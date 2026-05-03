Powerball Results May 2 2026: Winning Numbers Drawn as Jackpot Resets to $20 Million

NEW YORK — No ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, leaving the jackpot to reset at an estimated $20 million for the next draw as players across the country checked their tickets against the winning combination of 25, 37, 42, 52 and 65, with Powerball 14 and a Power Play multiplier of 3X. The drawing, held at 10:59 p.m. ET on May 2, 2026, followed a $143 million jackpot shared by winners in Indiana and Kansas on April 29.

The absence of a grand-prize winner means the annuity option starts at $20 million, with the cash value approximately $9 million. Powerball officials confirmed the results shortly after the live drawing, which is broadcast nationwide and available for verification on state lottery websites. Players have one year from the drawing date to claim any prizes, depending on state rules.

Saturday's numbers continued a pattern of moderate jackpots following larger wins. The previous drawing on April 29 produced two jackpot-winning tickets, splitting the $143 million prize. That windfall reset expectations for May 2, drawing millions of hopeful players seeking to claim the next big payout. Odds of hitting the jackpot remain approximately 1 in 292 million, underscoring the game's long-shot nature.

Lower-tier prizes offered more accessible wins. Matching five white balls without the Powerball paid $1 million, with the Power Play multiplier boosting some prizes to $2 million. Thousands of players won smaller amounts ranging from $4 to several thousand dollars by matching fewer numbers. Exact prize payouts and winner counts will be updated by individual state lotteries in the coming days.

Powerball, administered by the Multi-State Lottery Association, continues to generate billions in revenue annually for participating states, funding education, infrastructure and other public programs. Saturday's drawing contributed to that total as ticket sales surged ahead of the weekend. The game's popularity persists despite slim odds, fueled by dreams of life-changing wealth and the thrill of anticipation.

For players in states like Florida, California and New York, local lottery sites provided immediate result checks. No major winner claims were reported immediately after the drawing, consistent with typical patterns where larger prizes require verification and public announcement. Past winners have ranged from everyday workers to groups pooling resources for bigger odds.

The reset to $20 million sets the stage for a potential rollover streak if the next several drawings fail to produce a winner. Analysts note that moderate jackpots often build excitement steadily, leading to larger sales as the prize climbs. Powerball drawings occur Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, giving players regular opportunities to participate.

Experts advise responsible play. Lottery officials emphasize that Powerball is entertainment, not investment, with the vast majority of players never winning significant prizes. Tips for participants include setting a budget, avoiding chasing losses and treating any win as a bonus rather than expected income. Financial advisers recommend consulting professionals for large prizes to navigate taxes and long-term planning.

Saturday's results come amid broader discussions about lottery modernization. Some states have explored digital innovations, expanded prize structures and responsible-gaming initiatives. Powerball's core format — five white balls from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball from 1 to 26 — remains unchanged, providing familiarity while Power Play adds multiplier excitement.

Community impact from lottery proceeds remains significant. Funds support scholarships, veterans' programs, environmental projects and more across participating jurisdictions. While critics question the regressive nature of lottery participation, supporters highlight voluntary contributions and public benefits derived from ticket sales.

As players scan tickets from Saturday's drawing, attention shifts to the next opportunity on Monday. The $20 million starting point offers a fresh beginning after the recent shared jackpot. Whether the prize rolls over or produces another winner, Powerball continues captivating audiences with its blend of chance and hope.

For official verification, players should consult state lottery websites or authorized retailers. Results are also available through the Powerball app and national broadcasting partners. Those holding winning tickets are encouraged to sign the back, secure the ticket and contact their state lottery for claim instructions.

The May 2 drawing serves as a reminder of the game's unpredictability. While no one claimed the top prize this time, smaller winners across the country celebrated modest victories that can still provide meaningful boosts. As the jackpot builds again, millions will dream of what they might do with a life-altering sum.

Powerball's enduring appeal lies in its simplicity and the universal desire for financial freedom. Saturday's results, while disappointing for jackpot hopefuls, keep the excitement alive for the next draw. Players are already preparing strategies and selecting numbers, hoping fortune smiles on them in the coming week.