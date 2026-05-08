AAON Stock Explodes 50% on Record Q1 Earnings Beat, Massive Backlog Surge and Raised 2026 Outlook

TULSA, Okla. — AAON Inc. shares skyrocketed more than 50% in morning trading Thursday after the commercial HVAC manufacturer delivered blockbuster first-quarter results fueled by explosive demand for data center cooling solutions, shattering revenue forecasts and prompting a sharply higher full-year outlook.

The stock, which closed Wednesday at $98.30, rocketed as high as $149 intraday on volume several times the daily average. By mid-morning, shares traded around $147.94, up $49.63 or 50.49%, adding roughly $2.7 billion in market value in a single session and pushing the company's market capitalization above $8 billion.

AAON reported record net sales of $496.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, a stunning 54.3% jump from $322.1 million a year earlier and far exceeding Wall Street expectations of around $381 million. The beat was driven by strength in both the core AAON brand and its fast-growing BASX subsidiary, which specializes in customized cooling for hyperscale data centers.

Data Center Boom Powers Growth

BASX-branded sales surged 72.4% to $228.6 million, reflecting insatiable demand from tech giants building out AI infrastructure. The segment's backlog soared 160%, contributing to a company-wide record backlog of $2.1 billion — up 107.4% year-over-year.

"Strong demand across both brands, combined with accelerating production throughput from recent capacity investments, delivered exceptional results," AAON executives said in the earnings release. The company highlighted improved utilization rates and operating leverage as key drivers.

GAAP diluted earnings per share rose 37.1% to $0.48, topping consensus estimates. Gross margin came in at 25.1%, down slightly from the prior year due to costs associated with capacity expansion and temporary outsourcing, but management emphasized these pressures are transitory. Selling, general and administrative expenses improved significantly as a percentage of sales, dropping 220 basis points to 13.7%.

Raised Guidance Signals Confidence

Buoyed by the results, AAON dramatically raised its 2026 outlook. The company now expects full-year revenue growth of 40%-45%, well above prior guidance, with gross margins projected at approximately 27-28%. The updated forecast reflects the massive backlog and ongoing operational improvements.

Analysts reacted positively to the news. The strong beat validates AAON's positioning at the intersection of traditional commercial HVAC and the high-growth data center cooling market, where liquid cooling and specialized air-side solutions are in short supply amid the AI buildout.

Company Background and Strategy

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tulsa, AAON designs and manufactures premium heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment known for energy efficiency and reliability. The company serves commercial, industrial and institutional customers across North America. Its 2024 acquisition and expansion of BASX has positioned it as a key player in the data center space, where cooling represents a critical and growing portion of total power consumption for AI training facilities.

Recent capacity investments, including new manufacturing lines and facility expansions, are now paying dividends. Management noted that production rates have accelerated, helping convert backlog into revenue at a faster clip. The company has also benefited from share gains in a market where competitors face their own supply chain and execution challenges.

Market Reaction and Valuation

The massive move Thursday marks one of the largest single-day percentage gains in the company's history and reflects pent-up optimism after periods of operational digestion. Prior to today's surge, shares had traded in a range between $62 and $116 over the past 52 weeks. The rally pushes the stock well above its previous all-time highs.

At current levels, AAON trades at elevated multiples, but bulls argue the growth trajectory justifies the premium. Data center tailwinds are seen as durable given multi-year AI infrastructure plans from major hyperscalers. Analysts maintain a strong buy consensus with price targets that, even after today's jump, suggest further upside for some.

Short-term risks include potential margin volatility as the company continues scaling, supply chain dynamics for specialized components, and any slowdown in data center CapEx. However, the record backlog provides substantial visibility.

Broader Industry Context

AAON's performance underscores the ripple effects of the artificial intelligence boom across supporting infrastructure sectors. Data centers require sophisticated HVAC systems to manage immense heat loads from GPUs and servers. Traditional air cooling is being supplemented — and in some cases replaced — by advanced liquid cooling solutions where BASX has carved out a niche.

The commercial construction market, while softer in some segments, continues to favor energy-efficient products amid rising utility costs and sustainability mandates. AAON's focus on high-performance equipment aligns with these trends, supporting long-term demand.

Wall Street had entered the earnings period with cautious optimism. Pre-release estimates called for more modest growth, but the actual results and guidance upgrade have shifted sentiment decisively bullish. The earnings call, scheduled for 9 a.m. ET, is expected to draw heightened attention as investors seek details on capacity ramp timelines and customer concentration.

Outlook and Strategic Moves

Looking ahead, AAON plans to continue investing in capacity while improving operational efficiency. Recent leadership changes, including a new CFO, aim to strengthen execution as the company scales. Dividend increases and share repurchase authorizations in prior periods signal confidence in cash flow generation.

For investors, today's surge highlights both opportunity and volatility in growth stocks tied to secular themes like AI. While the move may invite profit-taking, the fundamental story — record demand, expanding margins and a fortress-like backlog — suggests AAON has momentum.

As trading continues Thursday, all eyes remain on whether the stock can hold these elevated levels or if the rally extends further on momentum. Regardless, AAON has delivered a powerful reminder of how niche industrial players can become major beneficiaries of transformative technologies.

The company's transformation from a regional HVAC supplier to a critical enabler of the AI economy appears well underway, with today's results marking a significant milestone in that journey. Whether this proves to be a new chapter of sustained outperformance will depend on execution in the quarters ahead, but for now, investors are rewarding AAON handsomely for delivering on its growth promises.