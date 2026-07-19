A retired FBI agent who has closely followed the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, is calling on investigators to renew and expand desert searches in the case, pointing to the recent resolution of a decades-old California missing person case as evidence that such searches can eventually pay off.

Former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer posted on X on July 17, comparing Nancy Guthrie's case to that of Thelma Gaston, an 80-year-old California multimillionaire whose remains were only identified this month, more than four decades after her 1981 disappearance. Coffindaffer's post featured side-by-side photos of the two women. "Thelma was a millionaire who went missing 40 years ago when she was 80 YO. Her remains were finally found near Sugarloaf Mountain in a desolate area," Coffindaffer wrote. "She was murdered by her paramour, Lawrence Remsen, who received life for killing her."

Coffindaffer went on to argue that Gaston's case underscores why continued desert searches remain essential in the Guthrie investigation, even after more than five months without a confirmed break in the case. "This is exactly why searches need to be conducted for Nancy," she wrote. "Unless they know where she is — search that desert."

The case Coffindaffer referenced involved Thelma Jeanette Gaston, who disappeared from her home near Century City, California, on June 28, 1981, at age 80. A note left on her front door at the time claimed she had gone out looking for a missing cat, but she never returned. Investigators later determined that Lawrence Remsen, then 39 and described by police as Gaston's "sometime companion," had produced letters purportedly written by Gaston granting him power of attorney over her estate, estimated at roughly $20 million. Detectives eventually determined those letters had been forged, using a stolen notary stamp. Remsen was convicted of Gaston's murder in a nonjury trial in 1983 and sentenced to life in prison, despite the fact that her body had never been found; he testified at trial that he discovered her dead of natural causes and disposed of her body at sea after attaching weights to it, a claim the court did not believe.

Gaston's remains were actually discovered in a shallow grave near Sugarloaf Mountain in Riverside County on November 28, 1981, by a passerby gathering firewood, but the severely decomposed remains could not be identified at the time despite extensive investigative efforts. It was not until 2024 that the Riverside County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau reopened the case, extracting a DNA profile from the bones and working with Othram Labs using investigative genetic genealogy techniques that ultimately linked the remains back to the Gaston family, restoring Thelma Gaston's identity more than four decades after she vanished. Remsen, now in his 80s, remains incarcerated at the California Institution for Men in Chino; he was denied parole in 2025, with his next parole suitability hearing scheduled for July 2028.

Coffindaffer's latest comments continue a pattern of public advocacy she has maintained throughout the Guthrie investigation. She previously called on investigators to update public billboards featuring images of the masked suspect captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera the night of her disappearance, a figure sometimes referred to online as "Porch Guy." Coffindaffer has also urged authorities to pursue what she described as a "tickle the wire" strategy, suggesting investigators deposit money into a Bitcoin account tied to ransom demands received in connection with the case, and has separately called for an increase in the total reward being offered for information leading to Guthrie's recovery.

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Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona, on the evening of January 31. Despite Savannah Guthrie offering a $1 million reward on top of additional reward funds from the FBI and local crime-tip organizations, no suspect has been publicly named in the case, which the FBI continues to investigate as a kidnapping. Multiple ransom notes were sent to the Guthrie family and to media outlets in the days following her disappearance, though none has led to her recovery or to the identification of a suspect.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has continued working the case alongside the FBI in the months since Guthrie's disappearance, with Sheriff Chris Nanos providing periodic public updates on the investigation's progress, including the use of forensic genealogy techniques to analyze DNA evidence recovered from the scene. In a separate development this month, authorities confirmed that human remains discovered in a desert area near North Swan Road in October 2025, roughly eight to eleven miles from Guthrie's home, belonged to 77-year-old Thomas Reuter, identified through familial DNA comparison. Investigators have said that discovery is not believed to be connected to Guthrie's disappearance, though it has drawn renewed attention to the broader pattern of unidentified remains periodically recovered across the Arizona desert.

Coffindaffer's comparison to the Gaston case reflects a broader argument she has made throughout her public commentary on the Guthrie investigation: that persistence in searching remote, difficult-to-access terrain, combined with continued advances in forensic DNA technology, can eventually resolve even the coldest missing person cases, sometimes decades after a disappearance first occurred. Whether her call for expanded searches leads to any new developments in Guthrie's case remains to be seen, as authorities have not announced any recent breakthroughs and continue urging anyone with information to come forward.