Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $180 Million for Monday Drawing After No Winner Saturday

CLEVELAND — The Powerball jackpot swelled to an estimated $180 million for Monday night's drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday's game, offering players another chance at life-changing winnings as the popular lottery continues its summer run.

Saturday's winning numbers were 1, 27, 35, 44 and 52, with a Powerball of 12 and a Power Play multiplier of 2X. While no grand prize winner emerged, thousands of players across the country claimed smaller prizes, including matching five numbers without the Powerball.

The absence of a jackpot winner pushes the top prize higher for the June 1 drawing, which will be held at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time. Players can purchase tickets until shortly before the draw at retailers nationwide and through authorized online platforms in participating states.

Ohio Lottery Results for May 31

In Ohio, Sunday's lottery drawings produced the following winning numbers:

Pick 3 Evening : 735 (midday was 273)

: 735 (midday was 273) Pick 4 Evening : 8982 (midday was 2547)

: 8982 (midday was 2547) Pick 5 Evening : 80632 (midday was 45457)

: 80632 (midday was 45457) Rolling Cash 5: 7, 12, 17, 25, 35

The Rolling Cash 5 jackpot now stands at $140,000 for the next drawing. Classic Lotto, with an estimated $5.9 million jackpot, will be drawn Monday evening.

Pick 3 offers $500 for a $1 straight bet with odds of 1-in-1,000. Pick 4 pays $5,000 for a $1 straight bet with odds of 1-in-10,000. Rolling Cash 5 has odds of 1-in-575,757 for hitting all five numbers.

National Lottery Context

Powerball, administered by the Multi-State Lottery Association, is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2, with the optional Power Play multiplier available for an additional $1 per play.

The game's massive jackpots have become cultural touchstones, often generating widespread media coverage and public excitement when they climb into nine figures. Saturday's drawing continued a pattern of rolling jackpots that frequently build momentum through consecutive no-winner results.

Mega Millions, another major multi-state game, currently sits at $346 million for Tuesday's drawing. Its most recent numbers from Friday were 19, 24, 47, 59 and 65, with a Mega Ball of 7.

Odds and Responsible Play

The odds of winning Powerball's grand prize remain steep at approximately 1 in 292 million. Despite the long odds, millions of Americans participate weekly, drawn by the possibility of transforming their financial futures.

Lottery officials consistently remind players to gamble responsibly. The games are designed for entertainment, and players are encouraged to set spending limits and view ticket purchases as a form of recreation rather than investment.

In Ohio, proceeds from lottery games support education initiatives, senior programs and other public services. The state has distributed billions in funding to schools and community projects since its inception.

Tips for Players

Experts recommend several strategies for lottery participation. Choosing less popular numbers can reduce the chance of splitting a jackpot, though all combinations have equal probability. Some players use quick-pick options for randomness, while others select personally meaningful dates or sequences.

Consistency matters for some — playing the same numbers over time ensures participation without the pressure of constant selection. However, every drawing is independent, with past results having no influence on future outcomes.

For those chasing the $180 million prize on Monday, tickets remain available at authorized retailers until sales close approximately one hour before the drawing. Online sales vary by jurisdiction.

Economic Impact of Large Jackpots

Large Powerball jackpots often provide economic boosts to communities through ticket sales and subsequent spending by winners. Retailers in winning areas frequently see increased foot traffic, while states benefit from tax revenue on prizes.

Financial advisers caution that sudden wealth requires careful management. Many past winners have emphasized the importance of professional guidance for taxes, investments and long-term planning.

The current $180 million annuity value equates to a cash option of approximately $81 million before taxes, depending on jurisdiction. Winners can choose between annuity payments over 30 years or a lump-sum cash payout.

Looking Ahead in the Lottery Calendar

With Monday's Powerball drawing approaching, attention will quickly shift to subsequent games. Mega Millions offers another substantial prize on Tuesday, while state lotteries like Ohio's Classic Lotto and Rolling Cash 5 provide more frequent opportunities for players.

As summer begins, lottery participation often increases with vacation spending and seasonal optimism. Officials expect strong sales throughout June, particularly if jackpots continue rolling.

Players are reminded to check tickets carefully and sign them immediately upon purchase to establish ownership. Unclaimed prizes eventually return to state programs, but winners have varying timeframes depending on jurisdiction.

The Powerball jackpot's climb to $180 million ensures another high-stakes drawing that will capture national attention. Whether Monday produces a winner or further increases the prize, the game continues to offer the tantalizing possibility of instant fortune to millions of hopeful participants across the country.

For the latest results and information, players can visit official lottery websites or authorized retailers. As always, participation should remain fun and within personal limits.