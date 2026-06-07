TUCSON, Ariz. — Prosecutors could successfully pursue a homicide case in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie even if her body is never recovered, according to a leading expert in "no-body" murder prosecutions.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on February 1, 2026. Authorities believe she was abducted, citing blood evidence on her porch matching her DNA and signs of a struggle. More than four months later, no body has been found, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active.

Tad DiBiase, a veteran prosecutor who has spent two decades educating law enforcement on no-body homicide cases, told journalist Brian Entin that the Guthrie case could potentially be tried without physical remains. DiBiase emphasized that while a body provides crucial forensic details, strong circumstantial evidence can suffice for conviction.

"It is always, always better to have a body, without a doubt," DiBiase said. "Because even if you get remains, it tells you this person left these remains here. These remains are from this long ago. How did she die? Did she die of natural causes because of her medical issues?"

He noted that recovering remains helps rule out alternative scenarios, such as the victim walking away or dying from natural causes unrelated to foul play. Nevertheless, DiBiase expressed confidence that a well-prepared case could overcome the absence of a body.

The expert also raised concerns about the investigation's search efforts around Guthrie's home. He suggested more thorough searches of the surrounding desert terrain could strengthen any future prosecution by eliminating possibilities like suicide, accidental death or the victim leaving voluntarily.

"When you go to trial, you want to be able to say to the jury, 'Here's all the searches we did, and we confirmed that there's no way that she walked away on her own. There's no way that she escaped. There's no way that she [died by] suicide,'" DiBiase explained. "Any of those things. Because you don't know that unless you've done a very thorough search."

The case stands out as unusual even among no-body murders. DiBiase noted that most such cases involve domestic relationships or acquaintances, whereas Guthrie's disappearance appears to be a stranger abduction of an elderly victim — a rarer and more challenging scenario.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has maintained that the investigation is ongoing and an arrest is expected. He previously cited laboratory backlogs for delays in processing evidence, including DNA from the scene. The FBI has assisted in searches and digital analysis, with agents combing desert areas near the home.

Guthrie was last seen on January 31 after a family dinner. Her doorbell camera reportedly captured suspicious activity, and blood evidence on the porch indicated possible violence. A $1 million reward offered by the family for information leading to her safe return or the arrest of those responsible remains active.

Savannah Guthrie and other family members have made public appeals for information while asking for privacy as the investigation proceeds. The high-profile nature of the case has drawn national attention, with true crime enthusiasts and online sleuths offering theories, though authorities caution against speculation that could hinder progress.

DiBiase's analysis comes as the case enters a critical phase more than 120 days after the disappearance. In no-body prosecutions, success often hinges on comprehensive circumstantial evidence — including witness statements, digital footprints, financial records and behavioral analysis of potential suspects.

Prosecutors typically must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim is dead and that the defendant caused the death. Historical cases have resulted in convictions based on patterns of behavior, motive, opportunity and forensic traces like blood or DNA even without a body.

The terrain around Guthrie's home — rugged desert with vegetation and rocky areas — presents search challenges. Cadaver dogs have been used, but some efforts have been paused amid backlogs. Recent activity included investigators returning to the property and surrounding areas following new tips.

Human remains discovered nearby were later determined to be prehistoric and unrelated. Officials continue to process evidence, including potential video footage and DNA samples. No public persons of interest have been named, though multiple individuals were questioned early in the probe.

The case has spotlighted vulnerabilities of elderly residents in suburban areas and raised questions about home security. Guthrie's medical conditions were known, adding urgency to concerns about her well-being if still alive, though investigators increasingly treat it as a homicide.

Savannah Guthrie has returned to work while balancing family support. The emotional toll on the family remains evident in public statements pleading for answers. Community vigils and support have continued, with locals assisting in searches during early weeks.

Legal experts following the case note that while no-body prosecutions are possible, they require meticulous preparation. DiBiase's expertise includes dozens of such cases, many resulting in convictions. His input underscores the importance of preserving evidence and pursuing all leads aggressively.

Pima County authorities and the FBI have not detailed specific suspects or timelines for charges. Sheriff Nanos has expressed confidence in eventual resolution, emphasizing that the case remains a priority.

As months pass, the focus shifts toward building a prosecutable case with available evidence. Digital forensics, neighbor interviews and analysis of potential ransom communications or vehicle sightings form key pillars. The family's cooperation and public appeals have generated tips, though many require verification.

The Guthrie disappearance serves as a reminder of the complexities in missing persons cases involving potential foul play. For families, the uncertainty compounds grief. For investigators, the pressure to deliver justice without a body tests resources and resolve.

DiBiase's comments provide a measured perspective: while challenging, justice remains attainable. Continued searches and evidence processing could prove decisive. As the investigation advances, authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office or the FBI.

The nation continues watching for developments in this high-profile case. Whether Nancy Guthrie's remains are eventually located or the case proceeds without them, the pursuit of answers persists for her family and the community affected by her sudden absence.