More than four and a half months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home, federal and local investigators have yet to identify a suspect or locate the mother of NBC Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie — a case that has drawn national attention, generated more than $1.2 million in reward money, and exposed both the possibilities and limitations of modern forensic investigation.

On February 1, 2026, Nancy Guthrie, the American 84-year-old mother of NBC News journalist and Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was kidnapped from her home in Catalina Foothills, a suburb of Tucson, Arizona. Evidence recovered at the residence indicated that Guthrie had been taken against her will, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that he believed she had been abducted.

Bloodstains found at the scene were confirmed to be Nancy's. Multiple ransom notes of undetermined origin demanded payment in cryptocurrency, with two deadlines that had passed by February 9. As of this week, no ransom has been confirmed paid and no proof of life has been established.

What the Evidence Shows

On February 10, FBI Director Kash Patel released four black-and-white images on social media showing a masked and armed intruder, wearing gloves and a backpack outside Guthrie's home. Investigators reported that the intruder attempted to tamper with the video doorbell by attempting to knock it off with light taps, and when unable to, subsequently covered the lens with foliage from a potted plant. However, Patel stated that data from the device had been successfully recovered. He also said the intruder was armed with an apparent gun placed in a holster.

On February 12, 2026, based on the footage, authorities released additional details about the suspected kidnapper's appearance, including an estimated height of 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, an average build, and a black mustache.

The FBI recently received and is now analyzing potentially critical DNA recovered months ago from Guthrie's Tucson home, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News. A private Florida lab that works with the Pima County Sheriff's Department sent the sample to the FBI, which is now using new technology to conduct advanced analysis on the DNA sample to see if it can lead to Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has previously described the DNA recovered from Guthrie's home as a sample that came from more than one person and therefore needed to be untangled. Sheriff Chris Nanos recently said it could take six more months to separate the strands and isolate what investigators need. He also said as many as five other labs around the country are working on the Guthrie case.

About two dozen Pima County and FBI investigators are still actively working the Guthrie case.

The Nearby Kidnapping That Raised Questions

The investigation took on an additional dimension in recent weeks when a separate violent crime near Guthrie's home drew public attention and renewed questions about the broader criminal landscape in the Catalina Foothills area.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that 40-year-old Coral Michelle Smith was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant tied to a May aggravated assault and kidnapping case. According to authorities, Smith allegedly assaulted a woman who later died from her injuries. The alleged kidnapping occurred about 7 miles from the Catalina Foothills home where Nancy was last seen.

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Law enforcement has not indicated any connection between Smith's alleged crimes and Nancy's disappearance, which remains unsolved.

While many suspected that Coral Michelle Smith could be a suspect in the Guthrie case, her involvement has since been ruled out. A notable physical discrepancy between Smith and the suspect in Guthrie's doorbell footage further undermined theories connecting the two cases. According to Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz, Smith has tattoos, but none are on her wrist — a distinguishing feature visible on the masked assailant captured in the FBI's doorbell camera footage at Nancy Guthrie's residence.

Despite the lack of a direct connection, retired homicide detective Chris McDonough noted the investigative value of interviewing individuals with violent histories operating near the scene. "In any major missing person or abduction-type of investigation, the investigators are going to cast a wide net," McDonough said. "She may not be involved in any way, shape or form, but she may have information that may connect something. They're going to ask her about any familiarity around the Guthrie home. What's the word on the street?"

The Investigation Upgraded to Homicide

After reaching its fifth month, the joint investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance by the FBI and local police has deepened. It recently upgraded the case to a homicide investigation from a missing persons case. The elevation of the case's classification does not confirm Nancy Guthrie is deceased, but it reflects investigators' assessment of the circumstances and the evidence recovered at the scene, including the bloodstains confirmed to be hers.

Retired detective Jon Buehler told NewsNation he fears Nancy Guthrie is no longer alive, based on bleeding at the scene and her poor health, along with the fact that multiple ransom letters did not lead to her return. "The reason I'm fearful she didn't survive the abduction is kind of twofold. No. 1, no instantaneous demand for a reward with indication that she's fine and that they'll release her. That's a pretty big stretch there to think that she survived it," he said. "But the amount of blood that was present there in the front of the house suggests to me a wound that was bleeding a lot."

Social Media Chaos Near the Scene

The investigation has also been complicated by a proliferation of social media personalities and online sleuths descending on the Catalina Foothills neighborhood, prompting the Pima County Sheriff's Department to take action.

Social media streamers Alexander Zabel Jr., Troy Lewis Bradshaw, and Damian Todd Enderle were arrested near Nancy Guthrie's home for allegedly displaying disruptive behavior. Zabel Jr. returned to the neighborhood and conducted a livestream, only to be arrested again and was given a felony charge of resisting arrest.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said: "We are now into the fifth month of this, and we started getting calls from the neighbors about a certain group of these — I'll use the word YouTubers. The complaints got to be pretty egregious in that the behavior of those individuals was becoming pretty scary and frightful to the neighborhood."

Savannah Guthrie Speaks Out

In her first interview since her mother's disappearance, Savannah Guthrie told friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb that it's "too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me." "I'm so sorry, Mommy, I'm so sorry," she said. She added that the family "cannot be at peace" without answers.

In a June 2026 interview with Parade, retired FBI agent Jason Pack suggested a suspect in Guthrie's case might soon "start to crack" and eventually turn themselves in to police. "Four months is a long time to keep a secret, and people start to crack," Pack said. "They make calls they shouldn't make. They spend money they can't explain."

The FBI's cash reward of $100,000 for any information that could lead to her recovery remains active. The Guthrie family's $1 million reward brings the total available reward money to over $1.2 million. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.