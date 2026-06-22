Floyd Mayweather Faces Lawsuit From Promoters Claiming $4.65 Million in Advances for Tyson and Pacquiao Fights

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the target of a lawsuit filed by a promotions company that alleges it paid millions in advance fees for exclusive rights to two high-profile exhibition bouts, only for the undefeated former champion to pursue other opportunities. The legal action highlights the complex financial arrangements common in professional boxing's exhibition circuit.

CSI Entertainment filed the complaint Thursday in New York, seeking damages and injunctive relief after claiming it transferred $4.65 million to secure rights for Mayweather fights against Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao. According to the filing, the payments went to Mayweather's management company, Frist Apex Ventures, with the boxer personally approving the agreements.

The first proposed bout involved an exhibition against Tyson, the former heavyweight champion known for his power and cultural impact. The second was described as a potential rematch with Pacquiao, which would have seen Mayweather risk his perfect 50-0 professional record. Both fights represented significant commercial prospects given the star power involved.

CSI Entertainment asserts it invested substantial resources in promoting the events, including marketing and logistical planning. The company claims that shortly after receiving a separate $150,000 advance, Mayweather announced a different fight against Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis with another promoter. Additionally, the lawsuit alleges Mayweather secretly agreed to a streaming deal for the Pacquiao bout on Netflix from Las Vegas' Sphere venue.

The promoters argue these actions violated their exclusive rights and caused financial harm. They are requesting the court block the Zambidis fight scheduled for next week and prevent the Netflix event from proceeding under terms that conflict with their agreement. The suit also seeks recovery of the advanced funds or compensatory damages.

Mayweather, 49, has maintained an active presence in exhibition boxing since retiring from traditional professional competition. His bouts often draw large audiences due to his technical skill and history of pay-per-view success. The Tyson and Pacquiao matchups would have capitalized on nostalgia for iconic rivalries from earlier eras of the sport.

This is not the only legal matter involving Mayweather's management. The boxer is reportedly pursuing his own $175 million lawsuit against Frist Apex Ventures and a former manager, alleging fraud. Such disputes underscore the intricate and sometimes contentious business dealings in combat sports.

Boxing promoters frequently invest heavily in securing talent for major events, with advances serving as commitments from fighters. When deals collapse, the financial repercussions can be significant, particularly for smaller entities competing against larger players in the industry. CSI Entertainment's complaint details the resources expended in anticipation of the fights proceeding.

Mayweather's legal team has not issued a public response to the latest filing. The undefeated champion, whose career earnings exceed hundreds of millions of dollars, has a history of navigating high-stakes negotiations and disputes. His exhibitions continue to generate interest despite questions about competitive integrity compared to his prime professional years.

The proposed Tyson fight carried particular intrigue given both fighters' larger-than-life personas. Tyson, now in his 50s, has participated in several exhibition bouts in recent years, including a high-profile encounter with Roy Jones Jr. A matchup with Mayweather would have blended different eras and styles, appealing to longtime fans.

Pacquiao, a former multi-division champion and Philippine senator, has also stayed active in select bouts. A rematch with Mayweather, who defeated him by unanimous decision in 2015, would have revisited one of boxing's biggest pay-per-view events. The 2015 fight generated record revenue but left many observers wanting more action.

The lawsuit alleges that CSI Entertainment's promotional efforts were undermined by Mayweather's subsequent agreements. This includes claims of secret negotiations that bypassed their exclusive rights. Such allegations, if proven, could have implications for how future exhibition deals are structured and enforced.

Combat sports industry observers note that exhibition bouts often involve complex contracts with multiple stakeholders. Advances help secure commitments but carry risks if fighters pursue alternative opportunities. The Mayweather case may serve as a cautionary example for promoters navigating this landscape.

Mayweather's business acumen has been widely discussed throughout his career. He built a substantial fortune through savvy pay-per-view deals and diversified investments. His post-retirement activities, including exhibitions and brand partnerships, reflect continued engagement with the sport he dominated for years.

Tyson and Pacquiao represent different chapters in boxing history. Tyson's explosive power defined the heavyweight division in the late 1980s and early 1990s, while Pacquiao's speed and ferocity made him a superstar across weight classes. Pairing either with Mayweather's defensive mastery would have created compelling narratives.

The Netflix streaming angle adds another layer to the dispute. Major platforms have increasingly entered combat sports, offering global reach and alternative revenue models. A Sphere event would have combined cutting-edge venue technology with high-profile talent, potentially setting new standards for live broadcasts.

CSI Entertainment seeks to halt proceedings that allegedly infringe on their rights. The request for injunctive relief underscores the time-sensitive nature of fight promotions, where dates and logistics are critical. Courts will need to balance contractual claims against the practicalities of event scheduling.

Boxing fans have reacted to news of the lawsuit with a mix of disappointment and curiosity. Many hoped for the proposed matchups, which promised entertainment value regardless of competitive outcomes. The dispute may delay or derail those possibilities, shifting focus to legal proceedings.

Mayweather's undefeated record remains a significant part of his legacy. Any bout risking that status would generate substantial interest, particularly against a legend like Pacquiao. The Tyson exhibition carried different appeal, focusing more on spectacle than traditional scoring.

As the case progresses, additional details may emerge about the agreements and communications between parties. Both sides are likely to present evidence supporting their positions regarding the validity and scope of the deals.

The combat sports world continues evolving, with exhibitions filling gaps between major professional events. High-profile names like Mayweather drive much of the attention and revenue in this space. How this lawsuit resolves could influence future negotiations and promoter-fighter relationships.

For now, the focus remains on the claims and requested remedies. Promoters argue they acted in good faith with significant investments at stake. Mayweather's team will presumably defend against the allegations as the matter advances through the courts.

The boxing community will monitor developments closely, given the potential impact on upcoming events and industry practices. Exhibition bouts have become an important revenue stream for veterans, but they require careful contractual management to avoid disputes like this one.