TUCSON, Ariz. — A prominent crime scene investigator has publicly criticized the handling of the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, calling the probe "so botched" due to what she describes as a lack of communication and unity between the victim's family and law enforcement agencies involved in the case.

Crime scene expert Sheryl McCollum said the investigation has suffered from a disconnect between the Guthrie family and the law enforcement agencies leading the case, noting that Savannah Guthrie and her relatives have never appeared jointly with the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department to deliver a unified public statement. McCollum's comments add to a growing chorus of criticism directed at the investigation, which has now stretched more than five months without a named suspect or an arrest.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen alive around 9:45 p.m. on January 31, when a family member dropped her off at her Tucson home following a family dinner. She was reported missing the following day, and investigators later discovered blood near the front doorstep of her residence, along with personal effects left inside the house, details that led authorities to treat the case as a kidnapping from early in the investigation.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, the lead official overseeing the local response to the case, has pushed back against suggestions that law enforcement is dismissing important leads or operating without coordination between agencies. Nanos has said that every piece of communication related to the case is being handled with significant care, and Savannah Guthrie has separately issued a statement expressing gratitude to both the FBI's Phoenix field office and the Pima County Sheriff's Office for what she described as their "tireless work" to help bring her mother home.

Even so, Nanos himself has become a focal point of public criticism as the case has dragged on. Questions have circulated for months over whether the investigation was mishandled from its earliest stages, with some observers pointing to Nanos' decision to release the crime scene relatively quickly after Guthrie's disappearance and to his limited direct experience with homicide and ransom investigations prior to taking on this case. Backlash intensified further after revelations emerged regarding Nanos' professional history, including his 1982 resignation from the El Paso Police Department in Texas, which reportedly came amid a dispute with a supervisor over vehicle towing procedures. Nanos' attorney responded to renewed scrutiny over that history with a lengthy written statement to the Pima County Board of Supervisors, stating that Nanos was never formally suspended during his subsequent four decades of service with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, though he acknowledged Nanos had been suspended more than 40 years earlier while employed in El Paso. The statement also addressed confusion during a deposition in which Nanos reportedly did not understand a question related to discipline at a separate agency not governed by Arizona's Peace Officers' Bill of Rights.

Public reaction to the revelations about Nanos' history has been largely critical, with social media users expressing frustration over the sheriff's continued role leading the investigation. Commentary circulating online has included characterizations describing the case as mishandled from the outset, reflecting a broader pattern of public skepticism toward the pace and transparency of the investigation as it has unfolded over recent months.

Alongside the criticism of the investigation's leadership, the case has also produced its first criminal conviction tied to the flood of ransom communications the Guthrie family has received since Nancy's disappearance. In early July, a California man, Derrick Callella, 42, pleaded guilty in federal court to two felony charges, including transmitting a ransom demand across state lines and using a telecommunications device to threaten or harass, in connection with a false ransom message sent to the family. Prosecutors said Callella tested positive for drugs at the time of his court appearance, and he is scheduled to be sentenced on September 10, facing a term of five years of probation under the terms of his plea agreement.

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The FBI has confirmed receiving several ransom notes over the course of the investigation, acknowledging that while some have been determined to be illegitimate extortion attempts unrelated to Guthrie's actual disappearance, others remain under active investigation as potentially genuine communications from those responsible for her abduction. That distinction has added complexity to an already difficult case, as investigators work to separate credible leads from opportunistic hoaxes like the one that led to Callella's guilty plea.

According to McCollum, the investigation's forward path continues to focus on several key areas, including efforts to trace the digital origins of ransom letters that have not been publicly released, monitoring tips submitted by the public, and coordinating searches that may extend across state or national borders. She has also pointed to what she described as inexperienced leadership and significant forensic processing backlogs as ongoing obstacles slowing the investigation's progress, in addition to the continued absence of any named suspect more than five months into the case.

Despite the mounting criticism directed at the pace and management of the investigation, both the Guthrie family and local law enforcement officials have continued to publicly emphasize their appreciation for the resources devoted to the case. A combined reward of $1.1 million remains available for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return, and authorities continue to urge anyone with relevant information to come forward through the Pima County Sheriff's Department's tip line or the FBI's national tip line.

As of this report, no suspect has been publicly identified in connection with Guthrie's disappearance, and investigators have not disclosed a timeline for when DNA evidence recovered from the scene, including a hair sample previously referenced in the investigation, might yield further leads. The case remains active, with the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department continuing to coordinate their response even as public scrutiny over the handling of the investigation shows no signs of easing.