SYDNEY — Tim Tszyu delivered the biggest win of his career in front of his hometown fans on Sunday, outpointing former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. over 12 rounds in a middleweight bout that ended with Spence announcing his retirement moments after the final bell.

Tszyu won by unanimous decision at Afterpay Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, with all three judges scoring the fight in his favor: 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111. The victory improved Tszyu's professional record to 28-3 with 18 knockouts, while Spence, who came into the bout with a record of 28-1, dropped to 28-2.

A crossroads fight for two former champions

The bout carried significant stakes for both fighters, each hoping to reestablish himself after recent setbacks. Spence, 36, was making his first appearance in the ring in nearly three years, following a lopsided ninth-round stoppage loss to Terence Crawford in their 2023 undisputed welterweight championship bout — a defeat many considered the first sign of decline for a fighter once regarded as one of the sport's pound-for-pound best. Sunday's fight also marked a significant jump in weight class for Spence, who moved up two divisions from welterweight to the 160-pound middleweight limit to face Tszyu.

Tszyu, 31, entered the bout looking to bounce back from a difficult recent stretch that had seen him go 3-3 in his previous six fights. A former super welterweight titleholder fighting in his home country, Tszyu carried the weight of expectations from thousands of Australian fans hoping to see him reclaim his standing among the sport's top fighters.

How the fight played out

Spence started fast, working behind his speed advantage and pressing the action in the opening rounds. Tszyu answered with a heavy right hand that rocked Spence in the first round, an exchange that set the tone for a competitive but increasingly one-sided contest. Spence had moments of success in the second and third rounds, connecting with hard left hands and remaining the more active fighter at times, but Tszyu steadily began to take control from the fourth round onward.

By the second half of the fight, Tszyu was landing the harder and more frequent punches, wobbling Spence on multiple occasions with lead and counter right hands as the challenger's activity level dropped. Spence, dealing with what commentators described as visible ring rust after his lengthy layoff, remained competitive enough to bank rounds on some scorecards but was unable to turn the fight back in his favor down the stretch. He held on through the final round to hear the scorecards, which were unanimous in Tszyu's favor.

Tszyu reflects on an emotional night

Tszyu, who has moved up to the 160-pound division this year, was visibly emotional in his post-fight interview, calling the victory the best win of his career and describing the mental preparation that went into facing a fighter of Spence's caliber. "160 is my new division and I feel strong," Tszyu said, addressing the crowd after the win. He said the challenge of preparing for the bout weighed on him in the lead-up to fight night, at one point saying he had experienced "sleepless nights" wondering how he would handle facing a fighter of Spence's stature. He credited his performance to persistence through a difficult stretch of his career, telling the arena, "I want to be the definition of resilience."

Looking ahead, Tszyu said he hopes the win positions him for a shot at a middleweight world title, name-checking Cuban veteran Erislandy Lara as a potential future opponent. He added that, in his view, beating a fighter of Spence's résumé carried more significance than a title belt itself.

Spence calls time on his career

Spence, who built his reputation as one of the sport's most feared welterweights before his loss to Crawford, confirmed in his own post-fight comments that Sunday's bout marked the end of his boxing career. Speaking calmly despite the loss, Spence said he was at peace with his decision and grateful for what the sport had given him. "For sure, I'm retiring," Spence said. "I've got my faculties intact. My money is good and working for itself, so everything is good, man."

Spence went on to reflect on his time in the sport, telling reporters he felt fortunate to walk away from boxing in good health and with his family by his side. He also offered praise for Tszyu's performance, calling it a good showing and saying the fight had answered lingering questions about where he stood as a fighter following his layoff and the jump in weight class.

A statement win for Tszyu's career

Sunday's result adds to a rebuilding narrative for Tszyu, who had struggled to find consistency in his last several outings before Sunday's win. Beating a fighter of Spence's stature, even at 36 years old and following a long layoff, is likely to boost Tszyu's standing in the middleweight division as he pursues a path toward a world title opportunity.

The card, promoted under a "USA vs. Australia" banner, also featured a co-main event lightweight bout in which unbeaten prospect Ahmad Reda defeated veteran Paul Fleming by unanimous decision. The originally scheduled co-main event between Stephen Fulton and Liam Wilson was scrapped after Fulton missed weight by six and a half pounds.

For Spence, Sunday's loss closes the book on a career that included stints as a unified welterweight champion and a place among the sport's pound-for-pound elite before his decline in recent years. For Tszyu, it opens the door to bigger opportunities in a new weight class, with a world title shot now squarely in his sights.