featured four distinct categories: Stipulations, Vocal Characteristics, Characters from the classic "Dick and Jane" readers, and Things with Faces.

Yellow Category (Easiest): Stipulation CATCH, CAVEAT, FINE PRINT, STRINGS This group highlights conditions or qualifications often attached to agreements. "Catch" as in "catch-22," "caveat" meaning a warning or proviso, "fine print" for hidden details in contracts, and "strings" as in conditions attached to an offer. Many solvers quickly spotted the theme once they connected legal or deal-making language.

Green Category: Vocal Characteristics PITCH, RANGE, REGISTER, TONE These terms describe qualities of the human voice in singing or speaking. Pitch refers to high or low frequency, range to the span of notes, register to vocal folds usage (chest voice, head voice), and tone to timbre or quality. Music lovers and singers often nailed this category early.

Blue Category: Characters in "Dick and Jane" DICK, JANE, MOTHER, SPOT A nostalgic nod to the iconic mid-20th-century elementary school reading series. Dick and Jane were the main child characters, Mother appeared frequently, and Spot was their beloved dog. This category delighted older players with childhood memories while puzzling younger solvers unfamiliar with the books.

Purple Category (Hardest): Things with Faces BUILDING, CLIFF, CLOCK, POLYHEDRON The trickiest group played on the word "face" in multiple senses. A building has a façade, a cliff has a rock face, a clock has a face, and a polyhedron (geometric solid) has multiple faces. This meta category rewarded creative thinking and often left players with their final four words after eliminating other options.

The 16 words presented were: CATCH, CAVEAT, PITCH, BUILDING, MOTHER, CLOCK, FINE PRINT, STRINGS, REGISTER, JANE, TONE, POLYHEDRON, RANGE, DICK, SPOT, CLIFF. Players praised the puzzle's balance — accessible enough for casual solvers yet satisfying for veterans seeking a perfect game.

Connections, created by Josh Wardle and now part of The New York Times Games portfolio alongside Wordle, continues growing in popularity. The daily challenge requires grouping 16 words into four sets of four based on shared themes, with difficulty levels color-coded yellow (easiest), green, blue and purple (hardest). A perfect solve earns special recognition and bragging rights on social media.

On April 26, many players reported solving it in four to five attempts. Community forums lit up with discussions about the "Dick and Jane" nostalgia and the clever "faces" pun. Some noted the vocal characteristics category as a strong mid-level challenge, while the purple group delivered the signature "aha!" moment for thousands.

Strategies That Worked Experienced players recommend scanning for obvious pairs first — such as musical or vocal terms — then eliminating them to reveal subtler connections. Starting with proper nouns or capitalized words often helps identify categories like the children's book characters. Tracking used words carefully prevents confusion in later guesses.

The game's appeal lies in its blend of wordplay, general knowledge and pattern recognition. Unlike crosswords, it requires no prior grid-filling skills, making it accessible across ages and backgrounds. Families often compete to see who spots categories fastest, while online communities share streaks and near-misses.

For April 26 specifically, the Sunday timing encouraged longer solving sessions with morning coffee. Global players from different time zones shared results throughout the day, creating a shared cultural moment. The puzzle's companion article on the NYT site offered hints and discussion without spoiling the full answers immediately.

Connections has evolved since its debut, with the Times refining word selection to maintain freshness. Puzzle No. 1050 maintained the game's reputation for clever but fair groupings. No obscure proper nouns or overly regional slang appeared, keeping it welcoming for international audiences.

Looking ahead, Monday's puzzle promises a new set of brain-teasing connections. Players hoping to extend streaks can return daily at midnight Eastern Time for a fresh challenge. The mobile app and nytimes.com/games section provide seamless access, with statistics tracking win rates and solve times.

For those still working on today's puzzle, the key was recognizing multiple meanings of common words and drawing from both everyday language and cultural references. Whether solved in three minutes or after several thoughtful attempts, the satisfaction of cracking all four categories remains the game's core reward.

As Connections approaches new milestones in player engagement, its blend of challenge and accessibility ensures continued relevance. On a quiet spring Sunday, puzzle #1050 delivered exactly what fans crave — intellectual stimulation wrapped in deceptively simple word groups.

Tomorrow brings another opportunity to test your connections. Until then, celebrate today's solve — or use these answers to keep your streak alive and prepare for the next round of daily word fun.