Navitas Semiconductor Stock Explodes 19% in Early Trading on AI Power Momentum

NEW YORK — Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp. skyrocketed more than 18% in early trading Tuesday, surging to $15.66 as investors piled into the gallium nitride and silicon carbide power chip specialist amid growing optimism over its role supplying high-efficiency solutions for artificial intelligence data centers and next-generation energy infrastructure.

At 9:42 a.m. EDT, Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock had climbed $2.46, or 18.79%, from Monday's close. The sharp move came on elevated volume and reflected continued enthusiasm for the company's strategic pivot toward high-power markets, even as its first-quarter 2026 earnings report remains two weeks away on May 5.

The rally builds on a strong year for Navitas, whose shares have gained hundreds of percent over the past 12 months as the company repositioned away from lower-margin mobile charging toward AI-driven data center and industrial applications. Analysts and retail traders alike have highlighted Navitas' gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) technologies as critical enablers for more efficient power conversion in power-hungry AI servers, where energy consumption has become a major bottleneck for hyperscalers.

Recent catalysts have kept the stock in focus. In March, Navitas unveiled new 1200V SiC MOSFET packages — including a top-side cooled QDPAK and low-profile TO-247-4L — designed to deliver superior power density, thermal performance and reliability for AI data centers, grid infrastructure and industrial electrification. The launches triggered double-digit gains at the time and reinforced the company's "Navitas 2.0" strategy of targeting higher-margin, high-growth segments.

Earlier in April, Navitas showcased an AI-focused power delivery board at NVIDIA's GTC 2026 conference, further tying its technology to the explosive growth in AI infrastructure. The demonstration of an 800V-to-6V GaNFast board for NVIDIA's MGX platform underscored potential design wins in next-generation data centers expected to ramp in 2027 and beyond.

On April 13, the company strengthened its board by appointing Gregory M. Fischer, a semiconductor veteran with more than 40 years of experience and former senior leadership roles at Broadcom, as an independent director. Fischer will serve on the compensation and executive steering committees, bringing deep operational expertise as Navitas scales its high-power initiatives. The addition was viewed positively by investors seeking seasoned governance during a pivotal growth phase.

Navitas, based in Torrance, California, specializes in next-generation power semiconductors that enable faster charging, higher efficiency and smaller form factors compared with traditional silicon devices. Its GaNFast and GeneSiC platforms are increasingly adopted in electric vehicles, solar inverters, industrial equipment and — most critically for current momentum — AI server power supplies, where even small efficiency gains can translate into massive energy and cost savings at scale.

The company has made measurable progress in its market mix shift. By late 2025, high-power applications had surpassed 50% of revenue for the first time, reducing reliance on legacy mobile and consumer segments. Management has guided for sequential revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026, with Q4 2025 results beating expectations at $7.3 million against a $6.9 million consensus. First-quarter guidance called for $8.0 million to $8.5 million in revenue.

Analysts project continued expansion as AI infrastructure spending accelerates. Some estimates place the addressable market for Navitas' power solutions in data centers alone at several billion dollars over the coming years. Partnerships and design-in discussions with major players, including hints of deeper ties in the NVIDIA ecosystem, have fueled bullish sentiment among retail investors on platforms like StockTwits, where sentiment has flipped strongly positive in recent sessions.

Yet risks remain. Navitas is still unprofitable, posting adjusted losses in recent periods as it invests heavily in growth. The stock trades at a premium valuation, with a price-to-sales multiple well above many peers, leaving it vulnerable to any disappointment in execution or broader semiconductor sector pullbacks. Competition in GaN and SiC spaces is intensifying, and broader market volatility tied to geopolitical tensions or interest rates could pressure growth names.

Tuesday's surge pushed the stock well above recent trading ranges, with shares having closed Monday around $13.20 after a steady climb from April lows near $8. The move also extended year-to-date gains that have already exceeded 70% in some calculations, though the stock remains below its 52-week high near $18.

Volume was notably heavy in early trading, consistent with heightened interest in AI-adjacent semiconductor plays. Options activity has shown bullish call buying in recent weeks, reflecting trader conviction in near-term upside.

Looking ahead, all eyes turn to the May 5 earnings release and conference call. Investors will seek updates on design wins, margin trends, progress toward profitability and any color on the timeline for meaningful revenue contribution from AI data center programs. President and CEO Chris Allexandre and CFO Tonya Stevens are expected to provide the latest outlook.

Navitas' story fits squarely into the larger AI infrastructure boom. As data centers consume ever-larger amounts of electricity to train and run large language models and other generative AI applications, the need for efficient power electronics grows urgent. Navitas positions its GaN and SiC devices as key enablers, promising higher power density and lower energy loss than legacy solutions.

The company's long-term foundry partnerships and continued innovation in packaging and integration give it a technological edge that bulls believe will translate into sustained market share gains. Bears counter that near-term revenue remains modest and execution risks are high in a capital-intensive, competitive landscape.

For retail traders who have driven much of the recent volatility in NVTS, the stock has become a favorite momentum play in the semiconductor space. Discussions often center on potential catalysts such as new customer announcements, additional AI-related product demos or broader sector rotation into smaller-cap AI enablers.

As trading continued Tuesday morning, the broader market context supported risk appetite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced modestly, while technology and growth stocks showed selective strength. Navitas' outsized move stood out even in a session with other semiconductor names posting gains.

Whether the early surge holds through the close will depend on sustained buying interest and absence of negative news. With earnings still weeks away, the rally appears driven by momentum, technical breakout potential and ongoing narrative around AI power efficiency.

Navitas Semiconductor's explosive start to Tuesday underscores investor excitement over its positioning at the intersection of two megatrends: artificial intelligence and energy-efficient power electronics. As the company executes on its high-power pivot, the coming months could determine whether today's gains mark the beginning of a sustained breakout or another volatile chapter in its growth story.