The disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has become a high-profile missing persons case that has captivated the public and drawn scrutiny from veteran law enforcement experts, with a former FBI agent now publicly raising pointed questions about the investigation's transparency and pace nearly five months after Guthrie vanished from her home.

Since her disappearance from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, several theories related to Nancy's kidnapping and the motives behind it have emerged, drawing investigatory efforts from the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI. Throughout the investigatory period, various forensic experts and retired FBI agents have offered their insights into the case.

A Former Agent's Public Critique

In a recent development, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who now works as an expert sharing insight on crimes or missing persons cases across the country, raised serious concerns over the investigation into Nancy's disappearance. Taking to X, she made a series of pointed points, questioning the search efforts of law enforcement.

"LE and the FBI are making no sense," Coffindaffer wrote. It is noteworthy that the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and Sheriff Chris Nanos in particular, have been under fire for mishandling forensic evidence and not allowing the FBI to assist them at the earliest hour.

Questions About the Doorbell Camera Suspect

Coffindaffer focused much of her criticism on what she described as a failure to make full public use of the most concrete piece of visual evidence investigators have recovered — footage of a masked individual caught tampering with Guthrie's doorbell camera around the time of her disappearance.

"Where is the enhanced photo of Porch guy. It exists. Why not share with the public for their help?" she wrote.

She extended that critique to the public billboard campaign currently associated with the case, arguing that its current focus may not be the most effective use of public outreach resources. "Billboards: Why is Nancy's face on them? Put Porch Guy's face & add Spanish if you want more of the public's help. Or do you know who porch Guy is?" she wrote.

Concerns Over Traffic and Surveillance Camera Evidence

Coffindaffer also questioned why investigators have not released any information gathered from nearby traffic cameras or home security systems despite the passage of several months since Guthrie's disappearance. "Vehicles: Nothing on any traffic or Ring/Nest cams to distribute after 4 Months? Nothing. It is unfortunately possible," she wrote.

A Halt in Public Search Efforts

Beyond the handling of physical and digital evidence, Coffindaffer raised concerns about an apparent pause in organized public search activity for Guthrie following the earliest days of the case. "Finally, 0 searches since day 2? Why? What could it hurt?" she wrote, flagging the lack of public searches as a particular point of concern.

No Early Coordination With Mexican Authorities

Coffindaffer also pointed to what she characterized as a missed opportunity to coordinate with authorities across the border, a notable omission given the property's relative proximity to Mexico. "No contact with Mexican authorities from the beginning—Remember," she wrote.

Her remarks come amid speculation that Nancy might have been taken to the border area. Last week, officials reportedly received a tip that her body might have been buried in Mexico, adding a fresh and unconfirmed dimension to the case's already complex set of competing theories.

Two Possible Explanations, in Coffindaffer's View

Drawing on her background in federal law enforcement, Coffindaffer suggested the investigation's current posture points to one of two distinct possibilities. "Either LE knows who is responsible or the ball has been dropped," she wrote.

She elaborated further on that assessment, drawing directly on her own professional background. "25 years in the FBI tells me they must have an idea of who is behind this. If this is not the case, then let the public help. Release the enhanced photos. Change the billboards," she wrote.

Public Reaction to Her Comments

Coffindaffer's post generated significant engagement and a range of reactions from social media users following the case closely. One user wrote, "Great post! IF they don't have anyone in their crosshairs, this complete silence doesn't make sense after asking for the public to help!"

Another commenter echoed Coffindaffer's specific concern about the doorbell camera footage, writing, "Where is the enhanced photo of Porch guy. It exists. Why not share with the public for their help? Where is it?"

A third commenter offered a broader critique of how information has been shared across the agencies involved in the case, writing, "From early on there has been siloed information sharing and no updated combined (local & FBI) pressers. Just isolated interviews with the Sheriff projecting hope. A fly on the wall would probably reveal the Sheriff being very territorial even over intelligence dissemination."

The Broader Context of the Investigation

Coffindaffer's critique adds to a chorus of public commentary from retired law enforcement professionals who have weighed in on the case in recent months as it has stretched on without a confirmed suspect or resolution. The case was formally upgraded from a missing persons investigation to a homicide investigation by the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department earlier this year, even as no official suspects have been named and the masked individual seen on Guthrie's doorbell camera remains unidentified.

The tension Coffindaffer and others have pointed to — between a law enforcement strategy that may be quietly pursuing a specific lead versus one that has genuinely stalled — reflects a broader public frustration that has built steadily as the investigation has continued without major public breakthroughs nearly five months after Guthrie's disappearance.

Neither the FBI nor the Pima County Sheriff's Department has publicly responded to Coffindaffer's specific critique regarding the unreleased enhanced photo, the billboard campaign's current focus, or the apparent lack of coordination with Mexican authorities. With public scrutiny of the investigation continuing to mount and unconfirmed tips — including the recent report regarding a possible burial site in Mexico — continuing to circulate, pressure appears likely to keep building on investigators to provide more detailed public updates on the case's status, the evidence gathered so far, and the strategy guiding the search for both Nancy Guthrie and whoever may be responsible for her disappearance.