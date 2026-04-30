DALLAS — A powerful tornado ripped through a small Texas town Wednesday afternoon, April 29, 2026, destroying homes, businesses and vehicles on the sixth straight day of severe weather that has battered the state with deadly storms, leaving at least five people dead and dozens injured across multiple communities.

The twister struck Valley Mills, a town of about 1,200 residents roughly 90 miles south of Dallas, around 3:45 p.m. local time. Emergency responders described scenes of widespread devastation, with entire neighborhoods leveled, power lines downed and debris scattered for miles. At least three fatalities were confirmed in Valley Mills, with two more deaths reported in nearby areas hit by separate storms earlier in the day.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for 25 counties, activating the state's emergency response network and requesting federal assistance. National Weather Service meteorologists confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down across central and north Texas, with the strongest rated EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, packing winds estimated between 136 and 165 mph.

The storm system has been unrelenting. For six consecutive days, severe thunderstorms, large hail and tornadoes have hammered the state, killing at least 12 people so far and causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. Meteorologists attribute the prolonged outbreak to an unusually strong clash of warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico meeting cooler, drier air from the Rockies, creating perfect conditions for supercell thunderstorms.

In Valley Mills, the tornado carved a path of destruction nearly a mile wide. Video footage from residents showed homes reduced to rubble, vehicles flipped and tossed, and trees stripped of branches. First responders worked frantically into the evening, searching through debris for survivors. Local hospitals were overwhelmed with injured patients, many suffering from lacerations, broken bones and head trauma.

"I've never seen anything like it," said Valley Mills Mayor Robert Hayes, who lost his own home in the storm. "Half the town is gone. We're grateful for the quick response from emergency services, but we're going to need a lot of help to rebuild."

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings throughout the afternoon, urging residents to seek shelter immediately. Doppler radar showed a large, well-defined hook echo associated with the Valley Mills storm, a signature often linked to strong tornadoes.

This latest outbreak follows similar devastating storms earlier in the week. On Sunday, an EF4 tornado killed four people in Jarrell, about 50 miles south of Valley Mills. Monday and Tuesday brought additional tornadoes and large hail across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, causing widespread power outages and property damage.

Climate scientists note that while individual storms cannot be directly attributed to climate change, the frequency and intensity of severe weather events in Texas have increased in recent decades. Warmer Gulf waters provide more energy for storms, while changing atmospheric patterns have led to more frequent multi-day severe weather outbreaks.

Texas Emergency Management officials have deployed hundreds of search-and-rescue teams, mobile medical units and disaster relief supplies to affected areas. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has pre-positioned resources and is ready to provide federal assistance once formal requests are made.

For residents in the path of the storms, the past week has been exhausting. Many have spent nights in shelters or basements, emerging each day to assess damage and prepare for the next round of warnings. Power outages have affected more than 200,000 customers at times, complicating recovery efforts.

The agricultural impact has also been severe. Large hail and high winds have destroyed crops across prime farmland in central Texas. Farmers are assessing losses that could reach tens of millions of dollars, further straining an industry already dealing with drought conditions in other parts of the state.

The human toll has been heartbreaking. Families have lost loved ones, homes and irreplaceable possessions. Community organizations have stepped up, with churches, schools and local businesses opening as shelters and donation centers. The American Red Cross and other relief groups have mobilized volunteers to provide food, water and temporary housing.

As night fell on Wednesday, search efforts continued under generator-powered lights. Officials warned residents to stay vigilant, as additional severe weather remains possible through Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms across parts of north and central Texas for the next 24 hours.

The repeated storms have tested the resilience of Texas communities. Emergency management directors say preparedness has improved since previous major outbreaks, but the back-to-back nature of this event has stretched resources thin. Coordination between local, state and federal agencies has been critical in responding to the crisis.

For meteorologists, the six-day outbreak is unusual but not unprecedented. Similar multi-day severe weather events have occurred in the past, particularly during active spring patterns. However, the human and economic cost of this particular stretch has been especially high.

As recovery efforts continue in Valley Mills and other affected towns, the focus will shift toward rebuilding. Insurance claims are expected to pour in, and federal disaster assistance will play a key role in helping communities recover. Long-term, questions about building codes, early warning systems and community resilience will likely be examined.

The tornado outbreak of late April 2026 will be remembered as one of the most destructive in recent Texas history. For the families who lost loved ones and homes, the road to recovery will be long and difficult. Yet the spirit of Texas communities — known for coming together in times of crisis — offers hope that healing and rebuilding will eventually follow.