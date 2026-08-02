Scott Eastwood Slams Unnamed Actor Who Quit a Film Mid-Production, Saying "People Get Too Famous" Today

Scott Eastwood, the actor and son of legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood, criticized an unnamed fellow actor for abruptly leaving a film production, describing the incident during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Eastwood, 40, did not identify the actor by name during the conversation, but described a situation in which the person departed a project during pre-production after the film's team had already invested significant resources. "Without saying any names ... you know, people get too famous for too long. They think the world owes them something," Eastwood said, according to PEOPLE. "And when it comes to doing the right thing, you're like, 'Dude ... Do the right thing, don't be a piece of s—.' They're like, 'F— that. I can do whatever.'"

Eastwood elaborated on the specific circumstances that led to the actor's exit, describing how the production had already begun moving forward with a director before the situation unraveled. "We started working on a film with a director and they decided, after we spent a bunch of money, that they just didn't feel like they wanted to work with this other person and didn't want to do the job," Eastwood said.

According to Eastwood's account, the actor's role in the project had been significant, making their sudden departure especially disruptive to the production. Eastwood said he confronted the situation directly, urging the actor to make things right with those who had financially backed the project. "I was like, 'You need to pay that money back to that person who invested in you,'" Eastwood said. "And they [said], 'I'm not going to do that.'"

Eastwood's comments prompted a striking response in the article's comment section, where a user identifying themselves as "Kevin A." wrote, "It was me. I left the film. And I'm not sorry." The identity and authenticity of that commenter could not be independently verified.

Beyond the specific incident, Eastwood used the podcast appearance to reflect more broadly on patterns of behavior he has witnessed throughout his career in Hollywood, a industry he has direct, lifelong familiarity with given his father's decades-long career as both an actor and director. "I've seen some behavior in this business that is shocking," Eastwood said. "That would not go in other industries, but for some reason because we idolize [actors] ... you're like, 'What dude?'"

Eastwood also offered a broader critique of the pursuit of fame itself, distinguishing it from the pursuit of financial success within the entertainment industry. "People think they want to be famous — you don't want to be famous," he said. "Rich, sure. But to be famous, that goal is so twisted ... the whole other side of that is really ugly."

Clint Eastwood, 96, built his career beginning in the 1960s, first rising to stardom in a series of Italian-produced Western films often referred to as spaghetti Westerns, before taking on the "Dirty Harry" franchise throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He later transitioned into directing, earning widespread critical acclaim for films including "Mystic River" and "American Sniper." Scott Eastwood has followed a related but distinct path in the industry, appearing in several of his father's films early in his career before building a broader résumé that includes roles in major studio productions such as "Suicide Squad" and "The Fate of the Furious."

Scott Eastwood's physical resemblance to his father has drawn frequent comment throughout his career, with many observers noting the strong similarity between the two actors' appearances despite the generational and stylistic differences in the types of roles each has pursued on screen.

Eastwood's remarks add to a broader, ongoing conversation within entertainment media about accountability and professional conduct within the film industry, particularly regarding how established stars handle disputes with directors, producers and financial backers during active productions. While Eastwood declined to name the actor at the center of his story, his comments reflect a level of frustration with what he characterized as a broader pattern of entitled behavior among some of his peers who have achieved significant fame within the industry.

As of the podcast's release, neither Eastwood nor representatives for any specific actor have publicly confirmed the identity of the individual referenced in his comments, leaving the specific production and actor involved unconfirmed beyond Eastwood's own account shared during the podcast conversation.