S&P 500 Climbs to Fresh Record High Near 7038 as Tech Earnings Optimism Overshadows Geopolitical Risks

NEW YORK — The S&P 500 edged higher Thursday, closing at another all-time high near 7,038 as investors brushed aside lingering concerns over the U.S.-Iran conflict and focused on the start of first-quarter earnings season, particularly from technology giants driving artificial intelligence spending.

The benchmark index finished the session at 7,038.24, up 15.29 points or 0.22 percent, marking its latest record close after surging more than 10 percent from late March lows. The modest gain followed Wednesday's stronger advance when the index first closed above 7,000 for the first time, capping a remarkable recovery fueled by easing fears that the Middle East conflict would severely disrupt global energy supplies or derail economic growth.

The Nasdaq Composite, heavily weighted toward technology stocks, also pushed to fresh records, extending an 11-session winning streak in recent trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged slightly, reflecting mixed performance in more traditional industrial and financial names.

Analysts attributed the resilience to growing confidence that diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran could prevent a worst-case escalation, including any prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz that had earlier sent oil prices spiking. With oil stabilizing around recent levels, investors rotated back into risk assets, particularly those tied to the ongoing AI infrastructure boom.

Corporate earnings provided additional support. Netflix Inc. was among the most anticipated reports after the bell Thursday, with Wall Street expecting revenue growth exceeding 15 percent and continued subscriber momentum from password-sharing crackdowns and advertising tier expansion. Strong results from the streaming leader and other communication services names helped lift the broader market, as investors priced in resilient consumer spending despite higher interest rates.

Technology remained the clear outperformer. Companies benefiting from hyperscaler demand for GPUs, data centers and AI-related infrastructure continued to draw buying interest. The sector's projected earnings growth for the first quarter hovered near 45 percent year-over-year in some estimates, far outpacing the S&P 500's overall forecast of roughly 12.6 percent — marking what could be the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit profit expansion for the index.

"Earnings momentum, especially in tech and AI-adjacent plays, is giving investors a reason to look past the headlines," said one strategist at a major Wall Street firm. "The market has recovered all its war-related losses from March and is now testing new highs on the back of solid fundamentals rather than pure hope."

The rally from late March lows has added trillions in market value, with the S&P 500 erasing earlier 2026 declines that at one point left the index down about 4 percent for the year amid heightened geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over Federal Reserve rate policy. Year-to-date, the benchmark now sits comfortably positive, though gains remain concentrated in a handful of mega-cap names.

Broader participation has improved modestly. While the "Magnificent Seven" stocks still dominate headlines, analysts note early signs of rotation into other sectors as Q1 results roll in. Financials, industrials and consumer discretionary names posted mixed results Thursday, reflecting varied exposure to higher borrowing costs and any potential slowdown in capital spending.

Bond yields remained relatively stable, with the 10-year Treasury yield hovering near recent levels as traders weighed the balance between resilient growth data and the Fed's likely path. No rate cut is fully priced in for the near term, but markets continue to anticipate eventual easing if inflation pressures from energy markets subside.

International developments also played a role. Optimism around possible U.S.-Iran negotiations helped calm energy markets, though any breakdown in talks could quickly reignite volatility. European and Asian stocks showed mixed performance overnight, with some regional indices gaining on hopes of contained conflict spillover.

Looking ahead, investors face a packed earnings calendar. Major banks and industrial giants report in coming days, followed by more tech heavyweights. Consensus calls for continued strength in AI-related capital expenditures, with hyperscalers like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Google parent Alphabet guiding for hundreds of billions in combined spending this year alone.

Yet risks persist. Valuation concerns linger for high-flying AI stocks after years of rapid gains. Some strategists warn that if earnings growth fails to meet elevated expectations, the market could face a pullback. Geopolitical flare-ups, sticky inflation or slower-than-expected economic data could also test the recent optimism.

Smaller companies in the Russell 2000 lagged the large-cap benchmarks again Thursday, underscoring the narrow breadth that has characterized much of the rally. Value-oriented sectors have struggled to keep pace with growth names, prompting some fund managers to advocate for greater diversification.

For individual investors, the S&P 500's climb to new highs reinforces its role as a core long-term holding. The index has historically delivered strong returns over multi-year periods despite periodic corrections, with many 401(k) plans heavily tied to broad market exposure.

Thursday's trading volume was solid but not extreme, suggesting steady institutional participation rather than frantic retail buying. Options activity showed elevated interest in near-term protection, reflecting caution even amid the upbeat mood.

The S&P 500's 52-week range now spans from roughly 5,100 earlier in the cycle to the current record territory above 7,000, illustrating both the depth of last year's gains and the speed of the 2026 recovery. Market capitalization of U.S. equities has swelled, adding significant paper wealth to retirement accounts and institutional portfolios.

As the trading day wound down, futures pointed to a modestly higher open Friday, with focus shifting to any late-breaking news from Netflix's earnings call and forward guidance. A beat on subscriber adds or advertising revenue could further embolden bulls, while cautious commentary on content spending or churn might temper enthusiasm.

Economists continue to monitor consumer resilience. Recent data showed steady spending despite higher prices in certain categories, supporting the soft-landing narrative that has underpinned much of Wall Street's rebound.

In summary, Thursday's modest advance to a fresh record capped a strong two-week stretch for the S&P 500, driven by de-escalation hopes in the Middle East, anticipation of robust corporate profits and the enduring appeal of technology and AI themes. Whether the momentum sustains will depend on the earnings deluge ahead and any fresh developments on the global stage.

The benchmark's ability to push through 7,000 and keep climbing highlights the market's capacity for rapid recovery when fear subsides and fundamentals reassert themselves. For now, bulls remain in control, though many participants stand ready to reassess at the first sign of disappointment.