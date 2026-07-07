SYDNEY — Rapper Eminem has lost a trademark dispute in Australia against Swim Shady, a Sydney-based beachwear company, after the Australian Registrar of Trade Marks ruled that the artist had not demonstrated sufficient commercial use of his "Shady" trademarks across several key merchandise categories in the country.

The ruling, handed down July 1, found that the "Shady" and "Shady Limited" trademarks registered to Eminem, whose real name is Marshall B. Mathers III, had not actually been used on clothing, footwear, headwear, bags or leather goods in Australia during the relevant period, despite evidence submitted by his legal team that included tour merchandise, website sales figures and social media posts. As a result, those trademarks will lose protection in the affected merchandise categories beginning August 1, unless the decision is successfully appealed. Eminem retains trademark rights to "Shady" for other categories, including music, entertainment and electronics-related goods and services.

Trademark adjudicator Benjamin Goldsworthy, who issued the ruling, acknowledged Eminem's strong association with the Shady branding as a performer while ultimately siding with the Australian company. "I accept that 'Shady' has been used to refer to the Opponent as a performer," Goldsworthy wrote, before adding, "The extent of use of signs containing the word 'Shady' in relation to the Registered Goods is relatively low." Goldsworthy determined that most of the "Shady" branding submitted as evidence was tied to Eminem's music career and Slim Shady persona rather than functioning as a standalone trademark for physical merchandise, and found only a handful of documented Australian sales on record, all of which occurred after the relevant evidentiary window had closed.

Swim Shady was founded in late 2024 by Jeremy Scott and Elizabeth Afrakoff, and the company sells a range of beach products, including beach umbrellas, canopies, towels, swim bags and shorts, through more than 50 retail locations across Australia. The company's trademark application was accepted by IP Australia, the federal agency that administers intellectual property rights in the country, in August 2025, before Eminem's legal team formally opposed the application two months later.

Eminem's team argued that "Swim Shady" was, in the language of their legal filing, "highly confusingly similar and/or legally identical in sight and sound" to the rapper's longtime alter ego, Slim Shady, and claimed the branding risked misleading consumers into believing the beachwear company was officially affiliated with the artist. Timing played a significant role in the registrar's decision. While Eminem has held Australian trademark rights to "Shady" and "Shady Limited" since 2002, he did not file a separate Australian trademark application specifically for "Slim Shady" until January 2025, a month after Swim Shady had already launched and begun trading.

Following the ruling, Swim Shady co-founder Jeremy Scott welcomed the decision in a statement. "Elizabeth and I are delighted with today's decision. We're grateful for the careful consideration the Delegate has given to the evidence and are extremely pleased with the outcome," Scott said. He added a note of caution about the broader legal picture, saying, "While this is an important milestone for Swim Shady, it is one step in the broader trade mark proceedings, and we recognise there are still matters to be resolved."

Scott has previously described the legal battle as a classic mismatch between a small startup and a global superstar, telling reporters he felt disbelief when the legal challenge first arrived. He said the company had followed proper legal channels from the outset and was shocked to find itself in a dispute with one of the world's most prominent recording artists. In an earlier statement, the founders said, "Defending Swim Shady has always been the only option for us."

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As part of the ruling, Eminem's legal team has also been ordered to cover Swim Shady's legal costs associated with the Australian proceedings. The rapper's representatives have until July 22 to file an appeal of the decision, and it remains unclear whether they intend to do so.

The Australian case represents only one front in a broader, multinational trademark dispute between Eminem and the Swim Shady brand. The rapper has also challenged Swim Shady's trademark applications in the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan. In the United States, Swim Shady successfully registered its trademark in September 2025, prompting Eminem's legal team to file for its cancellation shortly afterward, a proceeding that remains ongoing separately from the Australian ruling.

Legal analysts have noted that the Australian outcome illustrates a broader principle in trademark law: registered marks generally must be actively used and commercially controlled by their owners in order to maintain full legal protection, and that failure to demonstrate that use can leave even well-known brand names vulnerable to challenge in specific markets. Both the United Kingdom and Japan generally operate under a "first-to-file" trademark system, though protections in those jurisdictions can similarly be revoked if a mark is not actively used over a period of time, a process sometimes referred to as cancellation for abandonment. Analysts have suggested that while the volume of "Shady"-branded merchandise Eminem releases within the United States may help protect his trademark domestically, comparatively limited commercial activity tied to physical merchandise outside the U.S. could continue to expose the brand to similar challenges in other international markets going forward.

Eminem, known for aggressively protecting his intellectual property throughout his career, has not personally commented publicly on the Australian ruling. His broader entertainment career has continued to draw attention in recent weeks, with reports indicating he is preparing to reunite with fellow rapper Jay-Z on an upcoming album from artist Rakim, marking what would be their first collaboration together in 25 years.

For now, the ruling stands as a significant victory for the small Sydney-based company, allowing Swim Shady to continue operating under its existing name and branding within the categories affected by the decision, even as the broader international trademark dispute between the two parties continues to play out across multiple jurisdictions in the months ahead.