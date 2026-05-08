Broadcom Stock Strong Buy in 2026 as AI Revenue Explodes 106% and Analysts See Further Upside

NEW YORK — Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) remains a compelling buy for investors in 2026, with Wall Street analysts issuing overwhelmingly bullish ratings amid explosive growth in its artificial intelligence semiconductor business and strong execution across its diversified portfolio. The semiconductor and infrastructure software giant continues to benefit from surging demand for custom AI accelerators and networking chips, positioning it as a core holding in the ongoing AI infrastructure boom.

As of early May 2026, Broadcom shares trade near all-time highs following robust fiscal first-quarter results that exceeded expectations. The company reported record revenue of $19.3 billion for the period ended February 2, up 29% year-over-year, driven largely by its AI segment. AI semiconductor revenue alone surged 106% to $8.4 billion, beating internal forecasts and highlighting accelerating momentum from hyperscale customers.

CEO Hock Tan emphasized the strength of the custom AI accelerator business, noting robust demand across its five major customers. For the second quarter, Broadcom guided AI semiconductor revenue to $10.7 billion, representing approximately 140% year-over-year growth. The company now has line of sight to more than $100 billion in AI chip revenue by 2027, underscoring its deepening role in the artificial intelligence supply chain.

Analyst Consensus and Price Targets

Wall Street remains highly optimistic. Across 26 to 33 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating stands at Moderate Buy to Strong Buy, with the vast majority recommending purchase. Average 12-month price targets range from approximately $435 to $477, implying 12% to 16% upside from recent trading levels around $425. Some bullish forecasts reach as high as $630.

Analysts highlight Broadcom's unique position supplying custom AI accelerators to major hyperscalers including Google, Meta and others, alongside its leadership in AI networking silicon. The VMware integration, while facing some channel adjustments, continues to provide stable, high-margin software revenue that complements the high-growth semiconductor side.

Key Growth Drivers in 2026

Broadcom's transformation into an AI powerhouse is the dominant theme. AI-related revenue now accounts for a rapidly growing share of the semiconductor segment, with custom XPUs and networking solutions seeing sequential acceleration. Gross margins remain healthy despite heavy investment in next-generation technologies, and operating leverage is expanding as scale benefits kick in.

The company's diversified portfolio provides ballast. Networking, broadband and storage solutions continue to deliver steady performance, while the software segment — anchored by VMware — generates predictable recurring revenue. Broadcom's $10 billion share repurchase authorization and consistent dividend increases further enhance shareholder returns.

Risks and Considerations

No investment is without risks. Broadcom faces intense competition in the AI chip space from Nvidia and others, and any slowdown in hyperscaler capital spending could pressure growth. Geopolitical tensions, particularly around semiconductor supply chains, remain a factor. VMware-related channel changes have created some friction, though management views these as transitional.

Valuation is elevated compared to historical norms, with the stock trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple in the mid-30s. However, when factoring in projected earnings growth rates above 20% annually, many analysts argue the multiple remains reasonable for a high-quality compounder.

Long-Term Outlook Remains Bright

Looking further into 2026 and beyond, Broadcom is well-positioned to benefit from secular AI tailwinds. Analysts project continued strong revenue and earnings growth as custom silicon ramps and AI networking expands. The company's ability to win large, multi-year design slots with major cloud providers provides significant revenue visibility.

For investors considering a position, the consensus is clear: Broadcom represents a high-conviction opportunity in the AI infrastructure theme. Those already holding shares have strong reasons to maintain or add on dips, while new buyers may find current levels attractive given the growth trajectory and analyst support. Diversification within the semiconductor sector remains prudent, but Broadcom stands out for its combination of growth, margins and ecosystem strength.

As earnings season progresses and AI spending trends become clearer, Broadcom's execution will be closely watched. With accelerating AI momentum, disciplined capital allocation and a favorable analyst backdrop, the case for owning Broadcom stock in 2026 appears compelling for growth-oriented investors.

The company's trajectory reflects broader shifts in the technology industry, where leaders in enabling AI infrastructure are commanding premium valuations. Broadcom has successfully transitioned from a diversified chipmaker to a critical AI enabler, a move that analysts believe will continue rewarding shareholders in the years ahead.