Powerball Numbers for April 20 2026 Revealed No Jackpot Winner as $87M Prize Rolls Over

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, April 20, 2026, have been drawn, but no ticket matched all six numbers to claim the $87 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 9, 17, 36, 47 and 64, with the Powerball 26. The Power Play multiplier was 3x. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Wednesday, April 22, will climb higher after another rollover.

Monday's drawing came on the unofficial "4/20 Day," a date that carries cultural significance for cannabis enthusiasts. While some players may have chosen numbers with personal meaning tied to the holiday, the combination failed to produce a grand prize winner. The cash value option for the Monday jackpot stood at approximately $39.7 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2, with the optional Power Play add-on for an extra $1 increasing non-jackpot prizes.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since before the April 18 drawing, when the prize stood at an estimated $75 million. That rollover helped push Monday's annuity value to $87 million. Saturday's winning numbers were 24, 25, 39, 46 and 61, with Powerball 1 and a 5x Power Play.

For Monday's draw, lower-tier prizes offered meaningful wins for players who matched some but not all numbers. A $1 million Match 5 prize was available without Power Play, doubling to $2 million with the 3x multiplier. Several states reported winners in various prize categories, though exact details on major secondary prizes were still being tabulated by individual lottery commissions Tuesday morning.

The absence of a jackpot winner continues a streak that has seen the Powerball prize grow steadily in recent weeks. Large jackpots often spark a surge in ticket sales across the 45 participating states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players dream of sudden wealth that could transform their lives, pay off debts, fund education or enable early retirement.

Powerball is one of America's two major multi-state lotteries, alongside Mega Millions. Both games have produced some of the largest prizes in U.S. history, including a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in November 2022 in California. That winner opted for the cash value and took home more than $997 million after taxes.

Statisticians routinely remind players of the long odds. The chance of matching all five white balls and the red Powerball is approximately 1 in 292.2 million. Those odds are far longer than being struck by lightning or other rare events. Yet the possibility, however slim, keeps millions buying tickets week after week.

Financial experts advise lottery players to treat the game as entertainment rather than an investment strategy. Responsible gambling organizations recommend setting a strict budget and never spending more than one can afford to lose. For most participants, the real value comes from the brief excitement of checking numbers rather than any realistic expectation of winning big.

When jackpots do get claimed, winners face important decisions. They can choose the annuity option — equal annual payments over 30 years — or the immediate cash value, which is typically about half the advertised annuity amount before taxes. Most recent winners have selected the lump sum.

Taxes take a significant bite. Federal withholding starts at 24 percent, with additional amounts owed depending on the winner's total income and state of residence. Some states impose their own lottery winnings taxes, while others do not. Winners often consult tax attorneys and financial planners to navigate the sudden windfall responsibly.

Stories of past winners provide both inspiration and cautionary tales. Some have used their prizes to build businesses, support family or give generously to charity. Others have faced challenges including family conflicts, poor investments or unwanted attention from strangers. Lottery officials in many states offer counseling resources to new millionaires.

The Multi-State Lottery Association, which administers Powerball, emphasizes security and transparency in every drawing. Numbers are drawn using certified random number generators or ball machines under strict observation. Independent auditors verify the process to maintain public trust.

Monday's drawing also featured the Double Play option in participating jurisdictions, offering a second chance to win up to $10 million with the same ticket. The Double Play numbers drawn were 4, 29, 35, 40 and 43, with the Double Play Powerball 21.

As the jackpot continues to grow without a winner, anticipation builds for the next drawings. Wednesday's estimated jackpot will likely exceed $100 million depending on ticket sales. Larger prizes tend to generate even more excitement and media coverage, creating a self-reinforcing cycle until someone finally hits the winning combination.

For players who did not win Monday night, the advice from lottery officials remains simple: hold onto your tickets until all prizes are validated, as unclaimed winnings can sometimes surface weeks later. Second-chance drawings and retailer promotions in some states offer additional opportunities to win merchandise or smaller cash prizes.

Powerball has evolved since its launch in 1992. The matrix of numbers has changed over the years to balance odds with jackpot size. Current gameplay uses five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball from 1 to 26. The game has paid out billions in prizes while generating substantial revenue for state education programs, infrastructure and other public services.

In many states, lottery proceeds fund scholarships, school construction or environmental conservation. Supporters argue the voluntary nature of ticket purchases makes it a painless way to support worthy causes. Critics counter that the games disproportionately affect lower-income players who can least afford to lose money.

Whatever one's view on lotteries, Monday's results underscore a consistent truth: the house edge remains formidable. While a lucky few walk away with life-changing sums, the vast majority of players contribute to the growing prize pool without receiving a return.

As Tuesday dawned with no new Powerball millionaire, dreams shifted to the Wednesday drawing. Players across the country will once again line up at convenience stores, gas stations and online platforms to try their luck. Some will stick with favorite numbers passed down through families or chosen for birthdays and anniversaries. Others will let the machine select Quick Picks, hoping random chance delivers the big win.

The allure of Powerball lies in its simplicity and the universal fantasy it represents — the idea that one ticket could rewrite one's entire future in an instant. For now, that dream rolls forward to the next drawing, fueled by another night without a jackpot winner.

Anyone holding a ticket from Monday's drawing should check it carefully against the official numbers: 9-17-36-47-64 Powerball 26. Prizes must typically be claimed within 180 days to one year depending on the jurisdiction, so timely validation is important.

Lottery officials remind the public that every ticket has the same chance of winning, regardless of where or how it was purchased. While some stores sell more winning tickets by volume, no location or method improves the mathematical odds.

As the $87 million prize from April 20 becomes part of lottery history, the game marches on. Powerball continues to capture the imagination of millions, offering a weekly ritual of hope in an often unpredictable world. Whether the next drawing produces a winner or further growth, one thing remains certain: players will keep buying tickets, chasing the enduring dream of striking it rich.