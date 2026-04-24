ENID, Okla. — A powerful tornado ripped through northwest Oklahoma on Thursday evening, April 23, 2026, flattening homes in southeast Enid, damaging structures near Vance Air Force Base and scattering debris across rural areas as severe storms swept the region.

The National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes, with the most significant — rated at least EF3 — touching down around 8:21 p.m. near south Enid and tracking toward Fairmont. A second tornado formed about 8:40 p.m. on the city's southeastern side. The main twister remained on the ground for roughly 40 minutes, producing a large stovepipe appearance captured in dramatic video by storm chasers and residents.

The Grayridge neighborhood bore the brunt of the destruction, with multiple homes leveled or sustaining major structural damage. Roofs were torn off buildings, power poles snapped, and vehicles tossed like toys. Video posted online showed a wide rotating column moving through residential areas, leaving behind mangled trees and piles of rubble where houses once stood.

Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink reported early calls of people trapped in homes, prompting immediate search-and-rescue operations. As of early Friday morning, no fatalities had been confirmed, and injuries appeared minor. One person was treated at INTEGRAS Health Enid Hospital for leg lacerations after a wall collapsed. Hospitals activated emergency protocols and called in extra staff.

Vance Air Force Base, located just east of Enid, experienced the storm's outer edge. Officials reported only minor damage on the installation but declared a mass casualty incident as a precaution while assessing impacts. A heavy emergency presence converged on the base, which serves as a key pilot training facility. Highway 81 was closed in the area due to debris and downed lines.

Enid, a city of about 50,000 residents near Oklahoma's northern border, activated its emergency operations center. City officials confirmed significant impacts in Grayridge and surrounding areas. Power outages affected thousands, with utility crews working through the night to restore service. Livestock owners searched fields for scattered animals as dawn broke over the damaged landscape.

Governor Kevin Stitt posted on social media offering state support and urging residents to heed weather alerts. Local first responders, including police, fire and EMS, coordinated with state and federal partners. Red Cross teams prepared to assist displaced families.

Thursday's outbreak formed part of a larger severe weather system moving across the Plains. Additional tornadoes were reported near Braman, and more storms threatened parts of Oklahoma into Friday. The National Weather Service issued multiple warnings throughout the evening, stressing the importance of sheltering in place.

Meteorologists described the Enid tornado as violent, with estimated winds capable of causing EF3-level damage — winds between 136 and 165 mph. Survey teams from the NWS Norman office were expected to begin formal damage assessments Friday morning to determine the exact rating.

Residents shared harrowing accounts. Some described hearing the classic freight-train roar as the tornado approached. Others posted videos from safe rooms or basements, capturing the storm's fury. Community members quickly organized to check on neighbors, reflecting Oklahoma's longstanding tradition of mutual aid during disasters.

This event comes during Oklahoma's peak severe weather season, historically most active in April and May. The state's position in Tornado Alley makes it no stranger to such events, yet each storm serves as a reminder of nature's power and the importance of preparedness. Local emergency managers had urged residents to review shelter plans earlier in the week.

Insurance adjusters and disaster relief organizations mobilized quickly. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management stood ready to coordinate federal assistance if requested. For affected families, the coming days will involve navigating insurance claims, temporary housing and debris removal.

Enid's location near Vance Air Force Base adds another layer. The base trains hundreds of pilots annually for the U.S. Air Force and its allies. Even minor disruptions there highlight the broader national security implications of severe weather in the region. Base officials continued damage assessments while maintaining operations where possible.

As cleanup begins, officials warn of secondary hazards including downed power lines, unstable structures and possible gas leaks. Residents were advised to avoid affected areas unless assisting official response efforts. Schools in the Enid area may face closures or delays Friday as safety evaluations continue.

The tornado's path through populated sections of Enid underscores ongoing challenges in Tornado Alley. Despite advances in forecasting and warning systems, rapid-onset events like Thursday's still catch communities off guard. Improved building codes in recent years likely prevented worse outcomes, yet older homes and rural structures proved especially vulnerable.

Community vigils and support networks have already begun forming. Churches and civic groups opened doors for those needing shelter or assistance. The resilience of Oklahomans, forged through repeated encounters with extreme weather, will once again be on display in the recovery phase.

Friday morning brought a mix of sunshine and scattered showers over the damage zone, allowing initial glimpses of the full extent of destruction. Debris littered streets and fields for miles. Heavy equipment moved in to clear major thoroughfares while search teams continued checking properties.

As Enid begins its recovery from one of the more significant tornadoes in recent local memory, the focus remains on ensuring no one is overlooked and supporting those who lost homes or belongings. State and local leaders pledged a coordinated response to help the community rebuild stronger.