S&P 500 Notches New All-Time High Near 7,665 as Wall Street Rallies on Falling Oil and Strong Earnings

U.S. stocks pushed to a fresh record Tuesday, with the S&P 500 climbing to an all-time high near 7,665 as falling oil prices, easing tensions in the Middle East and a strong corporate earnings season combined to lift Wall Street back into record territory for the first time since June.

The benchmark index advanced roughly 0.8% during Tuesday's session, surpassing its previous closing record of 7,620.90, which had been set on June 2. The index rose 0.7% shortly after the opening bell to trade at 7,653 points, putting it on pace for its first new closing record in more than two months, before extending gains further as the session progressed. The move left the S&P 500 up approximately 11.4% for the year.

A rebound from summer turbulence

Tuesday's record marks a notable turnaround after a stretch of volatility earlier in the summer, when nerves about the sustainability of artificial-intelligence-related spending briefly rattled markets and pulled the index away from its earlier highs. A strong second-quarter earnings season, combined with a rotation into different sectors and a rebound across technology stocks, has helped push the S&P 500 back toward record levels in recent weeks.

Much of Tuesday's momentum built directly on a powerful session Monday, when the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 2.13%, the S&P 500 climbed 1.48%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.32% to its own record close. Megacap technology stocks led that rally, with Amazon soaring 4.6% to surpass a $3 trillion market capitalization for the first time. Other major gainers included Microsoft, up 4.9%, Meta Platforms, up 6%, Alphabet, up 4.9%, Nvidia, up 2.9%, and Tesla, up 3.5%.

Oil prices and Iran diplomacy fuel investor optimism

A significant driver behind Tuesday's gains came from falling oil prices, tied to growing optimism that diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran could soon resolve tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping corridor. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC early Tuesday that he believes a deal to reopen the strait could be reached soon, comments that helped ease investor anxiety over the potential for continued supply disruptions tied to the ongoing conflict.

Falling crude prices have also helped calm broader inflation concerns among investors, while U.S. Treasury yields pulled back Tuesday after climbing sharply the previous week, providing additional support for stocks trading at elevated valuations.

Earnings season continues to deliver

Tuesday's rally also coincided with a busy stretch of corporate earnings reports that have generally exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Investors were awaiting SpaceX's first-ever quarterly earnings report as a public company, due after Tuesday's closing bell, one of the most closely watched releases of the week given the scale of investor interest in the space and AI infrastructure company since its June initial public offering. SpaceX shares rose about 1% to $116 in Tuesday trading, though they remained well below the company's $135 IPO price.

Other companies reporting strong results in recent sessions have included Caterpillar, whose record quarterly revenue tied to data center construction demand helped drive Monday's broader market rally, and Palantir Technologies, whose blockbuster earnings and raised full-year outlook added further momentum to the technology sector's rebound.

The stocks driving the rally

Among individual names fueling the S&P 500's climb back to record territory, memory chip maker Micron has stood out as one of the year's top performers, with shares up sharply as part of a broader surge in memory and semiconductor stocks tied to demand for AI infrastructure. Micron recently crossed the $1 trillion market capitalization threshold for the first time, reflecting the scale of investor enthusiasm surrounding companies positioned at the center of the AI buildout.

A historically frequent occurrence

Tuesday's new high continued what has been a remarkably frequent pattern for the index throughout 2026. According to Charlie Bilello, chief market strategist at Creative Planning, the S&P 500 has now notched dozens of all-time highs so far this year, part of a broader historical trend in which the index has recorded more than 1,300 all-time highs since its inception in 1957, averaging a new record roughly once every 19 days. A year ago, the index stood near 5,900; five years ago, it was around 4,200; and a decade ago, it traded closer to 2,100, underscoring the scale of the index's long-term climb even amid periodic bouts of volatility.

A note of caution ahead

Despite Tuesday's record, some market strategists have flagged the coming months as historically challenging for stocks. According to Bank of America, the period spanning August through October has historically represented the S&P 500's weakest three-month stretch of the calendar year, a seasonal pattern some investors are watching closely given the market's current elevated valuations and continued uncertainty tied to both AI-related spending trends and the unresolved situation surrounding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

With SpaceX's earnings due after Tuesday's close and continued developments expected in the U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks over the Strait of Hormuz, investors are bracing for a stretch that could bring renewed volatility even as the market sits at fresh record highs. Additional earnings reports and economic data in the coming days, including Friday's closely watched labor market report, are expected to further shape investor sentiment as Wall Street looks to build on Tuesday's milestone heading into the historically softer late-summer trading months.