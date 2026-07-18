Tom Brady slapped WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul across the face during a live panel at Fanatics Fest in New York City on Friday, escalating a months-long public feud between the two that has now played out across podcasts, a flag football field and, most recently, a live stage in front of a crowd of onlookers.

The incident occurred after Brady, Paul, New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and others wrapped up a panel discussion titled "This Is Why We Collect" at the sports memorabilia and fan convention. According to multiple accounts of the moment, a heated verbal exchange between Brady and Paul followed the panel's conclusion, ultimately ending when Brady struck Paul with an open-handed slap across the face. Towns, who was standing just inches from the two men, stepped in immediately to separate them before the confrontation could escalate further, and both Brady and Paul were quickly escorted off the stage.

😳 Legendary quarterback Tom Brady slaps Logan Paul across the face. pic.twitter.com/Dduqbn27RZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 17, 2026

Footage of the exchange, posted by Fanatics with Brady, Paul, WWE and the NFL all tagged as collaborators, spread rapidly across social media. According to Variety, the clip drew more than 17.5 million views on Instagram and nearly 7 million more on X within hours of being posted. Fanatics captioned its own post of the video, "Round 100 of this never ending beef at Fanatics Fest."

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Brady addressed the incident afterward on X, sharing his own footage of the altercation and referring to Paul as a "dork." Paul, for his part, offered his own account of events on X, framing the confrontation as retaliation for needling Brady over a prior loss. "This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me?? Horrible example for the kids. Aura -100 + Blocked. With a torn tricep," Paul wrote. In a separate clip captured after the slap, Paul could be heard telling someone nearby to "get your boy," before adding, "Take him out of here, bro. He's going to get himself hurt. I swear to God."

It remains unclear whether the confrontation was staged, either as a preview for a potential Brady appearance in WWE or as additional promotion for Paul, who is currently recovering from a torn triceps and has said he is eager to return to the ring once healed. Speaking about a possible WWE debut of his own during the Fanatics Fest panel, Brady suggested he had given the idea real consideration. "I feel like I'm retired from football, and I have an opportunity to go out there and still showcase that I'm a little bit of an athlete. My boy [Rob Gronkowski's] done it. I've seen, obviously, Logan Paul do it. I think I could get in there for at least one match, right?" Brady said. He added that if he did step into the ring, he would likely embrace a villainous persona given his history as a divisive figure among opposing fan bases during his NFL career. "I've always been a bad guy," Brady said, explaining that success on the road in the NFL tends to make a player unpopular with rival crowds. "When you go on the road and you've had some success in the NFL, they don't like you. It's an incredible feeling when you work that entire day to basically try to send the crowd home early."

The rivalry between Brady and Paul stretches back several months. According to Bleacher Report, the tension first flared at a February Fanatics event, when Paul told Brady he believed his WWE career made him just as athletic as NFL players. The two clashed again during the draft process for the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, with Brady pushing back on Paul's athletic credentials by pointing to the fact that Paul had cited his own high school football statistics as part of his argument. That event took place in March, when Brady and Paul competed on opposing teams, with Paul's squad ultimately defeating Brady's in the tournament, even as Brady appeared to mock Paul during their head-to-head matchup by throwing the football directly at him.

The feud has also included sharper exchanges. Ahead of the March flag football event, Brady used an appearance on Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," to dismiss WWE as "cute" and question whether Paul's athleticism compared to top NFL talents such as Saquon Barkley. In a separate Instagram video, Brady went further, calling Paul derogatory names and daring him to compete against "the big boys" in football. Brady later appeared to walk back the intensity of the rift during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," telling the audience he was not looking to escalate tensions with Paul despite hearing from fellow NFL players eager to see the wrestler humbled. "I'm like, 'Guys, chill out,'" Brady said at the time. "'We're not committing any crimes against Logan Paul.'"

Friday's slap suggests that détente did not last. Paul made his WWE debut in April 2021 and has continued building a career in the promotion alongside his YouTube and boxing ventures, though his in-ring activity has been paused since he suffered a torn triceps on May 23 while defending the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside his tag partner in a match against The Vision's Austin Theory. WWE doctors have reportedly estimated a six-month recovery timeline for the injury, with Bron Breakker stepping in as Theory's tag team partner in Paul's absence.

Brady, who played in the NFL from 2000 to 2022 and won seven Super Bowl championships during his career, is now a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Reaction to Friday's viral moment has been mixed, with some fans questioning whether the slap represented a genuine escalation of tension or simply the latest chapter in an ongoing publicity exchange between two of sports and entertainment's most recognizable personalities. Whether the incident leads to any further confrontation, either on another flag football field or potentially inside a WWE ring once Paul returns from injury, remains to be seen.