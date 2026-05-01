DES MOINES, Iowa — Two lucky tickets sold in Indiana and Kansas matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing to split a $143 million jackpot, while dozens of other players across the country became instant millionaires with $1 million and $2 million prizes in one of the luckiest drawings in recent memory.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday, April 29, were 3, 19, 35, 51 and 67, with a Powerball of 15. The Power Play multiplier was 2x, boosting secondary prizes for players who opted into the add-on. The jackpot carried an estimated cash value of $65.2 million before taxes.

Powerball officials confirmed the two jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Indiana and Kansas. Each winner will receive approximately $71.5 million before taxes if they choose the annuity option paid over 30 years, or a lump-sum cash payout of roughly $32.6 million each after federal and state taxes, depending on their residency. Winners have up to 180 days in most states to claim their prizes.

The drawing produced an extraordinary number of high-tier winners. A total of 62 tickets matched the first five white balls for the $1 million prize, with another 27 tickets that also included the Power Play option doubling their winnings to $2 million. That means nearly 90 new millionaires were created in a single night across more than 20 states.

The $2 million prizes (Match 5 plus Power Play) were sold in: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana (five winners), Kansas, Louisiana (five), Mississippi, New Jersey (four), Oregon (three), Pennsylvania (two), Rhode Island, South Carolina and Wisconsin (two).

The $1 million prizes (Match 5 without Power Play) landed in: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois (three), Indiana (14), Kansas (five), Kentucky, Louisiana (six), Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska (two), New Jersey (14), Oregon, Pennsylvania (five) and Wisconsin (four).

Indiana emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night, with 14 tickets claiming $1 million and five more securing $2 million, in addition to its share of the jackpot. New Jersey followed closely with 14 $1 million winners and four $2 million prizes.

The surge in big prizes reflects strong ticket sales as the jackpot climbed from $130 million earlier in the week. Powerball, played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, typically sees sales accelerate as jackpots grow into nine figures.

Lottery officials have not yet released exact retailer locations for the jackpot tickets, but winners in Indiana and Kansas are already being urged to sign the back of their tickets, secure them in a safe place and contact their state lottery offices for guidance on claiming. Anonymity rules vary by state — some allow winners to remain private while others require public disclosure.

Financial advisers caution that sudden wealth brings complex decisions. Winners should assemble a team including a tax professional, financial planner and attorney before claiming. The lump-sum option provides immediate funds but triggers higher immediate taxes, while the annuity spreads payments and taxes over decades.

This drawing stands out for its breadth of winners. While most large Powerball jackpots produce one or two top-tier matches, Wednesday's combination of numbers apparently resonated widely, creating what some are calling one of the "luckiest" recent drawings in terms of millionaire creation.

The jackpot now resets to an estimated $20 million for Saturday's drawing, with a cash value of about $9.1 million. Sales typically slow after a jackpot is hit, but interest often rebuilds quickly.

Powerball's popularity stems from its massive top prizes and the relative ease of play: players select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball from 1 to 26. Tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Power Play option. Odds of hitting the jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million, making Wednesday's dual winners especially rare.

State lotteries use proceeds for education, infrastructure, public safety and other programs. In many states, a significant portion supports schools or veterans' programs. Wednesday's drawing will contribute millions more to those causes.

For players who didn't win big but matched fewer numbers, smaller prizes remain available. Matching just the Powerball pays $4, while the Power Play boosts lower-tier prizes as well. Full prize details and retailer locations for secondary winners are available on state lottery websites.

Lottery experts note that while jackpots capture headlines, the real story often lies in the distribution of prizes. Wednesday's drawing distributed tens of millions in prizes beyond the jackpot, spreading wealth across the country and highlighting the game's broad appeal.

As the two jackpot winners step forward in coming weeks, their stories will likely emerge — tales of routine ticket purchases that changed lives overnight. For now, the focus remains on celebration for the dozens of new millionaires who can begin planning life-changing moves, from paying off debts to funding dreams or supporting family.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time. While the jackpot is smaller, players still have a chance at life-altering prizes, especially with the possibility of it rolling over again.

Wednesday's results serve as a powerful reminder that someone has to win — and on this night, fortune smiled on players from coast to coast. Whether claiming a share of the $143 million or one of the many million-dollar prizes, these winners represent the enduring allure of the lottery: the dream that a single ticket can rewrite a life story in an instant.