Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) climbed sharply in early trading Monday as escalating U.S.-Iran military conflict drove oil prices higher, boosting prospects for the world's largest publicly traded oil company amid fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Exxon Mobil stock opened higher and traded around $160-$161 in pre-market and early sessions on March 2, 2026, reflecting gains of 4-5% or more from Friday's close of $152.50. The advance came after Brent crude surged as much as 10-13% toward $80 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate rose over 8% to near $73, triggered by attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional strikes. Energy stocks broadly outperformed as investors sought hedges against geopolitical risks.

The rally marks a reversal from recent concerns over potential oil price softness in 2026. The U.S. Energy Information Administration had forecast WTI averaging $53.42 per barrel next year, down from $65.40 in 2025, due to rising inventories. But the sudden conflict has injected a substantial risk premium, with analysts warning prices could hit $100 or more if disruptions persist.

Exxon Mobil, with vast upstream operations in the Permian Basin and Guyana, stands to benefit directly from elevated crude values. The company's integrated model — spanning exploration, production, refining and chemicals — provides resilience, though refining margins could face pressure if product demand softens amid economic fallout from higher energy costs.

Friday's close at $152.50 represented a 2.67% gain on heavy volume of over 30 million shares, capping a strong February where the stock hit a 52-week high near $157. Year-to-date performance remains robust, with shares up significantly from 2025 lows around $98, driven by solid fundamentals and shareholder returns.

The company's latest earnings, reported Jan. 30 for the fourth quarter of 2025, showed adjusted earnings per share of $1.71, beating estimates of $1.63. Full-year 2025 earnings totaled $28.8 billion, down from 2024 but supported by advantaged volumes and cost savings. Exxon distributed $37.2 billion to shareholders in 2025, including $17.2 billion in dividends — the second-highest among S&P 500 firms — and $20 billion in buybacks. It plans similar repurchases through 2026.

Dividend yield hovers around 2.7%, with the quarterly payout at $1.03 per share (annualized $4.12). The ex-dividend date for the most recent was Feb. 12, 2026, with payment on March 10.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Consensus price target sits around $140-$142, implying modest downside from recent levels, with ratings averaging "Hold." High targets reach $171, while lows are $111. Firms like Wells Fargo maintain "Overweight" at $156-$183, citing strong assets and low-carbon initiatives. However, some flag overvaluation if oil prices revert lower post-conflict.

Exxon advances low-carbon efforts, targeting multiple carbon capture startups in Texas and Louisiana in 2026, plus first LNG from Golden Pass in March. These add long-term optionality amid energy transition pressures.

Market cap exceeds $635 billion, with a P/E ratio near 22.8 based on trailing EPS of $6.69. Beta of 0.35 reflects lower volatility than the broader market.

The Iran conflict dominates near-term sentiment. U.S. and Israeli strikes, including the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, prompted Iranian retaliation hitting Gulf infrastructure and shipping. The Strait of Hormuz — handling 20% of global oil — faces effective disruptions from tanker halts and insurance withdrawals.

Energy analysts note Exxon's low-cost production and balance sheet strength position it well for sustained higher prices. Upstream earnings could surge, offsetting potential downstream weakness.

Broader markets opened lower Monday, with S&P 500 futures down 1-1.5% as risk-off flows favored safe havens like gold and the dollar. Airlines and consumer stocks faced pressure from higher fuel costs.

Exxon executives, including Senior VP Jack Williams, are scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference March 3 in New York, potentially providing updates on operations and outlook.

Investors monitor conflict developments closely. A quick de-escalation could pull oil prices back, pressuring shares; prolonged tensions favor energy majors like Exxon.

Next earnings report is expected May 1, 2026, for Q1, with consensus EPS around $1.53.

As geopolitical risks reshape energy markets, Exxon Mobil remains a bellwether for oil sector performance, blending traditional strengths with strategic diversification.