TUCSON, Ariz. — A former FBI special agent says maintaining public attention on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, remains essential to solving the case as the investigation stretches into its fifth month without a named suspect or confirmed leads on her whereabouts.

Speaking with NewsNation's Hena Doba on Sunday, former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who has closely followed the case since it began, said continued media coverage plays a critical role in generating tips from the public. "I think it is so important that her name stay out there and that somebody who knows something continues to see this," Coffindaffer said. "Everybody thinks because we're newsies or love crime and follow, that everybody knows about it. But the fact of the matter is, people really don't know about these cases. So, keeping it in the media is critical."

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson and was reported missing by her family on February 1, with investigators saying they believe she was abducted from the residence overnight between January 31 and February 1. Despite an extensive investigation involving the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, no suspects have been identified and Guthrie has not been located.

Coffindaffer, who spent 28 years as a federal agent, 25 of them with the FBI, and now serves as a NewsNation contributor and host of her own program, "Break the Case with Jen Coffindaffer FBI," has continued to offer regular analysis of developments in the case. She has pointed to forensic evidence, rather than the string of ransom notes sent to media outlets and the Guthrie family, as the most likely path to resolving the investigation. "I think there's a lot more DNA they're working with," Coffindaffer said. "We know about a rootless hair, and I think that's a possibility. So, I think that that's really a road that could meet with ending this and figuring out who did this."

On the subject of the ransom notes, which the FBI has said include both fraudulent extortion attempts and communications still being evaluated for legitimacy, Coffindaffer explained some of the methods investigators typically use to assess authenticity. "They're going to compare IP addresses," she said. "They are also going to look at how they're worded, what is used in terms of syntax, and so forth, in that lettering. The demands that were made and actions that were followed after. So, they're going to be looking at all of that."

Read more FBI Confirms Nancy Guthrie Case Is Still a Kidnapping Investigation Despite Ransom Notes Being Deemed Fake FBI Confirms Nancy Guthrie Case Is Still a Kidnapping Investigation Despite Ransom Notes Being Deemed Fake

Coffindaffer has also focused attention on a masked individual captured on Guthrie's Ring doorbell camera on the night of her disappearance, a figure that has come to be known online as "Porch Guy" and remains the only confirmed footage authorities have of a possible suspect. She has repeatedly urged law enforcement to launch a broader public awareness campaign built around images of the individual, including outreach conducted in both English and Spanish. "The biggest thing that is bothering me is I don't understand why investigators are not putting Porch Guy's face in advertisements, billboards, and flyers all throughout Tucson," Coffindaffer said in a separate interview. "It also baffles me that none of this is in Spanish."

Despite the lack of a confirmed suspect, Coffindaffer has expressed strong confidence that the case will ultimately be resolved, telling one outlet she remains 99 percent certain investigators will eventually identify who is responsible. She has argued that public tips, rather than physical or circumstantial evidence alone, may prove decisive in identifying the suspect, pointing to common psychological barriers that often prevent people close to a suspect from coming forward, including disbelief, loyalty, love and fear.

The investigation has continued to produce new developments in recent weeks. The FBI confirmed that some ransom notes sent to media outlets and the Guthrie family were determined to be fraudulent extortion attempts, while others remain under evaluation as potentially legitimate communications from those responsible for Guthrie's disappearance. That distinction followed earlier reporting suggesting several notes had been dismissed entirely, a characterization the FBI later appeared to walk back in a subsequent public statement.

Speaking about one of the more recent ransom communications sent to TMZ, Coffindaffer suggested the message may reflect an attempt by the sender to mitigate potential legal consequences once identified, given that a kidnapping resulting in death carries the possibility of the death penalty under Arizona law. "They have a murder on their hands as opposed to a kidnapping, and that is punishable by the death penalty in Arizona, and they well know this," Coffindaffer said. "This is some sort of pretext to kind of say, 'listen, we didn't mean for this to happen.'" She added that she believes investigators are making meaningful progress behind the scenes, even if that progress has not yet become publicly visible. "Behind the scenes, it's red hot," she said. "We just can't see everything going on by these investigators. There is so much."

The case has also drawn scrutiny over the handling of the investigation more broadly, with other crime scene experts publicly criticizing aspects of the case's management, including the pace of forensic processing and the experience level of some officials overseeing the response. Those criticisms have unfolded alongside a separate legal development in the case, after a California man pleaded guilty in early July to federal charges connected to a fraudulent ransom message he sent to the Guthrie family, one of several hoax communications investigators have had to sort through since Guthrie's disappearance.

A combined reward exceeding $1 million remains available for information leading to Guthrie's safe recovery, and authorities continue to encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward through the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI's national tip line. As the investigation moves further into its fifth month without a resolution, Coffindaffer and other experts following the case have continued to stress that sustained public attention, rather than any single piece of evidence, may ultimately prove to be the deciding factor in identifying who is responsible for Guthrie's disappearance.