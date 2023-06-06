Certified Nutraceuticals is revolutionizing the collagen industry with the development of a new health supplement that is created using jellyfish collagen.

The company has developed the health supplement, which is available online and at major retailers and can be taken in capsule form, to combat aging and memory loss, and increase the overall health of the brain. Collagen in jellyfish has been proven to have all the essential amino acids needed for healthy brain function. Certified Nutraceuticals has developed a patented collagen derived from jellyfish for their health supplement that slows down the aging process. The supplement achieves this by supplying the brain with amino acids that help support memory.

Jellyfish collagen contains all 20 essential and non essential amino acids that have calcium binding proteins for brain health and cognition. The patented ingredient used in the KollaJell health supplement is filled with micro nutrient minerals that bind to the collagen protein. As people get older the body stops producing nutrients from amino acids that are essential for the health of the brain. Jellyfish contain type one, two and five collagens that have the amino acids and calcium binding proteins that the brain uses to process thought, improve memory and increase cognition.

The KollaJell health supplement, which is a superfood for the brain, is available on major online retailers and in brick and mortar locations around the world. The supplement can also be purchased from the company's online retail site. It is currently offered in the form of a capsule, but in six months the supplement will also be available in the form of a gummy.

Research shows that jellyfish collagen enhances immunoglobulin production and stimulates production of Cytokines. These signal the white cells to activate the defense mechanism against viruses and enhance the immune system.

Certified Nutraceuticals developed the supplement to offer a product to people around the world that enables the brain to sustain a healthy memory and combat aging. The team at the company strive to educate people on the benefits of taking a supplement that promotes longevity and healthy brain function.

Certified Nutraceuticals was co-founded by Ahmad Alkayali who has been researching the effects of collagen on human health for the last 40 years. The company was created with the aim of developing innovative ingredients for natural health products. KollaJell is the only health supplement on the market to use natural collagen for the development of healthy brain activity. To create the supplement, Certified Nutraceuticals utilizes a process that preserves the collagen found in the jellyfish so that the body can properly process them to the brain.

Often, other manufacturers that are trying to use collagen don't properly integrate the ingredient into their product which leads to the collagen going to waste because it is not absorbed by the body.

In addition to KollaJell having anti-aging effects it has properties that contribute to healthy hair, nails and skin. Feedback from consumers of the health supplement have told Alkayali that within two weeks of taking it they noticed they were memorizing things more easily and could quickly recall memories. Alkayali says he has seen many elderly consumers of KollaJell begin to have improved memory and longevity.

"If people start taking the supplement on a daily basis they can stay healthy and fight disease while slowing down the aging process,"says Ahmad Alkayali, President and CEO of Certified Nutraceuticals. "We are blending nature and science to develop ways of living a healthy and long lasting life."